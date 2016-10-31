UND's Santiago, Reyes earn Big Sky Conference weekly honors

Reyes collected his second Defensive Player of the Week honor of the season, while Santiago earned his first after being named the Special Teams Player of the Week.

Santiago returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown while Reyes intercepted two passes and finished with eight tackles in leading a UND defense that held Weber State to 82 second-half yards as the Fighting Hawks improved to 6-0 in the league with a 27-19 win.

Santiago averaged 48.0 yards per rush during the victory and finished with a season-high 205 all-purpose yards (also team-high 61 yards rushing). His 100-yard return equaled the school record set by Dan Martinsen in a 1969 contest against North Dakota State.

After missing the past two games with an injury, Reyes returned his first interception 24 yards to the Wildcats' 17-yard line and set up a touchdown that gave UND a 21-13 lead.

After Weber State pulled within 24-19 with less than five minutes to play, Reyes made a diving interception late in the fourth quarter that led to a 42-yard field goal and eight-point lead with 1:57 to play.

UND, 7-2 overall, will play at Northern Colorado (3-2, 5-3) on Saturday.