Thompson remains dominant in N.D. 9-man football playoffs

For the second consecutive Saturday, the Tommies dominated their playoff opponent, taking a 52-0 quarterfinals win over Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter, which arrived here with an 8-1 record. Seven days earlier, the Tommies downed Richland by 50 points.

"They don't have a single spot to attack," Imperials coach Kelly McGleary said. "They have no weaknesses and you can tell they've played together for a long time."

It could have been more lopsided except for the mercy-rule running clock the entire second half. The Tommies scored touchdowns on seven of their nine possessions. On defense, they blanked a team that arrived with a scoring average of 35 points per game.

"Our success is a team thing," said Brett Sutter-Hegg, a 225-pound force on the defensive and offensive lines. "And, we're so experienced.

"The game is won at the line of scrimmage. If we (linemen) win the line, we're going to win because we have incredible athletes in the backfield."

At the skill positions, Calen Schwabe leads the troops in his third year as the starting quarterback. On Saturday, he rushed eight times for 49 yards and a touchdown and completed 7 of 12 attempts for 154 yards and three touchdowns. Younger brother Cadyn Schwabe, Collin Grotte and Cole Sorby caught the touchdown passes while workhorse Adam Diedrich balanced the attack with 121 rushing yards on 18 carries.

"Our original plan was to wear them down with running plays early, but the coaches kept sending in calls to throw early in the game," Calen Schwabe said. "I obeyed what they said."

Head coach Brady Schwab said they went to Plan B because of the Imperials' defensive strategy. "They were blitzing all the time, so we went more in the air and connected," he said. "It was a nice job up front with our linemen to provide the time for the quarterback to throw long passes."

Aware of Thompson's explosiveness, McCleary said his team's best chance to win was to keep the score close as long as possible.

"We knew we were up for a big challenge," McCleary said. "We were trying to slow them up out of the gate and hope to stay within a score or two. If it was close entering the fourth quarter, we thought they'd maybe put some pressure on themselves."

That certainly didn't happen as the 10-0 Tommies, ranked No. 1 in the final state nine-man poll, will travel to fellow unbeaten and No. 2-ranked Bismarck Shiloh Christian for Saturday's semifinals. The winner advances to the championship game, to be held at the Fargodome.