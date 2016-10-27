There were a few other bumps in the ensuing few games but over time, the Jackson Koonce that averaged more than 40 yards in two years at Southern Methodist is starting to emerge. One reason: he tapped into the expertise of Bison past.

Recently-graduated Ben LeCompte, after not making the Chicago Bears roster, gave a lending hand on Koonce's foot.

"Ben was a big factor, he came back and worked with me and I think I've really progressed this season because of him," Koonce said. "Maybe there was a little bit of an issue with my technique but I worked it out. Anytime you have an NFL-quality punter next to you, it helps a lot. He would go to the film, work with me, give me some tips and he's really been amazing."

Koonce had a 54-yarder at Western Illinois last week that was downed at the WIU 8-yard line. It eventually led to a Bison touchdown because it flipped the field after an NDSU defensive stop.

"The coaches here say it's the first play of the defensive drive so if I can put them in a good spot, then I did my job," Koonce said.

He's done his job relative to one statistic: the Bison lead the Football Championship Subdivision in punt return defense. Only one of Koonce's punts has been returned all season and that was for minus 4 yards. The other 31 have either been fair caught, been downed by an Bison teammate or gone out of bounds.

"If I can minimize a return, then I did my job," he said. "Going forward the rest of the season and next year, I want to get better at driving the ball. Fair caught punts are always good but 60-yard punts like Ben hit can change a game and I want to get more of those."

Stumpf's hit one for the career

Bison senior linebacker MJ Stumpf doesn't have any sort of rank of the hardest hits he's delivered in his career. But the stonewall tackle on Western Illinois receiver Lance Lenoir has to be in the top five.

That play came on third down inside the 1-yard line.

"It was one of the better ones I've had," he said. "I'll definitely enjoy that one."

Stumpf said he had to "recollect his thoughts for a bit" after the hit, but got up and was part of the goal line stand that was a big factor in the NDSU win.

"That was probably the best play I've seen this year," said head coach Chris Klieman. "It was a game-changing play. On film, everybody you see on their team was raising their hands for a touchdown."

Klieman calls Stumpf "one of the most underrated players in all of the FCS. He stepped up to play after we lost (Nick) DeLuca and what MJ has done is phenomenal."

Briefly

NDSU has won 19 straight night games and 20 of the last 21 played after 6 p.m. dating back to the 2010 season. The only defeat in that span was 16-9 at UNI in 2010.

NDSU and UNI are two of the top three teams in turnover margin, with Panthers leading at plus-11. South Dakota State is plus-seven and the Bison plus-five.

Western Illinois' time of possession advantage last week was only the third time the Bison haven't won that statistic in the last 38 games. Two have came in the last two weeks against SDSU and WIU with South Dakota last season being the other.