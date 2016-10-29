Langdon-Munich holds on, advances in Class A playoffs

With two fourth-quarter touchdowns, Northern Cass had cut a 34-16 deficit to 34-30 with 5:11 remaining. The Jaguars had momentum. What they never had again was the football.

Langdon-Munich ran out the clock, with Tetrault getting two crucial first downs. On third-and-nine from the Jaguars' 47, Tetrault made a leaping catch between defenders for a first down on the 31.

A few plays later, Tetrault broke up the middle for another first down at the Northern Cass 4. Langdon-Munich took a knee three straight plays from there to run out the clock.

"Big players make big plays,'' L-M coach Josh Krivarchka said. "On that catch, he went up between two defenders to get the ball. That was a big play.''

Tetrault shared credit.

"Jacob (Delvo) threw a great ball on that pass,'' Tetrault said. "Then the line gave me a big hole. I just ran hard.''

Langdon-Munich used big plays to jump to a 28-6 on its first four possessions.

Chase Peebles, on the game's first play from scrimmage, went 58 yards for a touchdown. Northern Cass answered on the kickoff with a 69-yard return for a score by Brant Bohmert.

But Langdon-Munich came back with scoring passes from Delvo to Tetrault (34 yards), Peebles (62 yards) and Anfernee Economy (3 yards), A 38-yard Delvo-to-Peebles pass set highlighted the scoring drive that ended with Economy's sliding catch in the back corner of the end zone.

"The first half, we came out and made big plays like we usually do,'' Krivarchka said. "But they adjusted in the second half. We had to grind it out. We usually like to throw more, but the game dictated that we run more in the second half.''

Northern Cass pulled within four with two fourth-quarter touchdowns. Bohmert finished off a 22-yard hook-and-ladder touchdown, running in the final 12 yards for the score. Then, on a receiver reverse, Isaiah Aaseby found quarterback Nick Nelson for a 5-yard TD pass.

"Those are plays we've used throughout the year,'' NC coach Craig Lachowitzer said.

"We switched up our pass coverage in the second half and did a good job defensively. But we ran out of time.''

Delvo finished 14-of-22 passing for 260 yards. Peebles was a two-way threat with 118 yards receiving and 98 yards rushing. Matt Wika had 117 yards rushing and Nelson passed for 101 yards for the Jaguars..

Langdon-Munich improved to 9-1, while Northern Cass closed at 7-2.