This was like one of those old war movies when it wasn't looking good for the visiting army.

"We did feel the momentum swing there," said Bison linebacker Matt Plank. "That's when we as a defense said we have to pick our level of play up. That's what you have to do as a defense, you have to rise to the challenge."

Challenge met. The University of Northern Iowa huffed and puffed but couldn't get past NDSU when it counted in a 24-20 Bison victory, a win that put the Bison back in the pretty high-seed picture known as the FCS playoffs.

So what if it doesn't feel like it, you say?

Not everybody can win 48-0 every week. But on a day when the Missouri Valley Football Conference resembled the wide-open Big Sky sans the University of North Dakota, the Bison used their old formula and, here's a clue, it starts with the letter "D."

"We tell them all the time, you guys have the opportunity to win the game, you need to do it," head coach Chris Klieman said of his defense. "I don't care how many stops you have to get, you have to get them."

Plank will never physically be confused with his injured middle linebacker mate and pro prospect Nick DeLuca. He pulled off a play that was a DeLuca staple, however, being in the right spot when a pass from UNI quarterback Eli Dunne went off the hands of running back Tyvis Smith.

Plank easily caught the deflection with 2:07 remaining in the game and the Bison sideline and their few thousand fans in the stands celebrated. It came during a week of practice when Plank was coached to get a deeper drop on pass defense, which DeLuca did so well.

"I was getting yelled at all week to get more depth on my drop," he said. "I saw it up in the air. Step one: catch it. Step two: don't drop it."

It came on a routine-looking first-and-10 play after UNI's Trevor Allen caught a 13-yard pass on third-and-12 at the Bison 23-yard line. There was so much momentum going for the Panthers that the home fans who didn't go home to watch the Cubs (and it was a noticeable difference from the first half to the second half) that you would have thought the world was playing offense against NDSU.

These boys are pretty resilient.

They also caught a break when Dunne's dump pass hit Smith in one hand, but instead of corralling the ball he tipped it up. Right to Plank.

"Yeah, he should have caught it but at the same time it's a football game and Tyvis played his butt off," said UNI head coach Mark Farley. "He had the opportunity to make that play, I thought Eli gave him a chance, and he's more upset than anybody."

Bottom line for NDSU: Anytime you can escape this place with a win, you take it. No questions asked. Dome sweet dome, no matter if it's in Fargo or Cedar Falls.

"I think coach (Jim) Kramer refers to us as dome babies," said Bison defensive end Brad Ambrosius. "It does (feel different) but that's just because it's not as loud when we're on the field. A dome is a dome, you're not outside and there's no wind."

Yes, it would have helped NDSU's defensive cause to get a little more offense out of its teammates. Note to the critics: UNI knows how to play that side of the ball, also, and especially in its dome. Just watch Panther defensive end Karter Schult every play. He's gotta be a pro prospect, too.

"He's a bear," Klieman said.

The Panthers had just 68 yards rushing. UNI had about a 50 percent completion percentage and Dunne threw four interceptions. In the world of defense in college football, that's called a pretty good night.

"It's big to win anywhere you go," Ambrosius said.