Linebacker Matt Plank's interception with 2:07 remaining in the game, with the University of Northern Iowa staring at a go-ahead touchdown, was the difference and the Bison took a 24-20 victory. It pushed No. 4-ranked NDSU, 7-1 overall, into a first place tie in the Missouri Valley Football Conference at 4-1.

The loss most likely ended UNI's Division I FCS playoff hopes falling to 3-5.

It was the battle it was expected to be. NDSU lost what head coach Chris Klieman figures were "five or six guys" during the course of the game with injury. Most notable: A rib injury to starting running back King Frazier, who left in the first half after a hard tackle.

In the end, it was just NDSU's second win in five games in Cedar Falls and further established the Bison as being in control of this series that UNI once owned in the early stages of NDSU's Division I era.

"Honestly, we've owned this league for years and now North Dakota State has taken possession of it," said UNI head coach Mark Farley. "We're at the stage where we need to recruit a few more guys and play the kind of football UNI has."

The Bison have now won six of the last seven matchups with the Panthers, including two last year—with both being at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome. The only prior D-I win for the Bison here was in 2012.

Unlike 2012, this one went to the end.

"A lot of people doubt our guys, a win is a win," Klieman said. "I don't care if it's a four-point win or an eight-point win, some people want us to win by 30. My hats off to our guys, they played their tails off."

Briley Moore's 4-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Eli Dunne with 12:10 remaining in the game pulled the Panthers within 24-20, UNI's second touchdown in two possessions.

Then, Bison kickoff returner Ty Brooks—who earlier set up a Bison field goal with a 43-yard return—muffed the ensuing kickoff and was tackled at the 5-yard line. NDSU went three-plays-and-out and UNI had all the momentum, taking over near midfield with 10 minutes left.

"That's the expectation, they actually had control of that football game," Farley said of his team. "We started getting control late in the third and took it to the fourth. We had good rhythm, played hard and it was a good football game."

A Greg Menard quarterback sack stalled that drive, and NDSU got the ball back a couple minutes later at its own 8.

The Bison offense had a couple of chances to make it easier on the defense, but punted after three plays. UNI got it back again, picking off NDSU quarterback Easton Stick at the Bison 34-yard line with 3:19 remaining.

A pass to Trevor Allen to the 23 picked up a first down on third-and-12 play. But Plank was there when a short pass went off the hands of running back Tyvis Smith.

Soon after Plank's interception, running back Lance Dunn gained 20 yards and the Panthers were forced to burn their timeouts. They had one shot, getting the ball at their own 28 with 11 seconds left, but Tre Dempsey's interception ended it.

The Bison scored a pair of touchdowns in the first half, taking advantage of a Robbie Grimsley interception in the first quarter. The sophomore safety returned it 14 yards to the UNI 24-yard line and Frazier capped the short drive with a one-yard touchdown run.

After the Panthers answered with a field goal, Stick accentuated a Bison drive later in the quarter with a 25-yard pass to RJ Urzendowski on third-and-11, which reached the UNI 25. A couple of holding penalties on the Bison (they had six infractions for 55 yards in the first half) backed them up, but Stick hit tight end Jeff Illies from 31 yards out on second-and-16 and it was 14-3.

Illies' touchdown came with 1:22 left in the half. UNI didn't waste much time, getting a 25-yard field goal at the halftime horn. The Panthers also got the ball to start the second half.

But Dunne threw his second interception on the second play of the third quarter, a field possession switch that NDSU eventually made the Panthers pay.

After each team punted, running back Chase Morlock capped a 58-yard drive with an eight-yard touchdown run and with 7:19 left in the third, the Bison led 21-6. More important, the visiting team had the home crowd taken out of the game.

They got back in it later in the quarter. Stick had Urzendowski open long but underthrew it under pressure and Malcolm Washington picked it off at the UNI 26. The Panthers marched 74 yards the other way getting a 17-yard touchdown pass to Jaylin James to pull within 21-13 heading into the fourth quarter.