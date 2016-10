SATURDAY'S LOCAL SCOREBOARD

N.D. 9-man playoffs

Saturday's quarterfinals

Shiloh Christian 12, Hankinson 8

New Salem/Glen Ullin 44, St. John 12

Thompson 52,

Napoleon/G-S 0

THO 16 24 6 6--52

NGS 0 0 0 0--0

THS—Collin Grote 47 pass from Calen Schwabe (conversion)

THS—Schwabe 32 run (conversion)

THS—Cadyn Schwabe 40 pass from Schwabe (conversion)

THS—Diedrich 8 run (conversion)

THS—Cole Sorby 22 pass from Schwabe (conversion)

THS—Diedrich 7 run (kick failed)

THS—Cody Paul 11 run (conversion failed)

Individual leaders

RUSHING—THO: Adam Diedrich 17-115, Calen Schwabe 9-54

PASSING—THO: Calen Schwabe 14-20-0, 208 yards

RECEIVING—THO: Collin Grotte 4-104

North Prairie 46,

Kenmare-Bowbells-BC 12

K-B-BC 0 6 6 0--12

N. Prairie 16 16 8 6--46

NP—Brody Cahill 1 run (Cahill run)

NP—Gabe Leonard 13 run (Leonard run)

NP—Cahill 1 run (Leonard run)

KBBC—Kolton Jesz 10 pass from Hunter Eodin (PAT failed)

NP—Cahill 1 run (Leonard run)

NP—Cahill 34 run (Leonard run)

KBBC—Rodin 5 run (PAT failed)

NP—Leonard 3 run (PAT failed)

Individual leaders

RUSHING—NP: Brody Cahill 17-143, Gabe Leonard 20-102

PASSING—KBBC: Hunter Rodin 254 yards

Saturday's semifinals

Thompson at Shiloh Christian

North Prairie at New Salem/Glen-Ullin

Nov. 11

Championship, Fargodome, noon

N.D. Class A playoffs

Saturday's quarterfinals

Des Lacs-Burlington 18, Velva-Sawyer 14

Minot Ryan 31, Hazen 14

Langdon-Munich 34,

Northern Cass 30

LM 22 6 6 0--34

NC 8 0 8 14--30

LM—Chase Peebles 58 run (Peebles run)

NC—Brant Bohmert 69 kick off return (Isaiah Aaseby pass from Nick Nelson)

LM—Connor Tetrault 34 pass from Jacob Delvo (Peebles pass from Delvo)

LM—Peebles 62 pass from Delvo (pass failed)

LM—Anfernee Economy 3 pass from Delvo (pass failed)

NC—Andrew Jones 10 run (Nick Nelson from Aaseby)

LM—Economy 33 pass from Delvo (pass failed)

NC—Bohmert 12 run (Bohmert run)

NC—Nelson 5 pass from Aaseby (pass failed)

RUSHING—LM: Chase Peebles 12-98, Connor Tetrault 11-41; NC: Matt Wika 19-117, Brant Bohmert 6-29, Andrew Jones 5-23

PASSING—LM: Jacob Delvo 14-22-1, 260 yards; NC: Nick Nelson 10-19-1, 101 yards, Isaiah Aaseby 1-1-0, 5 yards

RECEIVING—LM: Chase Peebles 4-118, Anfernee Economy 6-74, Connor Tetrault 4-68; NC: Brant Bohmert 5-63, Wrigley Elston 1-24, Isaiah Aaseby 2-13, Nick Nelson 1-5, Matt Wika 2-1

Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm 42,

Larimore 41

EEK 14 14 0 14--42

LAR 7 14 7 13--41

EEK—Hunter White 17 pass from Jacob DeWald (Cole Goehring kick)

EEK—Clayton Grueneich 1 run (Goehring kick)

LAR—Caleb Hofer 21 pass from Jacob Tupa (Hofer kick)

EEK—Taylen Walks 3 run (Goehring kick)

LAR—Elijah Holter 47 pass from Tupa (kick failed)

EEK—Grueneich 44 run (Goehring kick)

LAR—Royce Verkuehlen 13 run (Verkuehlen run)

LAR—Verkuehlen 50 pass from Tupa (Hofer kick)

LAR—Holter 44 pass from Tupa (Hofer kick)

LAR—Verkuehlen 20 run (kick failed)

