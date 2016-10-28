Irving, Cavs down Raptors

With the game tied 91-91, Irving dropped one of his five 3-pointers on the night helping the defending NBA champions remain undefeated (2-0) to start the season. The 24-year-old guard finished the night 10 of 23 from the field and 5-for-9 from beyond the arc.

LeBron James added 21 points, eight rebounds and seven assists while Kevin Love chipped win with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Nets 103, Pacers 94: Brook Lopez scored 25 points and Brooklyn held Indiana without a basket for the first five-plus minutes of the fourth quarter and rallied for a victory in the home coaching debut of Kenny Atkinson.

Jeremy Lin contributed 21 points, nine assists and nine rebounds for the Nets, who held the Pacers to 15 points in the final 12 minutes.

Sean Kilpatrick tied a career best by hitting four 3-pointers and added 18 points for Brooklyn, which shot 10 of 33 from 3-point range after missing its first nine attempts.

Hornets 97, Heat 91: Kemba Walker had a game-high 24 points as Charlotte stormed back from a 19-point third-quarter deficit to defeat Miami.

The Hornets never led in the first three quarters as the Heat dominated early. But Charlotte's defense and depth wore down Miami, which had won eight straight home openers entering Friday.

Walker, who had just nine points at the half, helped Charlotte rally with his play after intermission. In addition, the Hornets got 51 points from their bench.

Pistons 108, Magic 92: Tobias Harris scored 18 points against his former team and Detroit opened up a 23-point halftime lead in their home opener and cruised past Orlando.

The former Magic forward added four rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block for the Pistons, who shot 50.5 percent from the field.

Ish Smith contributed 16 points and eight rebounds, Marcus Morris had 17 points and Andre Drummond powered for 12 points and 20 rebounds for the Pistons.