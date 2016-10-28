UND football gameday; Hawks to take on Weber State

Q. What was your first introduction to football?

A. Probably the Grand Forks Youth Football League. I'm from Grafton, and we had a team and came here in about fourth or fifth grade.

Q. What sports did you play at Grafton High School?

A. I played pretty much every sport. Football, basketball, golf and track.

Q. At UND, you've transitioned from quarterback to inside linebacker. How much defense did you play in high school?

A. I played safety my sophomore and junior year, then broke my wrist my junior year. My senior year, we had a good team so I didn't need to play defense at all.

Q. How has the transition from offense to defense gone for you?

A. I feel like I did pretty well with it. Obviously there have been ups and downs with playing time, but I feel I learned the defense fairly fast and I think being a quarterback helps that.

Q. You had your first career interception in UND's last home game against Southern Utah. What kind of feedback did you get from family and friends?

A. A lot of people were really happy for me.

Q. What's your favorite Big Sky Conference road trip?

A. Montana. I'm a big hunter and I love being in the mountains.

Q. What's your favorite type of hunting?

A. I love bow-hunting for whitetails. I haven't done it yet, but I want to go out west and hunt in the Badlands.

Q. When you're not hunting or playing football, what's your go-to on Netflix?

A. I like a lot of shows. Narcos was good. I also like the older flashback-in-time ones.

Q. What's on your pre-game music playlist?

A. I like some 90's rap. Hardcore rock is good, too.

THE MATCHUP

Offense

UND has slight advantages in scoring offense (30.4 points to 29.0) and total offense (411.9 yards to 406.6) over Weber State. The offenses have some similarities. Unlike the rest of the Big Sky Conference, UND and Weber like bigger personnel and hope to establish the run. Weber quarterback Jadrian Clark, a big, veteran, dual-threat quarterback, has the third-highest average in passing yards in the league at 249.0. He spreads the ball around and the Fighting Hawks are particularly worried about Weber tight ends Andrew Vollert and Tui Satuala. UND, meanwhile, boasts the league's second-best rush attack (behind only triple-option Cal Poly) and will be facing Weber's rush defense, which is ranked No. 10 in the Big Sky. It's a near toss-up for who gets the edge on offense, but the Fighting Hawks have played a tougher schedule and still possess slightly better overall numbers. The edge goes to UND.

Defense

UND, behind a tough front seven, is the league's No. 1 rushing defense. The Fighting Hawks are giving up 109 yards per game on the ground. Although UND's pass defense ranks fifth in the conference, the Fighting Hawks should receive a big shot in the arm this week with the return of safety Cole Reyes, who has missed the past two games with an injury. UND's biggest defensive worry is quick-strike scores out of Weber, and the return of Reyes should minimize some of those concerns. Weber's defense is led by sophomore linebacker Landon Stice (9.6 tackles per game) and safety Josh Burton (8.3 tackles per game). The Wildcats have the league's No. 1 pass defense. Overall, UND is giving up almost 50 yards less per game in total offense. Once again, with similar numbers, the Fighting Hawks get the edge with those statistics amassed against tougher competition. With Weber State not facing any Big Sky foe that sits higher than eighth place, the edge goes to UND.

Special teams

Weber is strong in the punting game. Jacob DeMaio averages 44.4 yards per punt and has boomed 10 for more than 50 yards. UND's Austin Dussold isn't far behind with a 42.4 average. Dussold leads the Big Sky with 18 punts downed inside the 20. UND has a major advantage in the field-goal matchup, with Reid Taubenheim connecting on 9 of 15 and a long of 44 yards, while Weber freshman Taylor Hintze is 4-for-11. When it comes to the return game and return coverage, Weber holds the slight advantage statistically, although Taubenheim is improving UND's kick coverage numbers after placing all five kickoffs for touchbacks last weekend against Idaho State. In the end, Weber doesn't have enough advantages on various special teams to offset a shaky kicker. The edge goes to UND.

BIG SKY NOTES

Cieslak, Stanley out: The UND football team will be without defensive end Austin Cieslak and wide receiver Luke Stanley today against Weber State. Cieslak was injured last Saturday at Idaho State and his arm was in a sling this week at practice. Stanley suffered a leg injury two weeks ago against Southern Utah and remains on crutches.

Cookus out: Northern Arizona has declared star quarterback Case Cookus out for the season. UND hosts NAU Nov. 12. Cookus suffered a broken collarbone against Eastern Washington on Sept. 24, according to the Arizona Daily Sun. NAU will continue with Blake Kemp at quarterback. Kemp has completed 63 percent of his passes for 1,123 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Scoreboard watch: UND and Weber State are facing off as leaders in the Big Sky Conference and the third undefeated team, Eastern Washington, hosts Montana at 2:30 p.m. in Cheney, Wash. The game features the Big Sky's leader in total offense (EWU) against the leader in total defense (Montana).

