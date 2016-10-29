Eastern Washington wins, still unbeaten in Sky

EWU wide receiver Cooper Kupp had eight catches for 140 yards and three touchdowns.

Montana quarterback Brady Gustafson was 45-for-63 passing for 398 yards and two touchdowns.

The Griz were flagged for nine penalties for 84 yards, while EWU was called for two penalties for 17 yards.

Southern Utah 52, Idaho State 27: Southern Utah quarterback Patrick Tyler threw for 334 yards and two touchdowns as the Thunderbirds beat Idaho State in Pocatello, Idaho.

Malik Brown ran for 103 rushing yards for SUU, while teammate Steven Wroblewski caught six passes for 108 yards.

Idaho State was led by Tanner Gueller, who passed for 222 yards. KW Williams caught six passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns for the Bengals.

Northern Colorado 56, Portland State 49, OT: Northern Colorado quarterback Kyle Sloter passed for 313 yards and three touchdowns as Northern Colorado beat Portland State in Portland.

PSU quarterback Alex Kuresa passed for 178 yards and ran for 130.

PSU's Austin Holman caught a 10-yard pass from Kuresa with 1:12 left in regulation to force overtime.

In overtime, Northern Colorado's Brandon Cartagena ran in a 10-yard touchdown run. The Bears' defense held in PSU's counter.

Area

Mayville State 27, Dakota State 25: Mayville State quarterback Andrew Blake threw for 196 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Comets to a win over No. 25 Dakota State in Madison, S.D.

Blake threw two touchdown passes to Khari Kimbrough. Kimbrough had touchdown grabs of 13 and 5 yards.

Dakota State lost three fumbles and Mayville State won despite being called for 13 penalties for 112 yards.

Minnesota-Duluth 54, Minnesota-Crookston 23: Minnesota-Duluth's Beau Bofferding returned the opening kickoff 92 yards to the 2-yard line and the Bulldogs led 26-0 after one quarter en route to a win over Minnesota-Crookston at Ed Widseth Field.

UMC dropped to 0-9 in the NSIC, while Duluth improved to 8-1.

The Golden Eagles finished with 280 yards total offense, led by Rod Stewart, who had six catches for 166 yards. He had an 88-yard touchdown catch, the longest of the season for UMC.

Bemidji State 48, St. Cloud State 7: Junior quarterback Jordan Hein led Bemidji State to a win over St. Cloud State at Husky Stadium in St. Cloud, Minn.

The 41-point win marked the largest margin of victory for the Beavers (7-2 overall) over the Huskies (4-5 overall) in program history.

Hein finished with 381 passing yards. He moved into second place on BSU's all-time passing touchdown list.