EEK—Brennen Vance 13 pass from DeWald (Goehring kick)

EEK—Luke Wertz 8 pass from DeWald (Goehring kick)

RUSHING—EEK: Clayton Grueneich 11-64; LAR: Royce Verkuehlen 9-50

PASSING—EEK: Jacob DeWald 12-20-0, 189 yards; LAR: Jacob Tupa 10-18-0, 207 yards

RECEIVING—EEK: Brennen Vance 4-88; LAR: Elijah Holter 2-91

Nov. 5 semifinals

Des Lacs-Burlington at Minot Ryan

Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm at Langdon

Semifinals

Nov. 11

Championship, 9:10 a.m., Fargodome

N.D. Class AA playoffs

Saturday's quarterfinals

Fargo Shanley 31, Watford City 0

Kindred 34, Beulah 21

Central Cass at Bismarck St. Mary's

Hillsboro-Cent. Valley 38,

Dickinson Trinity 26

DT 0 6 6 14--26

HCV 16 14 0 8--38

HCV—Austin Reed 4 run (Grant Skager run)

HCV—Kyle Henningsgard 10 pass from Reed (Carson Henningsgard pass from Reed)

HCV—Skager 1 run (K. Henningsgard pass from Reed)

DT—Hunter Dassinger 1 run (pass failed)

HCV—Skager 10 run (PAT failed)

DT—Isaac Fridrich 3 run (pass failed)

HCV—Tyler Sunbom 14 run (Landen Reed pass from A. Reed)

DT—Noah Sickler 27 pass from Lucas Jones (Alex Scherr PAT)

DT—Kaden Kuntz 29 pass from Jones (Scherr PAT)

Saturday's semifinals

Hillsboro-CV vs. Bismarck St. Mary's-Central Cass winner

Kindred at Shanley

Nov. 11

Championship, 3 p.m., Fargodome

Minn. Section 8A

Saturday's semifinals

Polk Co. West 34,

Fosston 0

Fosston 0 0 0 0--0

PCW 7 7 13 7--34

PCW—Pelon Pruneda 7 run (Will Rohrich kick)

PCW—Paul Gapp 4 run (Rohrich kick)

PCW—Pruneda 2 run (Rohrich kick)

PCW—Pruneda 9 run (kick failed)

PCW—Tristan Rowley 15 fumble return (Rohrich kick

Individual leaders

RUSHING—F: Brock Hemmesch 12-59, Austin Schmidt 5-44; PCW: Pelon Pruneda 22-149, John Fontained 23-144, Paul Gapp 8-39, Matt Knutson 10-34

PASSING—F: Jesse Sather 4-8-0, 68 yards; Krister Anderson 1-4-1, 13 yards; PCW: Gapp 0-3-0

RECEIVING—F: Alex Wolfe 3-40, Jaxon Paulson 1-33, Karsten Broadley 1-8

Mahnomen 43,

Fertile-Beltrami 14

FB 0 0 8 6--14

MAH 22 14 7 0--43

MAH—Izaiah Asher 12 run (Mitch Foss PAT)

MAH—Foss 34 run (Asher kick failed)

MAH—Charlie Coleman 3 run (Jon Starkey run)

MAH—Starkey 12 run (Foss run)

MAH—Starkey 13 run (Starkey kick failed)

MAH—Foss 24 run (Starkey kick)

FB—Isaiah Horgeshimer 5 run (Mason Pearce pass from Jordan Van Den Enide)

FB—Micah Tollefson 8 run (Tollefson pass from Van Den Enide failed)

Individual leaders

RUSHING—MAH: Mitch Foss 7-129, Izaiah Asher 9-57, Jon Starkey 7-56, Roy Bjorge 6-37, Kael Snetsinger 6-29, Brian Schoenborn 4-20, Bert Keezer 2-14, Dan Snetsinger 1-3, Charlie Coleman 1-3, Jack Miller 3-3; FB: Micah Tollefson 18-33, Isaiah Horgeshimer 10-16, Izaah Bennefeld 2-3, Chase Sirjord 1-3, Addy McCollum 1-3

PASSING—MAH: Jameson Beckman 3-6-0, 58 yards; FB: Jordan Van Den Enide 5-8-0, 44 yards

