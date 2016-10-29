Beavers fall short in return

In Saturday's return trip—the second game of the home-and-home series—the series returned to its more vintage roots.

North Dakota scored a single first-period goal then added another third-period empty-netter en route to a 2-0 Western Collegiate Hockey Association victory at the Sanford Center.

"We played a better overall hockey game than we did yesterday," BSU head coach Jim Scanlan said. "We had a much better start, we played with a lot more energy throughout the game. I'm just proud of the way we battled back and gave ourselves a chance."

Last season the Beavers (4-5-1, 2-5-1-0 WCHA) went 2-1-1 against the Fighting Hawks (6-3-1, 5-3-0-0 WCHA); UND hasn't swept a two-game series from BSU since the 2014-15 season. The loss also gives the Beavers a four-game winless streak.

UND head coach Brian Idalski recognized that Saturday's game is a bit more like what one would expect from a Beavers/Fighting Hawks matchup.

"Start to finish it was definitely a tight-checking, limited-space, limited-opportunities type game," he said. "That's what we've come to expect from these games."

Although the Beavers came out with more jump in the first part of the period—in the first five minutes they had four shots on goal—UND quickly tilted the ice their way.

The Hawks' Emma Nuutinen got them on the scoreboard first at the 8 minute, 54 second mark, scoring in transition on a second-chance rebound after Rebekah Kolstad and Abbey Stanley's initial shots. That immediately followed a near-miss by the Beavers—one in which freshman forward Haley Mack had a shot in the slot go just wide of UND goaltender Lexie Shaw.

The first frame ended with the Hawks up 9-5 in shots on goal but the Beavers still liked how they were playing.

"I think we came out ready to play right away," BSU defender Carley Esse said. "Puck luck wasn't happening for us but I think it was a better game."

The Beavers had a number of good looks in the first period and that continued in the second, when they got three of their five power play opportunities for the game. BSU was able to generate five shots on those opportunities but were held off the scoreboard.

BSU had further opportunities on the player-advantage in the third period, but were unable to score.

It didn't help that BSU was without junior defender Alexis Joyce for the final 10-plus minutes of the third period—she was body checked along the boards by UND's Jordan Hampton with 14:02 left in the game.

Joyce was down for a long time and was slow to get up but eventually did leave the ice, with help, on her own two feet.

"It was tough losing AJ when we did, because she quarterbacks that top unit," Scanlan said.

Scanlan said he didn't have an update on Joyce's status, but her absence from the BSU power play was key. BSU had a chance with Hampton in the box and another with 8:15 left and UND's Amber Thiessen in the sin bin.

"We had chances, but give them credit," Scanlan said. "The penalty kill did well and Shaw made some saves... We gave ourselves an opportunity tonight, and as a coach, that's all I can ever ask. Just go out and give yourselves a chance."

BSU goaltender Brittni Mowat left the ice for an extra attacker with 1:50 to play.

UND scored less than a minute later, when Sarah Lecavalier won a puck battle along the boards just inside the UND zone. The puck leaked out and rolled all the way back and into the empty net to give UND its final margin of victory.

Mowat made 22 saves for BSU while Shaw had 21 for UND in the shutout.

"Once we got back for the third period, we knew we had to come out harder," Esse said. "We put up a good effort at the end there but we came up short."

The Beavers return to action next weekend for a series at No. 1 Wisconsin. The Badgers swept Minnesota State this weekend.