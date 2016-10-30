Philadelphia Eagles (4-2) at Dallas Cowboys (5-1)

KICKOFF: Sunday, 7:30 p.m., AT&T Stadium. TV: NBC, Al Michaels, Chris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya.

SERIES HISTORY: 111th meeting. Cowboys lead the series, 61-49. The teams have split the last six meetings, with the Eagles winning all three games down in Dallas and the Cowboys winning all three in Philadelphia.

KEYS TO THE GAME: Carson Wentz, the former North Dakota State star, worked for one week under the watchful eye of Jason Garrett and Cowboys, who might have considered Wentz with the fourth overall pick in the draft had Philadelphia not selected him second.

The scenario is playing out as a win-win through six games. The Cowboys appear closer to the 2014 version, a mean running back and break-your-spirit offensive line winning without burdening a defense short of edge talent. Ezekiel Elliott has been dominant and brings fresh legs this week out of the bye, and now the Cowboys have WR Dez Bryant in the lineup after a three-game absence.

Two games ago, the Eagles were smashed by the Washington Redskins for 230 rushing yards. Stopping Elliott will be the focus of Jim Schwartz's hyper-aggressive, blitz-heavy defense. That opens plays downfield for Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.

Philadelphia would like to establish the same run-pass equation the Cowboys thrive under, but are relying on Wentz to make quick -- mostly safe -- decisions in a West Coast-style passing offense. Of his 28 attempts against the Vikings, 19 went five or fewer yards. The Cowboys have been overwhelmed by elite tight ends in Rod Marinelli's tenure and Zach Ertz could play a massive role if Wentz gets the protection he needs to survey from the pocket.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH:

--Cowboys WR Cole Beasley vs. Eagles defensive backs. Beasley is Prescott's top target and a third-down threat from the slot, where Dallas will go after the Eagles minus Ron Brooks. Brooks, the team's top nickel cornerback, was placed on injured reserve.

--Eagles TE Zach Ertz v. Cowboys S Byron Jones. Ertz had 75 receptions last season, but has just five in the last three games. Part of the production drop is the Eagles need Ertz to help protect Wentz, but that might not be true against Dallas, a team with no real threat at defensive end. The Cowboys have had matchup problems with tight ends.

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT: Eagles S Malcolm Jenkins. Jenkins is expected to move into the slot in nickel situations after last week's season-ending injury to nickel corner Ron Brooks. Jenkins, who began his NFL career as a corner, played in the slot in nickel last year under previous defensive coordinator Billy Davis. He enjoyed it. "I'm looking forward to it," he said. "I think it's the best position for me."

FAST FACTS: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott averages 30.3 pass attempts per game, fewest of any full-time starter this season. ... Dallas has faced only 28 situations of 3rd-and-8 or more to go, best in the NFL. ... Wentz has a 63.5 passer rating and 54.0 completion percentage in the past two games.

PREDICTION: Power football again serves as the winning recipe for the Dallas Cowboys and, unless the Eagles can erase Ezekiel Elliott, the NFC East perch is Dallas' to own.

OUR PICK: Cowboys 26-21.

--Jeff Reynolds