RECEIVING—MAH: Craige Brown 3-58; FB: Athan McCollum 2-22, Mason Pearce 2-1

Nov. 3

Championship, Mahnomen vs. Polk County West, 8 p.m., Fargodome

Minn. Section 8 9-man

Saturday's semifinals

Stephen-Argyle 54,

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 28

W-A-O 0 12 8 8--28

S-A 27 20 7 0--54

SA—Chris McGlynn 4 run (Isaac Mills kick)

SA—McGlynn 10 run (Mills kick failed)

SA—Stoene Splide 44 pass from McGlynn (Mills kick)

SA—Wyatt Neuschwander 2 pass from McGlynn (Mills kick)

SA—Sandler Hanson 24 run (Mills kick)

WAO—Jordan Anderson 51 run (Hunter Roller run failed)

WAO—Roller 3 run (Jackson Steer pass failed)

SA—Splide 42 pass from McGlynn (Mills kick failed)

SA—Kyler Szczepanski 3 run (Mills kick)

SA—Szczepanski 4 run (Mills kick)

WAO—Jared Johnson 5 run (Johnson pass from Brandon Miller)

WAO—Johnson 27 run (Ryan Pederson run)

Individual leaders

RUSHING—WAO: Jared Johnson 10-60, Jordan Anderson 6-56, Brandon Miller 5-47, Jackson Steer 7-17, Hunter Roller 10-10, Ryan Pederson 2-4; SA: Chris McGlynn 6-61, Stoene Splide 3-46, Joston Hoeper 6-41, Kyler Szczepanski 8-40, Isaac Durand 1-29, Sandler Hanson 1-24, Austin Szczepanski 2-13, Hunter Yutrzenka 4-7, Tom Gryskiewicz 1-0

PASSING—WAO: Jackson Steer 4-11-1, 49 yards; SA: Chris McGlynn 6-7-x, 172 yards

RECEIVING—WAO: Matt Korynta 1-26, Hunter Roller 1-13, Mason Wang 2-10; SA: Stoene Splide 3-128, Wyatt Neuschwander 2-28, Isaac Mills 1-16

Clearbrook-Gon. 28,

Kittson Co. Cent. 6

CG 0 14 8 6--28

KCC 0 0 6 0--6

CG—Ethan Dorman 4 run (Dorman run)

CG—Dorman 34 run (run failed)

CG—Dorman 10 run (Nathanael Dahl pass from Dorman)

KCC—Bryden Swenson 53 pass from Dawson Busse (kick failed)

CG—Tristan Bakke 5 run (pass failed)

Individual leaders

RUSHING—CG: Dorman 22-182, Bakke 18-63, Trevor Rogstad 7-56; KCC: Alex Donaldson 17-66, Spencer Billings 8-29

PASSING—CG: Dorman 0-1-0, 0 yards; KCC: Jacob Ristad 4-11-0, 42 yards

RECEIVING—KCC: Swenson 4-91

Nov. 3

Stephen-Argyle vs. Clearbrook-Gonvick, Championship, 12:30 p.m., Fargodome

Minn. Section 8AA

Saturday's semifinals

Barnesville 34, United North Central 0

Hawley 49,

Bagley 27

BAG 6 15 6 0--27

HAW 7 20 15 7--49

HAW—Donnie Loegering 78 run (Jonathan Schledt kick)

BAG—Ben Thoma 4 run (Ty Rolfson pass failed)

HAW—Loegering 22 run (Schledt kick)

BAG—Rolfson 1 run (Lavan Culkins pass from Rolfson)

HAW—Loegering 66 run (Schledt kick)

BAG—Culkins 65 pass from Weston O'Beirne (Jarret Merschman kick)

HAW—Will Bauer 9 pass from Harrison Nord (Nord pass failed)

HAW—Loegering 2 run (Chase Libak pass from Drew Thompson)

BAG—Jake Ubert 11 run (Merschman kick failed)

HAW—Loegering 4 run (Schledt kick)

HAW—Loegering 13 run (Schledt kick)

Individual leaders

RUSHING—BAG: Ben Thoma 13-77, Jake Ubert 18-76, Weston O'Beirne 11-56, Tyler Rolfson 9-38, Lavan Culkins 1-14; HAW: Donnie Loegering 27-292, Trayton Cossette 7-54, Blake Omberg 8-44, Drew Thompson 2-32, Jacob Vetter 3-11, Josh Fenske 1-9, Tyler Todd 2-7

