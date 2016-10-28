Friday's scoreboard

Wahpeton (kills-blocks-service aces)—Maddie Krause (27 assists, 19 digs), Rheaghn Gripentrog 5-2-0, Tylee Irwin 16-2-3 (14 digs),

GF Central (kills-blocks-service aces)—Heather Barth (13 assists), Destinee Miller 2-0-0, Taylor Berry 0-0-2 (28 digs), Chloe Woinarowicz 0-0-1 (12 assists), Taylor White 3-0-0, Sadie McGee 6-0-0, Shayla Ouellete 5-0-0, Willow Rynestad 0-0-1, Korri Gust 6-0-1, Ashley Lipsh 6-0-1

Minn. Section 8AA

Friday's second round

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton over Thief River Falls 25-19, 252-13, 25-18

Pequot Lakes over Park Rapids 19-25, 25-20, 25-14, 25-23

Wadena-Deer Creek over Perham 25-23, 20-25, 25-18, 32-30

Roseau 25-25-25,

EGF Senior High 21-13-22

EGF Senior High (kills-blocks-service aces)—Megan Boman (16 digs), Kayla Nelson (22 assists), Livia Pesch 4-1-1, Haylie Carlstrom 8-1-0, Lauren Hedlund 2-2-0, Julia Warmack 6-2-0, Brianna Walski 6-0-0

Roseau (kills-blocks-service aces)—Kacie Borowicz 9-1-3 (14 digs), Kiley Borowicz 8-1-0 (13 digs), Lyvia Moser 0-0-2 (20 assists), Rylie Bjerklie 8-1-0, Victoria Johnson 14-1-3 (13 assists)

Cross country

6

Minn. Section 8A

In Bagley, Friday

Girls team totals

Perham 41, Pelican Rapids 68, United North Central 111, Pequot Lakes 137, EGF Senior High 157, Crosby-Ironton 178, Warroad 188, Park Rapids 199, Dilworth-G-F 249, Wadena-Deer Creek 262, Frazee 264, Roseau 268, Pine River-Backus 355, Hawley 393

Top 20 individuals

1. Brynnan Covington, Per, 19:12.0; 2. Katherine Geist, Crookston, 19:26.4; 3. Lydia Kantonen, Park Rapids, 19:33.6; 4. Caitlin Covington, Per, 19:41.5; 5. Ellie Morgan, Fraz, 19:53.0; 6. Annika Aho, UNC, 19:55.7; 7. Sunshine Langworthy, Pequot, 19:56.1; 8. Ellie Nelson, Ros, 19:58.9; 9. Ashley Hokanson, Per, 20:02.8; 10. Lily Peterson, Lake Park-Audubon, 20:03.5

11. Tianna Wald, Pelican, 20:06.8; 12. Marin Garrett, EGF, 20:11.8; 13. Kate Hendrickson, UNC, 20:12.2; 14. Chloe Paulson, Pelican, 20:29.0; 15. Abby Syverson, Pelican, 20:32.7; 16. Hailey Wegscheid, Per, 20:32.8; 17. Abby Tweeton, Per, 20:34.9; 18. Mandi Sjolie, Pelican, 20:43.8; 19. Grace McGuire, Pequot, 20:46.1; 20. Tatianna Wiley, Pelican, 20:48.2

Other EGF scorers

26. McKenna Langerud 21:07.0; 41. Kassidy Allard 22:07.5; 46. McKenna Garrett 22:28.0; 49. Quincy Floden 22:34.6.

Boys team totals

Perham 34, Pequot Lakes 78, Dilworth-G-F 106, Wadena-Deer Creek 135, Ada-Borup/Norman Co. West 154, Crosby-Ironton 160, Park Rapids 181, Hawley 208, Frazee 209, Roseau 209, Warroad 279, United North Central 328, New York Mills 387, Pine River-Backus 389, Bagley-Fosston 422, Lake Park-Audubon 431, Clearbrook-Gonvick 499, West Marshall 550.

Top 20 individuals

1. Christian Sterton, AB/NCW, 16:37.0; 2. Jacob Dickerson, Per, 16:37.6; 3. Tony Fitzer, Pequot, 16:44.9; 4. Hunter Kjelshus, Per, 16:47.1; 5. Clayton Anderson, Per, 16:47.8; 6. Bailey Crook, DGF, 16:53.1; 7. Reid Pierzinski, Pequot, 16:58.1; 8. Adam Jacobi, Park Rapids, 17:22.0; 9. David Johnston, Pelican, 17:22.8; 10. Nick Listrom, Per, 17:27.0

11. Dan Wilson, DGF, 17:29.3; 12. Cole Nowacki, EGF Senior High, 17:30.1; 13. Ben Andringa, Crookston, 17:30.8; 14. Brett Erickson, Ros, 17:33.2; 15. Bereket Loer, W-DC, 17:38.2; 16. Cade Dawson, DGF, 17:42.0; 17. Brandon O'Hara, Per, 17:42.4; 18. Zach Heppner, Warroad, 17:42.5; 19. Seth Lemieur, C-I, 17:42.8; 20. Noah Ross, W-DC, 17:45.0..

