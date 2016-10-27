Vikings have no fear over Bradford's bad play

Bradford threw his first interception of the season against the Eagles and fumbled four times, losing two. Under constant pressure throughout the game, he was sacked six times.

"It's just the nature of the media," guard Alex Boone said Thursday. "I think you guys do that. I don't think there's anything wrong with Sam. I think, obviously, we've got to give him some better protection, but for the most part I think he's a hell of a football player."

When the Vikings play the Bears on Monday night in Chicago, coach Mike Zimmer said he expects his quarterback will "perform well."

Since the debacle against the Eagles, receiver Charles Johnson says he's been asked what's wrong with Bradford. He shrugs off the questions.

"That's just ignorant," Johnson said. "We're not too worried in this house. We didn't have a good game on offense as a whole. If the other 10 guys are not having a good game, it's hard for Sam to have a great game."

Bradford entered the Eagles game with a passer rating of 109.7, with no interceptions in 125 throws over four games. In Philadelphia, he was 24 of 41 for 224 yards with one touchdown and a mediocre passer rating of 71.5.

Along with Boone, several other Minnesota offensive linemen have said they must help Bradford with improved pass protection. Johnson and fellow receiver Adam Thielen said they must get open more.

Bradford, though, says there are things he must do better.

"Obviously, there were times I could have gotten it out quicker," he said of his first return to Philadelphia since his Sept. 3 trade from the Eagles. "I think when you look at it, it's all of us. I've got to find ways to get the ball out."

Of Bradford's four fumbles, the Eagles recovered two in the first half and the Vikings recovered two in the second half. Bradford said he should have held onto the final two.

"(I) can be better with two hands on it, especially in traffic," Bradford said. "At that point in the game, I realize that we had seen quite a bit of pressure in the middle. ...I have to be more aware of my surrounding, keeping two hands on it and making sure that it's secure when I'm in the pocket."

There is one area, though, in which Bradford says he really does need some help. The Vikings are 31st out of 32 NFL teams with an average of 74.3 yards rushing per game, and have a paltry average of 2.6 yards per carry.

"There's no doubt (an improved running game) would help," Bradford said. "We're best when we're balanced. You look at the game on Sunday, and we had to throw the ball 41 times. Usually, when you're having to throw the ball 40, 50 times, things aren't going well on offense. So, for us to stay balanced, we've got to come out, play well early in the game, get a lead, and then we can maintain that balance."

The Vikings have played the past four games without star running back Adrian Peterson, who is out until at least December with a knee injury, and haven't run for more than 104 yards in a game all season. Still, Zimmer insists the ground game is "getting better."

As for Bradford, Zimmer said he's done talking about his struggles in Philadelphia. He claimed not to have paid any attention to those who criticized Bradford.

"Whether things are going good (or) things are going bad, I'm usually the same person," Zimmer said. "I'm going to be the same person after a win, after a loss."

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.