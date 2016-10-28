Khan, who met with the team earlier in the week after a 33-16 loss to the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, told the Florida Times-Union he would not fire Bradley, a former North Dakota State assistant who was a finalist for the Bison head coaching job when Craig Bohl got the nod in 2003.

"Actions speak louder than words. Very little for me to say," Khan told the newspaper moments after the loss to the Titans before saying Bradley would not be fired.

Bradley is 14-41 in his four seasons with the Jaguars.

Jacksonville quarterback Blake Bortles hasn't lost confidence in Bradley.

"I know I'm 100 percent behind Gus," Bortles said. "I believe in him 100 percent and what we're trying to do here. Gus isn't the one committing dumb penalties.

"Gus isn't the one turning the ball over. Gus isn't the one not making plays. That's on us as a locker room and as players. I understand it's a business and somebody's got to take the blame eventually -- I get that."

Bortles hopes Bradley will survive the storm of criticism.

"Gus has been my coach since I've been in the NFL and I would love to play my NFL career for Gus Bradley," Bortles said. "And if something changes, you deal with that when that happens."

Bradley knows the latest loss doesn't help his status, especially after falling behind 27-0 in the first half.

"Well, I think it's a results league," Bradley said. "It's the NFL. We all know -- everybody in that locker room knows we've got to be successful. So it's how are they going about doing it."

Jaguars tight end Julius Thomas is trying to focus on things he can control.

"The decisions that are made with management are outside of my control as well as the rest of the team," Thomas said. "We have to focus on what we are doing on the field and make sure as an offense we can stay on the field."

The Jaguars' embarrassing performance on Thursday night included a 27-0 halftime score -- the Titans had 354 yards at that point to Jacksonville's 60 -- in which the players appeared to quit on their coach.

Bradley was asked after the game if he was worried about his job.

"No," Bradley said. "I worry about this team and why did we perform like that in the first half, and figuring out, OK, how can we get it right?"

The Jaguars next will travel to Kansas City to face the Chiefs on Nov. 6.