PASSING—BAG: Weston O'Beirne 1-1-0, 65 yards, Tyler Rolfson 3-7-2, 56 yards; HAW: Harrison Nord 1-1-x, 9 yards

RECEIVING—BAG: Lavan Culkins 2-103, Ben Thoma 2-18; HAW: Will Bauer 1-9

Nov. 4

Championship, 8 p.m., Fargodome

Minn. Section 8AAAA

Saturday's semifinals

Willmar 35, Fergus Falls 34

Rocori-Cold Spring 17, Detroit Lakes 0

Nov. 4

Willmar vs. Rocori-Cold Spring, championship, 7 p.m., at Alexandria

Minn. Section 6 9-man

Saturday's semifinals

Waubun 47, Ada-Borup 6

Nevis 22, Norman Co. East/U-H 15

Nov. 3

Waubun vs. Nevis, championship, 3 p.m., Fargodome

Minn. Section 8AAA

Saturday's semifinals

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 26, Perham 12

Pequot Lakes 14, Aitkin 0

Nov. 3

D-G-F vs. Pequot Lakes, Championship, 5:30 p.m., Fargodome

Men's hockey

6

Saturday's results

St. Cloud 5, Huntsville 2

Bemidji State 4, Anchorage 0

Ferris State 4, Minn.-Mankato 3

UMass Lowell 4, Omaha 2

Wisconsin 5, Clarkson 4

Michigan Tech 5, Northern Michigan 1

Bowling Green 4, Miami 1

Boston College 7, Massachusetts 4

Ohio State 6, Niagara 2

Minnesota 2, St. Lawrence 2, OT

Alaska 4, Lake Superior, 3, OT

Minn. Duluth 3, UND 0

First period—No scoring. Penalties—Sammy Spurrell, DUL, hooking, 2:33; Brenden Kotyk, DUL, hooking, 3:34; Ludvig Hoff, UND, interference, 13:52

Second period—1. DUL, Karson Kuhlman 2 (Neal Pionk 6, Kyle Osterberg 5) 11:24 (sh) (dp); 2. DUL, Carson Soucy 1 (Jared Thomas 3, Alex Iafallo 4) 15:42 (pp); 3. DUL, Osterberg 4 (Willie Raskob 3, Kuhlman 5) 19:01 (sh). Penalties—Raskob, DUL, roughing, 4:18; Cole Smith, UND, roughing, 4:18; Tyson Jost, UND, checking from behind minor, 8:08; Pionk, DUL, hooking, 9:11; Brenden Kotyk, DUL, indirect contact to the head, 10:06; Christian Wolanin, UND, holding, 11:24; Johnny Simonson, UND, hooking, 15:25; Nick Wolff, DUL, elbowing, 17:52

Third period—No scoring. Penalties—Wolanin, UND, tripping, 6:04; Sammy Spurrell, DUL, hooking, 9:07; Bench minor, DUL, too many on ice, 13:58

Goalie saves—UND: Cam Johnson 2-12-8—22; DUL: Hunter Miska 7-17-6—30

Penalties-minutes—UND 6-12, DUL 8-16

Power plays—UND 0-8, DUL 1-5

Attendance—6,759

Referees—Timm Walsh and Ryan Hersey

Women's hockey

6

Friday's results

Minnesota Duluth 3, Ohio State 2

Wisconsin 3, MSU-Mankato 1

UND 2, Bemidji St. 0

First period—1. UND, Emma Nuutinen 5 (Rebekah Kolstad, Abbey Stanley) 8:54

Second period—No scoring.

Third period—2. UND, Sarah Lecavalier 1 19:01 (en)

Goalie saves—UND: Lexie Shaw 5-7-9—21; DUL: Brittni Mowat 8-8-6—22

College volleyball

6

Saturday's results

Augustana over Minn.-Crookston 25-13, 25-20, 25-11

Rainy River over Northland 27-25, 25-23, 25-10

N.D. State over Omaha 25-14, 25-14, 28-26

Area college football

6

Saturday's results

Augustana 21, Winona 20

Southwest Minn. 38, Concordia-St. Paul 14

Minn.-Moorhead 42, Minot 24

Sioux Falls 24, Minn.-Mankato 14

Northern 52, Mary 7

Bemidji 48, St. Cloud 7

Concordia 40, Carleton 3

Jamestown 27, Valley City State 21