Other EGF finishers

47. Ben Regorrah 18:54.2; 73. Tyson Mahar 19:32.7; 109. Dawson McDonald 20:50.6

EGF state qualifiers

Marin Garrett

Cole Nowacki

Prep football

6

N.D. Class AAA

Friday's quarterfinals

West Fargo 41, Bismarck Legacy 6

Bismarck 49, Fargo South 27

Bismarck 30, West Fargo Sheyenne 19

Semifinals, Nov. 4

Bismarck at Minot

Bismarck Century at West Fargo

Minot 43,

GF Red River 7

RR 0 7 0 0--7

Minot 14 14 7 8--43

MHS—Manuel Bradford 19 run (Preston Johnson kick)

MHS—Bradford 53 run (Johnson kick)

MHS—Elijah Wickum 1 run (Johnson kick)

MHS—Wickum 5 run (Johnson kick)

GFRR—Austin Slaughter 37 pass from Parker Wenzel (Tyler Hoffarth kick)

MHS—Wickum 5 run (Johnson kick)

MHS—Dylan Danielson 32 run (Brett Davis run)

Individual leaders

Rushing: MHS—Manuel Bradford 15-194, Elijah Wickum 15-78, Dylan Danielson 3-46; GFRR—Brandon Solberg 1-21, Matt Laturnus 7-19, Joey Schindler 9-0,

Passing: MHS—Creighton Rudolph 7-12-0, 83 yards; GFRR—Parker Wenzel 13-22-0, 186 yards

Receiving: MHS—N/A; GFRR—Austin Slaughter 5-98, Mason Benefield 2-26, Zach Gutterud 2-18

N.D. 9-man playoffs

Today's quarterfinals

Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter at Thompson, 2 p.m.; Hankinson at Shiloh Christian, 2 p.m.; Kenmare-Bowbells-BC at North Prairie, 2 p.m.; St. John at New Salem/Glen-Ullin, 1 p.m.

Nov. 5

Semifinals

Nov. 11

Championship, Fargodome, noon

N.D. Class A playoffs

Today's quarterfinals

Langdon-Munich at Northern Cass, 2 p.m.; Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm at Larimore, 2 p.m.; Velva-Sawyer at Des Lacs-Burlington, 2 p.m.; Minot Ryan at Hazen, 1:30 p.m.

Nov. 5

Semifinals

Nov. 11

Championship, 9:10 a.m., Fargodome

N.D. Class AA playoffs

Today's quarterfinals

Watford City (No. 4 West seed) at Fargo Shanley (No. 1 East), 2 p.m.; Kindred (No. 3 East) at Beulah (No. 2 West), 2 p.m.; Central Cass (No. 4 East) at Bismarck St. Mary's (No. 1 West), 5 p.m.; Dickinson Trinity (No. 3 West) at Hillsboro-Central Valley (No. 2 East), 5 p.m.

Nov. 5

Semifinals

Nov. 11

Championship, 3 p.m., Fargodome

Minn. Section 8A

Today's semifinals

Fertile-Beltrami (4-5) at Mahnomen (8-1), 2 p.m.; Fosston (5-4) at Polk County West (7-2), 6 p.m. in Climax

Nov. 3

Championship, 8 p.m., Fargodome

Minn. Section 8 9-man

Today's semifinals

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo (5-4) at Stephen-Argyle (8-1), 2 p.m.; Clearbrook-Gonvick (5-4) at Kittson County Central (7-2), 7 p.m. in Hallock

Nov. 3

Championship, 12:30 p.m., Fargodome

Minn. Section 8AA

Today' semifinals

Bagley at Hawley, 2 p.m.; United North Central at Barnesville, 2 p.m.

Nov. 4

Championship, 8 p.m., Fargodome

Minn. Section 8AAAA

Today's semifinals

Willmar (3-6) at Fergus Falls (8-0), 6 p.m.; Rocori-Cold Spring (6-3) at Detroit Lakes (7-1), 7 p.m.

Nov. 4

Championship, 7 p.m., at Alexandria

Minn. Section 6 9-man

Today's semifinals

Ada-Borup (7-2) at Waubun (9-0), 6 p.m.; Norman Co. East/U-H (6-3) at Nevis (9-0), 1 p.m.

Minn. Section 8AAA

Today's semifinals

Pequot Lakes (6-3) at Aitkin (7-1), 6 p.m.; Perham (6-3) at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (8-1), 2 p.m.

