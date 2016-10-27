So who will start Saturday against North Dakota State? The head coach isn't saying.

"Still question marks there," Northern Iowa head coach Mark Farley said.

Dunne threw for 418 yards and two touchdowns last week in a 61-7 rout of Missouri State. He completed his first 12 passes and finished with 25 completions in 33 attempts in place of Bailey, who Farley said was out with an undisclosed injury.

It was an offensive outburst for the Panthers after being shut down in a 14-10 loss at Youngstown State and losing 28-25 at South Dakota in the previous two weeks.

Bailey has been so-so passing, completing 52 percent of his passes in six games. He's also the team's second-leading rusher with 426 yards and hurt the Bison in the read-option game last season with an 83-yard touchdown run in the regular season matchup.

NDSU is preparing for both Bailey and Dunne this week, said head coach Chris Klieman, who figures Dunne will get the start.

"They're going to give us a little of both," said Bison linebacker MJ Stumpf. "They might give us some formations where both guys are on the field so we have to be prepared for both. I feel like they're going to give us a little bit more of a passing game just the way we've played throughout the first half of the season. I feel like we have to be ready for both guys."

Bailey was the Missouri Valley Football Conference "Newcomer of the Year" last season running for 1,334 yards and passing for 1,656. His 19 rushing touchdowns set a single season team record.

Dunne threw for 8,107 yards in high school in Grinnell, Iowa, the fourth most in state prep history. He redshirted in 2014, played sparingly as a backup last season and threw six passes this year until last week.

"He did a nice job of managing the offense and keeping his poise," Farley said. "He's a good thrower, always has been since we recruited him."

It's most likely a do-or-die game for the Panthers, who at 3-4 can ill afford another loss if they want to reach the FCS playoffs. UNI does have an FBS win beating Iowa State to open the season but two non-conference losses to nationally-ranked Montana and Eastern Washington won't help.

Farley called this year the toughest schedule UNI has faced in his 16 years as the head coach.

"We're locking up with a top 10 team every week," he said, before being asked about scheduling tough teams every year. "We have a hard time scheduling people. We all want home games and people don't like making those choices and we're the last choice they make when they decide to come to you."