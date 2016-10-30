Surprisingly, Wentz and Prescott have become game changers

Prescott, a fourth-round pick out of Mississippi State, who was the eighth quarterback taken in the draft, heads into Sunday night's game against Wentz and the 4-2 Eagles with the NFL's fifth highest passer rating (103.9) and its second-highest completion percentage (68.7).

Before experiencing a couple of rookie hiccups the last two weeks against Washington (a loss) and Minnesota (a win), Wentz, the second pick in last spring's draft out of North Dakota State, had been every bit as impressive as Prescott.

Through the first four games, he was sixth in passing (103.5) and seventh in completion percentage (67.4), and didn't throw an interception until his 135th NFL pass.

In the last two games, though, he has a 63.5 passer rating and 54.0 completion percentage and has averaged just 6.3 yards per attempt.

Two months ago, both Prescott and Wentz were expected to spend Sunday's NFC East showdown as watch-and-learn sideline spectators. Then the Cowboys' starter, Tony Romo, broke a bone in his back in a preseason game against Seattle.

A little more than a week later, the Eagles unexpectedly traded their starting quarterback, Sam Bradford, to the Vikings. Just like that, the future became now for Prescott and Wentz.

Both the Eagles and Cowboys have been careful not to put too much on their rookie quarterbacks' plates. Prescott is averaging just 30.3 pass attempts per game, which is the fewest of any starter in the league. Wentz is averaging 30.8.

The Cowboys have been able to use the league's best rushing attack to take the pressure off of Prescott. They are averaging an NFL-high 33.7 rushing attempts per game.

Rookie Ezekiel Elliott leads the league in rushing with 703 yards. He comes into Sunday night's game with four straight 130-plus yard rushing performances. Prescott has averaged just 26.7 pass attempts per game in those four games.

"It's been a tremendous help," Prescott said. "You're not asked to do too much. You just have to handle your own part. I have great players around me—the offensive line and playmakers at running back and receiver. They make my job easier. I can just go out there and have fun."

His job will get even easier Sunday with the return of the Cowboys' best wide receiver, Dez Bryant, who has missed the last three games with a knee injury.

The Eagles don't have the kind of offensive talent around Wentz that the Cowboys have around Prescott. But coach Doug Pederson still is being careful not to overburden the rookie quarterback.

The Eagles are averaging 27.3 rushing attempts per game, the ninth most in the league.

"I think both teams know that we both have young quarterbacks and we've got to rely a little bit on defense and got to rely on special teams, and that running game becomes so important," Pederson said. "The challenge obviously is on the offensive line and the runners."

The Eagles' ground game hasn't been nearly as productive as the Cowboys' ground game. They are only 17th in the league in rushing (111.5 yards per game) and 20th in rush average (4.1).

But they've been better of late, averaging 4.6 yards per carry in the last three games, which is the ninth best rush average in the league during that span.

"I don't want Carson throwing the ball 35 or 40 times in a game," Pederson said. "I've played the quarterback position and I know how important the run game can be. (It can be) your friend, and it just opens up so much. It opens up your drop-back game. It opens up your play-action pass game.

"So, I just think that where we are right now, yeah, we're going to continue to pound the football and utilize our passing game where we see fit."

The Eagles have thrown the ball on just 44.4 percent of their first-down plays in the first six games. That's the sixth-lowest percentage in the league. The Cowboys have thrown it a league-low 35.9 percent.

But what has hurt the Eagles—and Wentz—has been the lack of third-and-manageable situations. Just eight of their 74 third-down opportunities have been 3 yards or less. The Cowboys? Twenty-three of 73.

Prescott has had to face just 28 third-downs of 8 yards or more, which is tied for the fewest in the league. Wentz has had 40, which is the eighth most. The Cowboys are third in third-down efficiency (46.6 percent). The Eagles are 29th (33.8).

Not surprisingly, Prescott has a league-high 73.1 completion percentage on third down and has completed 26 third-down passes for first downs. Wentz has a 56.3 third-down completion percentage and has a league-low 17 passing first downs on third down.

"That's important for any quarterback," Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said. "If you look around the league at statistical measures of conversion rates at third-and-short versus medium versus long, they speak for themselves. It's easier to make shorter distances.

"You want to be really good on first and second down. You want to make those third downs manageable. You also want to make some first downs on first and second down and stay out of those third-down situations. When you do that, the pressure you put on your quarterback goes down."

What both rookies have done very well in their first six starts is protect the football. Prescott has just one interception in 182 attempts. Even with those two ugly interceptions in the first quarter Sunday against the Vikings, Wentz has just three in 185 attempts.

"Nothing seems to be too big for either one of them," Pederson said. "They take it in stride. But the ability to protect the football through these first six games like they have has been crucial."

Paul Domowitch is a sports columnist for the Philadelphia Daily News. For more Philadelphia Eagles coverage, go to www.philly.com.