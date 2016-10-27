Senior High downs Crookston, advances in section play

The assist total pushed Nelson past 1,200 for her career. The senior second-year starter is at 1,221 heading into tonight's second-round match at Roseau.

"You need the hitters,'' Nelson said. "It's a shout out for them. I don't get an assist without them. And our hitters had a good night all around.''

The Green Wave totaled 39 kills in the sweep, with Haylie Carlstrom (14), Julia Warmack (10 to go with three blocks) and Livia Pesch (seven to go with three blocks) leading the way.

"I'm confident with all our hitters,'' Nelson said. "But if we're struggling, Haylie is our go-to player.''

That showed at the end of the third set, when Carlstrom was was set repeatedly. Crookston rallied from a 24-21 deficit to go ahead 26-25, 27-26, 29-28 and 30-29. A Crookston hitting error tied the score at 30, then Carlstrom finished the match with a pair of kills.

"That wasn't by chance,'' Senior High coach Sara Schnathorst said. "Haylie has had the hot had among our hitters lately.''

Senior High never trailed in the opening set after jumping to a 6-0 lead

Crookston rallied from an 18-13 deficit in the second set to a 21-21 tie. But the Green Wave pulled out the win on a Pesch block and three Pirates errors.

Senior High almost doubled Crookston's kill total. "I'm not surprised,'' Schnathorst said. "Kayla moved the ball around to all our hitters. That kept their defense off guard.

"That (kill advantage) isn't typical for us. We're more of a defensive team, trying to keep the unforced errors down.''

Crookston was led by Kennedy Cwikla, who had nine kills and two blocks. The Pirates closed at 10-17-0. "We played good defense,'' Crookston coach Ashley Stopa said. "I think we showed some heart. We were chasing down a lot of balls.''

Senior High improved to 13-15.