Duhamel, a former quarterback for Minot State, was back in his hometown of Minot two weeks ago as part of the hall of fame induction ceremony.

So great to see my boys from the '92 Minot State football team. We're in the Beaver Hall of Fame baby!! pic.twitter.com/TZud7sHjXZ — Josh Duhamel (@joshduhamel) October 28, 2016

Duhamel, along with his teammates from the 1992 Minot State University football team, were inducted into the university's hall of fame after having one of the best postseason runs in school history.

In 1992, the Beavers advanced to the NAIA semifinals before falling to Linfield College (Ore.). The Beavers defeated Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) in the first round and defeated Hardin-Simmons (Texas) in a 21-14 thriller in the quarterfinals.

The 1992 team had two first-team All-Americans, four All-District players and seven All-NDCAC selections, with five more earning honorable mention status and one Academic All-American.

Duhamel did not officially play in a game in 1992, but he did play a total of 21 combined games the following two seasons.

Three others were also inducted into Minot State's 2016 Hall of Fame class: wrestler David Blake, men's basketball player Courtney "CoCo" Haley and volleyball/softball player Melissa Spelchen.