An eye on the Bears: UND travels to Northern Colorado next week for the Fighting Hawks' final road game of the regular season. This week, Northern Colorado travels to Portland State for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff. The Bears, 2-2 in the league and 4-3 overall, have a new-found pass rush. UNC had six sacks all of last season and had five last week against Sacramento State.

STATISTICS

2016 leaders

UND

Passing

Keaton Studsrud 120-199-2, 1,538 yards, 11 TDs

Rushing

Brady Oliveira 112-619, 7 TDs

John Santiago 116-599, 5 TDs

Austin Gordon 27-217

Keaton Studsrud 72-164, 5 TDs

Kyle Norberg 17-115

Travis Toivonen 4-41

Receiving

Travis Toivonen 32-383, 3 TDs

Luke Stanley 26-381, 2 TDs

Noah Wanzek 18-272, 2 TDs

Demun Mercer 11-223, TD

John Santiago 8-80, TD

Luke Fiedler 6-50

Josh Seibel 6-47, TD

Defense

Dylan Bakker 53 tackles

Connor O'Brien 47 tackles

Cole Reyes 39 tackles, sack, INT

Zach Arnell 37 tackles, 2 INTs

Jawon Johnson 33 tackles

Torrey Hunt 29 tackles, 2 INTs

Donnell Rodgers 28 tackles, 3 sacks

Noah Johnson 23 tackles, sack

Deion Harris 22 tackles, 3 INTs

Tanner Palmborg 20 tackles

Tank Harris 19 tackles

Jade Lawrence 19 tackles, sack

Chuck Flowers 19 tackles

Weber State

Passing

Jadrian Clark 152-244-8, 1,743 yards, 14 TDs

Rushing

Treshawn Garrett 100-451, 3 TDs

Jadrian Clark 67-294, 2 TDs

Emmanuel Pooler 25-136, TD

Haini Moimoi 27-124, 2 TDs

Receiving

Cam Livingston 33-351, 3 TDs

Andrew Vollert 32-449, 4 TDs

Darryl Denby 26-271, 3 TDs

Drew Batchelor 19-157, TD

Tui Satuala 11-163, TD

Haini Moimoi 9-146

Treshawn Garrett 5-44, TD

Cory Thompson 5-26, TD

Defense

Landon Stice 67 tackles, INT

Josh Burton 59 tackles

Tre'von Johnson 56 tackles, 1.5 sacks

LeGrand Toia 44 tackles, sack

Jonah Williams 35 tackles

Taron Johnson 28 tackles

Arnold Lopez 25 tackles

McKay Murphy 22 tackles, sack

Cardon Malan 20 tackles

College football

6

Big Sky Conference

Conf. Overall

North Dakota 5-0 6-2

Eastern Washington 4-0 6-1

Weber State 4-0 5-2

Cal Poly 3-1 5-2

Northern Arizona 3-2 4-4

Montana 2-1 5-1

Northern Colorado 2-2 4-3

Southern Utah 2-3 3-4

Idaho State 1-3 2-5

Portland State 1-3 2-5

UC Davis 1-4 2-6

Sacramento State 1-4 1-7

Montana State 0-5 2-6

Saturday's games

Weber State at UND, 1 p.m.

Montana at Eastern Washington, 2:30 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Portland State, 4:30 p.m.

Southern Utah at Idaho State 3:35 p.m.

Cal Poly at Sacramento State, 8 p.m.

TOM'S PICKS

UND 31, Weber State 21: Last year, UND's worst losses came to Idaho State and Weber State. The Hawks make it 2-for-2 this year on the redemption trail.

North Dakota State 24, Northern Iowa 14: The so-called "great" rivalry goes to the Bison.

Illinois 24, Minnesota 21: Gophers played with fire last week and finally get burned this week.

Packers 34, Falcons 31: Falcons need to find some punch outside of Julio Jones.

Vikings 24, Bears 21: Even a Swiss cheese offensive line can beat Chicago.

WAYNE'S PICKS

UND 34, Weber State 21: UND gets to the "magical" 7 wins plateau, the benchmark for FCS playoff teams. After last year, we all know how much that number means.

Northern Iowa 21, North Dakota State 20: Some (Fargo media) have called the best rivalry in the FCS. Wait? What? Really?

Minnesota 28, Illinois 20: I'm still on the Gophers' bandwagon, although I'm standing on the running boards after last week.

Packers 30, Falcons 22: There is talk the Packers are just an average team this season. That's all it is, talk.

Vikings 27, Bears 14: Trick or treat, Vikings beat up the Bears and steal their candy.