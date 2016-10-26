The recently published book, "Jadlow: On The Rebound," details Jadlow's time as a member of the Hoosiers' national championship team in 1987 as well as his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction and depression. Jadlow co-wrote the book with journalist Tom Brew.

Jadlow, who played for the Hoosiers from 1985 to 1989, said Knight repeatedly abused players, including that the coach punched him in the back of his head with a closed fist before a tournament game, cracked a clipboard over his head during a 1989 game, grabbed him so hard he bruised his side and squeezed him in his groin during a timeout.

"If he did those things today he would be in jail," Jadlow told Indianapolis television station WTHR on Tuesday. "I'm a Knight guy, I'm proud to have played for him and love him like a father. Let's not mistake that. But this was the life we led when we were playing for him."

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is the highest-paid college football coach, making $9 million this year to overtake Alabama's Nick Saban, according to USA Today's annual salary survey.

Harbaugh, who makes $9,004,000, has coached the No. 2 Wolverines to a 7-0 record this season. Part of his jump is because of a life insurance loan Harbaugh agreed to in August. In the contract restructuring, Harbaugh makes $5 million as a base salary and then an additional $4 million as a loan against a premium on a life insurance policy taken out by the university.

Saban, whose defending national champion Crimson Tide (8-0) are ranked No. 1, is second on the list with a $6,939,395 salary. Saban led all coaches in salary last year at $7,087,481. Rounding out the top five are Ohio State's Urban Meyer at $6,003,000, Oklahoma's Bob Stoops at $5.5 million and Florida State's Jimbo Fisher at $5.25 million.

NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers exercised their team options for the 2017-18 season on guard D'Angelo Russell and forwards Larry Nance Jr. and Julius Randle.

Russell, the second overall pick in the 2015 draft, garnered All-Rookie second team honors after finishing last season ranked fourth among rookies in assists (3.3) and steals (1.16) per game and fifth in points (13.2) and 3-point percentage (35.1).

Nance, 23, selected with the 27th pick in the 2015 draft, appeared in 63 games (22 starts) in his rookie season, tallying three double-doubles. He finished third among all rookies in field goal percentage (52.7) and 10th in rebounds per game (5.0). On Jan. 14 at Golden State, Nance recorded a career-high six steals. Randle, the seventh overall selection in the 2014 draft, was one of only nine players in the NBA last season to average a double-double, and did so in the fewest minutes per game of anyone in that group (11.3 points and 10.2 rebounds in 28.2 minutes per game).

NHL

The Boston Bruins recalled forward Austin Czarnik from Providence of the American Hockey League and forward David Backes remained out with an elbow injury.

Czarnik was available for Wednesday night's game at the New York Rangers.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney announced an update on Backes. "David Backes underwent the removal of the olecranon bursa from his elbow on Monday. His condition will be updated after the weekend."

Backes, signed by the Bruins to a five-year, $30 million contract this offseason, has two goals and two assists with 12 shots on goal in five games.

--The Anaheim Ducks recalled goaltender Dustin Tokarski from the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League.

Tokarski, 27, owns a 10-12-5 record with one shutout, a 2.85 goals-against average and .904 save percentage in 33 career NHL games with Montreal and Tampa Bay. He has appeared in five career NHL playoff games, including a 3-2 overtime win in Game 3 of the 2014 Eastern Conference Final on May 22, 2014, at the New York Rangers.

GOLF

The AT&T Byron Nelson will move to Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas in 2018—a year earlier than expected—after its 34th year at the TPC Four Seasons Resort.

Officials for the tournament and the PGA Tour announced that the event will move to the new course, which is located about 10 miles south of downtown Dallas and opened for play this month. Trinity Forest Golf Club is an 18-hole, links-style course designed by former PGA Tour player Ben Crenshaw and Bill Coore.

The 2017 AT&T Byron Nelson will be played at Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas, located in nearby Irving, on May 15-21.

TENNIS

Top-seeded Andy Murray lost a set for the first time in three tournaments but still had enough to defeat Slovakia's Martin Klizan 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-0 in the first round of the Erste Bank Open in Vienna, Austria.

Murray had not dropped a set in his previous 11 matches before the second-ranked Scot struggled at times during the second set. He held leads of 4-3 and 6-5, but Klizan broke serve twice to force the tiebreak. Murray dominated the final set, conceding two points on his own serve and 27 of 35 points overall. The 29-year-old, who is bidding to pass Serbia's Novak Djokovic for the No. 1 ranking before the year is out, will face Frenchman Gilles Simon in the second round.

Croatia's Ivo Karlovic and American John Isner were the first players to advance to the quarterfinals. Karlovic came back from a 5-1 deficit in the final set to knock off Damir Dzumbhur of Bosnia-Herzegovina 7-6 (6), 4-6, 7-6 (5). Isner advanced by recording 31 aces in a 7-6 (1), 3-6, 7-6 (2) victory over Spain's Feliciano Lopez.

-- Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina received a warm ovation from fans at the Swiss Indoors tournament in Basel and continued his domination of the event with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Dutch qualifier Robin Haase.

The 28-year-old beat Federer in 2012 and 2013 but skipped the last two tournaments due to a left wrist injury, which caused him to miss most of the last two years and began this tournament ranked No. 42.