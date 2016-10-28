Khan, who met with the team earlier in the week after a 33-16 loss to the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, told the Florida Times-Union he would not fire Bradley, a former North Dakota State assistant who was a finalist for the Bison head coaching job when Craig Bohl got the nod in 2003.

"Actions speak louder than words. Very little for me to say," Khan told the newspaper moments after the loss to the Titans before saying Bradley would not be fired.

Bradley is 14-41 in his four seasons with the Jaguars.

The Jaguars' embarrassing performance on Thursday night included a 27-0 halftime score -- the Titans had 354 yards at that point to Jacksonville's 60 -- in which the players appeared to quit on their coach.

Bradley was asked after the game if he was worried about his job.

"No," Bradley said. "I worry about this team and why did we perform like that in the first half, and figuring out, OK, how can we get it right?"

The Jaguars next will travel to Kansas City to face the Chiefs on Nov. 6.