UND-Weber State boxscore

Key plays: Santiago takes the opening kick from the goal line and goes untouched in for the score.

UND 7, Weber State 0

Second quarter

Weber: Darryl Denby 19 pass from Jadrian Clark, Taylor Hintze kick, 5:49

Drive: 9 plays, 77 yards, 4:27

Key plays: On third-and-10 from the Weber 23, Clark finds Denby for a 48-yard gain. Denby was able to gain a step down the middle of the field on UND safety Cole Reyes.

UND 7, Weber State 7

Weber: Cory Thomson 1 run, run failed, 2:18

Drive: 4-79, 1:48

Key plays: Clark finds running back Haini Moimoi on the backside of a broken play and the dump pass picks up 48 yards. On the next play, Clark hits Cameron Livingston near the goal line.

Weber State 13, UND 7

Third quarter

UND: Brady Oliveira 17 run, Taubenheim kick, 6:01

Drive: 6-80, 3:10

Key plays: The drive jump-starts on a short John Santiago run that tacks on a horse collar penalty. On the next play, Travis Toivonen takes a reverse 34 yards into Weber territory. After a defensive pass interference call nixes a Wildcat interception, Oliveira scores on a draw on third-and-7.

UND 14, Weber State 13

UND: Noah Wanzek 2 pass from Brad Heidlebaugh, Taubenheim kick, 2:41

Drive: 4-17, 2:00

Key plays: Cole Reyes' interception gives UND the ball at the Weber 17. On the first play after the pick, Studsrud goes deep for Wanzek, who is interfered with to give UND first-and-goal at the 2. UND was stuffed on three plays, including a second down quarterback bootleg in which Studsrud injured his shoulder. On fourth down, backup QB Brad Heidlebaugh throws his first career pass and the wobbling ball is caught by a diving Wanzek in the end zone.

UND 21, Weber State 13

Fourth quarter

UND: Taubenheim 28 field goal, 5:33

Drive: 7-19, 3:39

Key plays: Ryan Bartels, filling in at quarterback for the injured Studsrud, picks up a big first down on third-and-4 with a 7-yard pass to Demun Mercer. UND takes advantage of good field position caused by Drew Greely's strip sack of Weber's Jadrian Clark, which was recovered by Brandon Dranka at the Weber 30.

UND 24, Weber 13

Weber State: Tui Satuala 16 pass from Clark, kick failed, 4:46

Drive: 3-38, 0:36

Key plays: Weber's 62-yard kickoff return sets up a quick strike. After a 22-yard pass from Clark to Andrew Vollert, Clark hits Satuala. After the score, though, Weber picks up a personal foul call forcing Weber to opt for an extra-point kick rather than a long 2-point conversion. The kick sailed wide right.

UND 24, Weber State 19

UND: Taubenheim 42 field goal, 1:57

Drive: 4-3, 0:28

Key plays: Reyes' second interception of the game gives UND's offense the ball at the Weber 28. The Fighting Hawks get 4 yards on three carries to set up Taubenheim's boot.

UND 27, Weber State 19

Team statistics

WSU UND

First downs 19 27

Rushes-yards 31-12 45-171

Yards passing 274 41

Passes 20-37-3 7-15-0

Total yards 286 212

Punts-avg. 6-43.5 7-44.6

Fumbles-lost 2-1 1-0

Sacked-yards lost 1-5 7-45

Penalties-yards 9-98 3-19

Possession time 31:09 28:51

Individual statistics

Weber State

Rushing No. Yds. Long TD

Cantwell 6 15 12 0

Garrett 7 12 3 0

Denby 1 7 7 0

Moimoi 6 6 5 0

Thomson 1 1 1 1

Clark 10 (-29) 2 0

Team totals 31 12 12 1

Receiving No. Yds. Long TD

Livingston 8 68 29 0

Vollert 5 55 22 0

Denby 2 66 47 1

Moimoi 1 47 47 0

Satuala 1 16 16 1

Heimuli 1 15 15 0

Batchelor 1 8 8 0

Thomson 1 (-1) 0 0

Team totals 20 274 47 2

Passing Comp Att Yds. Int. TD

Clark 20 36 274 3 2

Cantwell 0 1 0 0 0

Team totals 20 37 274 2 2

Tackles (solo-assisted-total)

Adam Rodriguez 3-6-9, Tre'von Johnson 5-3-8, Jonah Williams 2-6-8, Arnold Lopez 4-2-6, Landon Stice 2-4-6, Josh Burton 4-1-5, Auston Tesch 4-0-4, Henderson 1-2-3, Cardon Malan 1-2-3, McKay Murphy 0-3-3, Junior Latu 2-0-2, Xequille Harry 2-0-2, Taron Johnson 2-0-2, Trey Hoskins 2-0-2, Iosua Opeta 1-0-1, Luke Latteier 1-0-1, Brady May 1-0-1, Brady Simpson 1-0-1, Filipe Sitake 0-1-1.

Sacks: Tre'von Johnson.

Interceptions: None.

UND

Rushing No. Yds. Long TD

Santiago 13 61 19 0

Oliveira 13 48 17 1

Toivonen 3 37 34 0

Studsrud 9 30 16 0

Bartels 3 1 1 0

Mercer 1 0 0 0

Gordon 1 0 (-1) 0

Team totals 45 171 34 1

Receiving No. Yds. Long TD

Mercer 2 21 14 0

Toivonen 2 6 7 0

Fiedler 1 6 6 0

Oliveira 1 6 6 0

Wanzek 1 2 2 1

Team totals 7 41 14 1

Passing Comp Att Yds. Int. TD

Studsrud 4 9 26 0 0

Bartels 2 5 13 0 0

Heidlebaugh 1 1 2 0 1

Team totals 7 15 41 0 1

Tackles (solo-assisted-total)

Dylan Bakker 4-10-14, Cole Reyes 4-4-8, Torrey Hunt 3-3-6, Evan Holm 3-1-4, Drew Greely 2-2-4, Jake Disterhaupt 2-2-4, Brian Labat 1-3-4, Jawon Johnson 3-0-3, Deion Harris 3-0-3, Deion Harris 3-0-3, Jade Lawrence 2-1-3, Zach Arnell 2-1-3, Mason Bennett 1-2-3, Tank Harris 0-3-3, Connor O'Brien 1-1-2, Donnell Rodgers 1-1-2, Noah Johnson 0-2-2, Reid Taubenheim 1-0-1, Carter Wilson 1-0-1, Tanner Palmborg 1-0-1, Jake Hanson 1-0-1, Josh Seibel 1-0-1,

Sacks: Bakker, Greely (2.5), Disterhaupt, Labat, Bennett (1.5)

Interceptions: Reyes (2), Arnell