Gophers down Illinois, become bowl eligible

Or, as the kids say, they needed to bring the "juice." To bear out this new slang, each Gophers player was given a Hi-C juice box in the locker room before the game.

"We knew it was something that can get the guys a little bit more hyped up," Gophers quarterback Mitch Leidner said.

The motivational ploy — and the 26 grams of sugar in 6.75 fluid ounces — kept the Gophers thirsty as they reached bowl eligibility with ease in a 40-17 victory in front of an announced crowd of 40,090.

While a fifth straight bowl berth is an accomplishment, that isn't the goal for Minnesota this season. The Gophers (6-2, 3-2) want to contend for the Big Ten West Division title come November, and their third straight win moved them another step in that direction.

"We're messing around in there saying, 'we're going bowling,' but again, we're looking to go further," said senior receiver Drew Wolitarsky.

Although a bowl will give the Gophers 13 games this season, Gophers coach Tracy Claeys wants a 14th: the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis on Dec. 3.

"We want to have an opportunity to go to Indianapolis, and right now we're in that position," Claeys said.

After dropping the first two Big Ten games — 29-26 to Penn State and 14-7 to Iowa — the Gophers have beaten Maryland on the road, Rutgers at home and Illinois in another away game.

"Texas 35, No. 8 Baylor 34: Trent Domingue nailed a 39-yard field goal with 46 seconds to play to lift Texas to the come-from-behind victory over No. 8 Baylor in Big 12 play.

The Longhorns drove 58 yards in seven plays to set up Domingue's winning kick, with most of the yardage coming on a 38-yard pass from Shane Buechele to Armanti Foreman.

No. 2 Michigan 32, Michigan State 23: De'Veon Smith had two rushing touchdowns and Amara Darboh piled up a career-high 165 receiving yards to lead No. 2 Michigan over rival Michigan State.

Jabrill Peppers also scored a rushing touchdown for Michigan (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten), while Wilton Speight completed 16 of 25 pass attempts for 244 yards. Darboh made six of his eight receptions in the first half, when Michigan established a 17-point lead.

No. 4 Washington 31, No. 17 Utah 24: Dante Pettis returned a punt 58 yards for a touchdown with 3:25 remaining and No. 4 Washington held off a second-half rally from No. 17 Utah in Pac-12 play.

No. 5 Louisville 32, Virginia 25: Heisman Trophy frontrunner Lamar Jackson's 29-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Smith with 13 seconds left lifted No. 5 Louisville over upset-minded Virginia.

Jackson passed for 361 yards and four touchdowns while adding 90 yards on the ground to continue.

No. 6 Ohio State 24, Northwestern 20: J.T. Barrett rushed for 71 yards on 13 carries and completed 21 of 32 passes for 223 yards to help No. 6 Ohio State defeat Northwestern in Big Ten action.

Oklahoma State 37, No. 10 West Virginia 20: Oklahoma State shook off a late West Virginia rally, then surged at the end to pull away with the victory

Notre Dame 30, Miami 27: Notre Dame blew a 20-point lead but recovered to beat Miami 30-27 on kicker Justin Yoon's third field goal of the game, a 23-yarder with 31 seconds left on Saturday in South Bend, Ind.