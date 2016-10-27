Thursday's local clipboard; volleyball, tennis

Three players hit double figures in kills for the Eagles with Jessica Remer leading the way with 20. Katelyn Rudolph tallied a double-double with 10 kills and 10 blocks, while Molly Hanson had six aces and 43 assists.

The Eagles advance to the quarterfinals against top-seeded Stephen-Argyle on Monday in Thief River Falls.

Riders down Fargo South

FARGO—Grand Forks Red River swept Fargo South in three sets, 25-18, 25-17, 25-22 on Thursday in East Region play.

Maggie Steffen led the Riders in kills with 11, while Maddie Anderson notched six.

Lexi Robson dished out 26 assists for the No. 1 seed Roughriders, who improve to 17-2 in conference play.

GIRLS TENNIS

Crookston duo

reaches semifinals

MINNEAPOLIS—The Crookston doubles team of Ally Tiedemann and Amy Follette won its first two matches Thursday to advance to the semifinal round of the Minnesota state Class A tournament.

The Crookston team downed Libby Moakley and Lindsey Harris of Holy Family Catholic 7-5, 64 and the St. James team of Ashley Frederickson and Renata Hernandez 6-4, 6-3

Tiedemann and Follette will meet Blake School's Lainey Axell and sophie Skallerud in today's semifinals.

The other doubles team from Section 8A, Roseau's Kate Wensloff and Lauren Johnson, split on the day and will play a consolation semifinal match today.