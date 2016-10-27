So he poured a gallon of kerosene on a tea light.

"Fat Cats Get Slaughtered" was the mantra entering last Sunday's game at Philadelphia. Zimmer reportedly scattered stuffed kittens around Winter Park to repel complacency among his 5-0 team.

Evidently somebody in the locker room with premeditation and malice aforethought savagely gutted the inanimate felines and splattered them with red paint. The psychological ruse failed spectacularly as the Vikings were carved up 21-10 by the Eagles.

Meanwhile, back at the scene of the massacre, players were being polygraphed while the boys in the crime lab scoured for the murder weapon and viable DNA to use at trial.

"I had nothing to do with that," Zimmer proclaimed before fielding questions about Monday night's game against the Chicago Bears.

Zimmer produced a stack of papers and read aloud a series of sensational headlines erroneously recounting his supposedly callous deeds. Aggregated from the original Star Tribune story, which was corrected to exonerate Zimmer, the online articles were pure click bait:

"Slitting the throats of stuffed animals failed to motivate."

"Stuffed animal genocide."

"Mike Zimmer's mass slaughtering of stuffed animals."

I kept waiting for the punch line, but Zimmer clutched the bully pulpit and snarled.

"I want to set the record straight on an erroneous report that I feel like attacked my character and reputation," Zimmer said. "I had nothing to do with that. The stuffed animals I did have here were given to charity and Toys for Tots.

"I just want to make sure we get the record straight because my foundation website is getting things saying, 'Your dad's crazy,' blah, blah, blah; all this stuff. I do a lot of crazy stuff but I'll admit to it."

With that, Zimmer opened the floor for questions about the Bears and his team's quest for redemption after its folly in Philly.

As NFL sideshows go, this one was quick, dirty and unnecessarily heavy-handed given the stakes for Minnesota this season and urgent questions facing the suddenly vulnerable Vikings.

The whole episode revealed Zimmer as curiously defensive and overly willing to dive into the swamp of fringe public opinion and viral media.

The head coach of the Vikings felt compelled to go before the cameras and distance himself from a manufactured scandal about the desecration of stuffed kittens. As Bill Parcells might say to his protégé, don't take the cheese.

The Vikings (5-1) still are sitting pretty as they prepare to play the disengaged Bears (1-6) in Chicago, which promises to be hung over Monday and most of next week after the Cubs' World Series weekend at Wrigley.

However, the Eagles exposed flaws like porous pass protection and a stunted running game that had been hiding in plain sight for weeks. Zimmer was mortified by what he saw at Lincoln Financial Field and spent the earlier part of the week bashing the Vikings publicly.

"We expect it," said defensive end Brian Robison. "Zim doesn't say anything to us or to y'all that he doesn't mean. Sometimes it may not be the things you want to hear, but it's the truth. That's what we always respect about him."

Disappointing the old man does not play well in the locker room, which is why rebounding from bad losses and adversity is a hallmark of Zimmer's Vikings.

Last year's season-opening pratfall at San Francisco was followed by a pair of double-digit home victories, over Detroit and San Diego. A Week 11 blowout loss to Green Bay at home preceded a 10-point takedown of Atlanta on the road.

The Vikings rebounded from an embarrassing 38-7 letdown against Seattle at TCF Bank Stadium with a three-point loss at Arizona before they closed the season with a three-game winning streak.

"I know I wasn't happy with our team last week, but I believe in this football team," Zimmer said. "I believe this team still has a lot of great people on it. They want to be good. They're focused on the task at hand all the time.

"I wouldn't want to coach any other football team than this."

That cat's totally out of the bag.

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.