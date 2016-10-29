UND downs Montana State in volleyball

The win sets the stage for a big final two weeks of the regular season. UND goes into its final four matches of the season no worse than tied for the top spot in the Big Sky Conference, pending Saturday's late match between Portland State and Northern Arizona.

Senior Chelsea Moser paced the Fighting Hawks' offense with 11 kills to go along with four service aces and three blocks. UND tallied eight aces in the three-set win. Freshman Ashley Brueggeman added 10 kills while Tamara Merseli totaled nine kills and 11 digs. Sydney Griffin handed out 35 assists in the victory, UND's 12th win away from home this season.

North Dakota (19-9, 10-2 Big Sky) plays three of its final four regular season matches at home beginning this week with a Thursday evening tilt with Eastern Washington and a Saturday night dual against Idaho at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. UND's lone road trip is a Nov. 10 showdown at Northern Arizona which could determine the host site of the postseason tournament.