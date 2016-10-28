Jets take down Colorado 1-0

Joel Armia and Josh Morrissey had assists for the Jets, who have won two straight.

Hutchinson was sharp in posting his third career shutout. He blanked an Avalanche team that scored six goals in their home opener two weeks ago, their only other game at Pepsi Center thus far.

Hutchinson had 20 saves in the third period, including a big one on Rene Bourque, who had a great chance on the power play in the last five minutes.

The win was Winnipeg's first in three road games and came a night after beating Dallas at home. Rookie sensation Patrik Laine was kept off the scoresheet after getting two goals against the Stars.

Carolina 3, N.Y. Rangers 2: The comforts of home sure made Jeff Skinner well.

Skinner scored twice, the Carolina Hurricanes didn't allow a third-period goal and they won their home opener by defeating the New York Rangers 3-2 on Friday night.

Skinner had missed the previous game with a mysterious "middle-body" injury, but he was in good form at PNC Arena.