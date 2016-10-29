Thunder use ground game to advance in playoffs

Polk County West (8-2) advances to Thursday's section championship game against defending champion Mahnomen (8-1), scheduled for 8 p.m. in the Fargodome. Fosston closed at 5-5.

"We can pass,'' senior PCW running back Pelon Pruneda said. "We just rely more on our running game. Our line gets it done. With a line like that, we don't have to pass very often.''

Pruneda (22-149 rushing, three touchdowns) on the perimeter and John Fontaine (23-144) on the inside dominated the ground game. They were working behind the starting interior line of tackles Zach Cameron and Dyllon McLean, guards Isaiah Bartels and James Fontaine and center Grant Sullivan.

That ground domination showed early. PCW led 7-0 after a first quarter in which Fosston ran only four offensive plays. The Thunder controlled the ball with 9:54 in possession time in the opening 12 minutes.

"They ran it down our throats,'' Fosston coach Arek Aakre said. "They have good-sized linemen and good backs.''

Pruneda scored on a 7-yard run in the first quarter and Paul Gapp had a 4-yard TD run in the second for a 14-0 halftime lead. Fosston fumbled on the first play from the line of scrimmage in the third quarter, with PCW recovering and Pruneda capping a 35-yard drive with a 2-yard TD run.

That was probably the biggest impact score. "Fosston plays very good defense,'' PCW coach Darrin Byklum said. "But you could see us feeling the momentum after that one.

"Our passing game didn't seem to click tonight. And we were moving the ball on the ground, so we decided to stay with it.''

Pruneda added a 9-yard touchdown run, with Tristan Rowley recovering a fumble and scoring from 15 yards for the final PCW score.

With the Thunder's dominant rushing game, "I know it would frustrate me if I was on the other side of the ball trying to defend it,'' Byklum said. "We have some very talented backs. But it's the guys up front who make it go.''

Fosston was led by Brock Hemmesch (59 yards rushing) and Jesse Sather (4-of-8 passing, 68 yards).