Gophers deal 21 with Shannon Brooks, Rodney Smith combo

But to create mismatches with their two talented backs, the Gophers have implemented a unique package with Smith and Brooks on the field together. Instead of a creative name for the exotic look, like "Wildcat" which seemed to be the rage in college football in the late 2000s, the Gophers simply call the group "21."

"Nothing really fancy, just some numbers," said Brooks, who has rebuffed multiple attempts to be nicknamed this season.

The Gophers have had some success with their two-back offense in recent games, and the personnel group again figures to be a factor as Minnesota (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) goes for a third straight victory against Illinois (2-5, 1-3) at 11 a.m. Saturday in Champaign.

"I think it's one thing that (opponents) have to take time each week and prepare for," said Gophers coach Tracy Claeys, who uses the setup a couple of series per game.

Against Iowa on Oct. 8, the Gophers put Smith and Brooks together in the backfield and gave a dive to Smith. Later, the same formation appeared to allow quarterback Mitch Leidner the option to pitch the ball to Brooks.

Against Maryland and Rutgers, Minnesota put Smith or Brooks in the slot as a receiver, sent them in motion and threw passes to them.

Smith won Big Ten offensive player of the week honors for his 257 all-purpose yards in last week's 34-32 victory over Rutgers. He rushed for 111 yards and returned a kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown. On the first play of the game, the Gophers used the "22" personnel, which brings a second tight end into the formation, and threw to Smith coming out of the backfield.

After Wednesday's practice, Smith and Brooks were chatting with each other about the unique chance to be on the field at the same time.

"We love running (21 or 22 personnel); it's cool to get someone else out there and do something different, see different openings that you don't see running 'power,'" Brooks said.

The two-back personnel is possible because both Brooks and Smith have the ability to catch passes. If not, this variation devised on a coach's whiteboard would have been snuffed out in practice.

"As good as they are as running backs, they're both very talented receivers," Leidner said.

When Gophers offensive coordinator Jay Johnson puts together the game plan for different downs and distances, the goal is to "try to mix those in," Claeys said.

The attempt is to get the two-back personnel against an opponent's base defense, which has more linebackers.

"You can either tell that they are going to roll to man (coverage) or you are going to get them in a match-up on a linebacker," Claeys said. "We just feel like that is a really good match-up to have with (Smith's and Brooks') ball-catching ability."

Smith has 11 receptions for 110 yards in seven games this season. He said his comfort level in the slot was aided by working on short routes with last year's go-to receiver KJ Maye, a converted running back during his Minnesota career.

"I'm pretty comfortable; I feel like it's a part of my game," Smith said. "I wouldn't say I'm comfortable running deep routes, or running across the middle."

Brooks has three receptions for 24 yards and a touchdown in five games. He said he ran routes in a spread offense at his Georgia high school.

"Even in high school, I played a good bit of wide receiver," Brooks said. "I was used to running routes and catching the ball and making plays that way."

