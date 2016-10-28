FRIDAY'S LOCAL CLIPBOARD

Leading the way for Central was Sadie McGee and Korri Gust. Both had six kills.

Roseau downs Senior High

ROSEAU, Minn.—Victoria Johnson lead Roseau to a win over East Grand Forks Senior High in the second round of the Section 8AA tournament on Friday.

Johnson tallied 14 kills, one block, three aces and 13 assists in the win. Senior High was paced by Haylie Carlstrom's eight kills, while Kayla Nelson dished out 22 assists.

Senior High ends its season 13-16.

CROSS COUNTRY

NAU sweeps titles

MOSCOW, Idaho—The UND men's and women's cross country teams ran into a Northern Arizona juggernaut on Friday at the Big Sky Conference Cross Country Championship. The Lumberjacks swept both titles for the second time in the last three years, including the nation's top-ranked men's team that grabbed the top six individual spots and seven of the top nine.

UND's men's team placed 11th while the women's squad finished 12th.

NAU was the first team to place seven runners in the top-10 since doing it at the 2009 meet in Greeley, Colo. The Lumberjacks also picked up their ninth Big Sky title in the past decade and 26th overall.

Senior Drew Campbell was the top finisher on the men's side for the Fighting Hawks, clocking a time of 26:44.7, leading a tight pack of teammates that also included junior Connor Danielson (26:44.7) and senior Cataldo DiDonna (26:47.9).

Sophomore Alyssa Anderson led UND's women's squad with a time of 19:18. Senior Lydia Lutz, in her final conference race as a collegian, was next at 19:26.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

UND 3, Montana 1

MISSOULA, Mont.—UND improved to 9-2 in the Big Sky Conference North Division with a 25-18, 13-25, 25-14, 25-20 win over Montana on Friday night.

Overall, UND improved to 18-9. Montana dropped to 1-10 in the Big Sky and 4-17.

Tamara Merseli led UND with 13 kills. Julia Kaczorowska added 11 kills while Faith Dooley finished with five.

UND is at Montana State today.

CROSS COUNTRY

Ackley commits

to Iowa State

Grand Forks Central High School senior Karly Ackley has verbally committed to continue her running career at Iowa State. Ackley has committed to compete in track and cross country.

Last Saturday, Ackley won the girls Class A state cross country title at Jamestown and was named Class A senior cross country athlete of the year. Ackley also won state as a sophomore and was runner-up as a junior. She won the Eastern Dakota Conference meet four times.

In track, Ackley won the 1,600 and 3,200 at the state meet last spring. She set a state meet record time in the 3,200.

In addition to Iowa State, Ackley also took recruiting trips to Utah State, Boise State and Nevada-Reno.