Nov. 3

Championship, 5:30 p.m., Fargodome

Women's hockey

6

Friday's results

UND 5,

BEMIDJI STATE 2

First period—1. UND, Hallie Theodosopoulos (Halli Krzyzaniak, Abbey Stanley) 2:06; 2. UND, Emma Nuutinen (Jordan Hampton, Charly Dahlquist) 9:49

Second period—3. UND, Amy Menke (Lisa Marvin, Krzyzaniak) 6:08; 4. BSU, Abby Halluska 8:29; 5. UND, Stanley (Menke, Marvin) 16:37; 6. BSU, Jacqueline Kaasa (Haley Mack, Madison Hutchinson) 19:13

Third period—7. UND, Menke (Kayla Gardner) 18:15

Goalie saves—UND: Lexie Shaw 5-10-11—26; BSU: Brittni Mowat 6-10-9—25

Men's hockey

6

Friday's results

Boston College 3, Providence 1

Bemidji State 2, Anchorage 1

Denver 3, Western Michigan 1

Minnesota State 4, Ferris State 2

Miami 2, Bowling Green 1, OT

Lake Superior 3, Alaska 2

Omaha 5, UMass Lowell 1

St. Cloud 5, Huntsville 1

Minnesota 4, Clarkson 3

Wisconsin 5, St. Lawrence 2

Maine 2, Colgate 2, OT

Holy Cross 3, Brown 0

Michigan Tech 2, Northern Michigan 0

Ohio State 10, Niagara 2

New Hampshire 4, Massachusetts 1

Minnesota Duluth 5,

UND 2

First period—1. DUL, Alex Iafallo 3 (Adam Johnson 4, Carson Soucy 2) 5:46 (pp). Penalties—Gage Ausmus, UND, hooking, 5:09; Neal Pionk, DUL, interference, 11:50; Dan Molenaar, DUL, tripping, 15:48; Ludvig Hoff, UND, hooking, 17:04

Second period—2. DUL, Johnson 5 (Kyle Osterberg 3, Karson Kuhlman 4) 5:48; 3. DUL, Iafallo 4 (Joey Anderson 7, Soucy 3) 7:04; 4. UND, Rhett Gardner 3 (Shane Gersich 6, Christian Wolanin 2) 17:17 (pp); 5. Gersich 4 19:13. Penalties—Willie Raskob, DUL, interference, :54; Chris Wilkie, UND, slashing, 9:09; Dominic Toninato, DUL, slashing, 11:47; Soucy, DUL, tripping, 16:11

Third period—6. DUL, Neal Pionk 4 (Iafallo 3, Osterberg 4) 8:32 (pp); 7. DUL, Iafallo 5 (Pionk 5, Toninato 3) 19:31. Penalties—Riley Tufte, DUL, roughing, 5:25; Joel Janatuinen, UND, roughing, 5:25; Nick Wolff, DUL, interference, 5:25; Gersich, UND, high sticking, 7:36; Brock Boeser, UND, slashing, 9:39; Soucy, DUL, slashing, 10:09; Gage Ausmus, UND, cross-checking, 10:09

Goalie saves—UND: Cam Johnson 12-11-10—33; DUL: Hunter Miska 5-14-5—24

Penalties-minutes—UND 7-14, DUL 8-16

Power plays—UND 1-7, DUL 2-5

Attendance—6,393

Referees—Ryan Hersey and Timm Walsh

College soccer

6

Friday's result

Minn.-Duluth 4, Minn.-Crookston 1

College volleyball

6

Friday's results

Northland over Hibbing 25-15, 23-25, 17-25, 25-20, 15-11

N.D. State over Western Illinois 25-14, 25-17, 25-15

Wayne State over Minn.-Crookston 25-15, 20-25, 25-13, 25-23

UND 3,

Montana 1

North Dakota (kills-blocks-service aces)—Tamara Merseli 13-3-0 (12 digs), Julia Kaczorowska 11-3-0, Faith Dooley 6-9-0, Chelsea Moser 5-5-0, Sydney Griffin 3-4-0 (40 assists, 13 digs), Alivia Fraase (21 digs), Grace Bettenga 2-2-0, Danae Dominguez 0-0-1, Tamika Brekke 0-0-2

Montana (kills-blocks-service aces)—Huddleston 15-1-0 (18 digs), Urbach 13-1-0, Laramee 12-3-0, Watkins 6-2-1 (29 assists), Hammer 6-2-1, Kramer 4-3-0, Gaogao 1-0-0, Lindsey (20 assists, 13 digs), Ahearn (19 digs)

Men's basketball

6

Friday's result

Exhibition

Northern Iowa 71, Bemidji State 48

College football

6

Friday's result

South Florida 52, Navy 45