Wednesday's local scoreboard

Fargo South 5-2 6-3

Red River 3-4 4-5

Fargo Davies 3-4 3-6

Fargo North 2-5 2-7

Devils Lake 2-5 2-7

GF Central 1-6 1-8

N.D. Class AAA West

Reg. Over.

Minot 6-1 7-2

Bis. Century 6-1 7-2

Bismarck 5-2 7-2

Bis. Legacy 4-3 6-3

Dickinson 3-4 5-4

Williston 2-5 3-6

Mandan 2-5 2-7

Jamestown 0-7 1-8

Final reg.-season standings

N.D. Class AA East

Reg. Over.

Shanley 7-0 8-1

Hillsboro-CV 6-1 6-2

Kindred 5-2 7-2

Central Cass 4-3 5-4

MV-Enderlin 2-5 3-6

Wahpeton 2-5 2-7

Grafton 1-6 2-7

Lisbon 1-6 1-8

Final reg.-season standings

N.D. Class AA West

Reg. Over.

St. Mary's 7-0 9-0

Beulah 6-1 8-1

Dick. Trinity 5-2 6-3

Watford City 4-3 5-4

Valley City 3-4 5-4

Stanley-PL 2-5 2-7

Turtle Mt. 1-6 2-7

Cent. Dakota 0-7 0-9

Final reg.-season standings

Minn. Section 8A

Late Tuesday

Fosston 15,

Red Lake Co. 14

RLC 8 0 0 6--14

Fosston 8 7 0 0--15

RLC—Dylan Gustafson 8 run (Matt Vettleson run)

F—Jesse Sather 6 run (Brock Hemmesch run)

F—Hemmesch 42 run (Karsten Broadley kick)

RLC—Gustafson 2 run (PAT failed)

Individual leaders

RUSHING—RLC: Dylan Gustafson 24-111, Brandon Lee 18-81, Matt Vettleson 15-49; F: Brock Hemmesch 13-68, Brett Sundquist 16-62

PASSING—RLC: Brandon Kipping 1-4-1, 11 yards; F: Jesse Sather 0-1-0.

RECEIVING—RLC: Ethan Vettleson 1-11

Saturday's semifinals

Fertile-Beltrami (4-5) at Mahnomen (8-1), 2 p.m.; Fosston (5-4) at Polk County West (7-2), 6 p.m. in Climax

Nov. 3

Championship, 8 p.m., Fargodome

Minn. Section 8 9-man

Late Tuesday

Clearbrook-Gonvick 46,

Goodridge-Grygla 20

G-G 6 6 0 8--20

C-G 14 12 14 6--46

CG—Tristan Bakke 55 run (Ethan Dorman run)

CG—Dorman 50 run (PAT failed)

GG—Tyler Stinar 4 run (PAT failed)

CG—T. Bakke 4 run (PAT failed)

GG—Stinar 3 run (PAT failed)

CG—Nathanael Dahl 17 passa from Dorman (PAT failed)

CG—T. Bakke 25 run (PAT failed)

CG—Dorman 86 run (Bakke run)

CG—Damon Bakke 47 run (PAT failed)

GG—Kaleb Sjulestad 5 pass from Dylan Manderud (Jaden Kiesow pass from Manderud)

Highlights

RUSHING—C-G: Ethan Dorman 10-186,Tristan Bakke 13-166, Damon Bakke 6-100

Warren-A-O 14,

Kelliher-Northome 0

W-A-O 6 0 8 0--14

Nor-Kel 0 0 0 0--0

WAO—Hunter Roller 12 run (kick failed)

WAO—Roller 2 run (Roller run)

Individual highlights

RUSHING—WAO: Hunter Roller 21-143, Jordan Anderson 19-104

Saturday's semifinals

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo (5-4) at Stephen-Argyle (8-1), 2 p.m.; Clearbrook-Gonvick (5-4) at Kittson County Central (7-2), 7 p.m. in Hallock

Nov. 3

Championship, 12:30 p.m., Fargodome

Minn. Section 8AA

Saturday's semifinals

Bagley at Hawley, 2 p.m.; United North Central at Barnesville, 2 p.m.

Nov. 4

Championship, 8 p.m., Fargodome

Minn. Section 8AAAA

Late Tuesday

Willmar 42,

Thief R. Falls 0

TRF 0 0 0 6--6

Willmar 7 13 22 0--42

W—Donald Jurek 50 run (Ryan Liimatta kick)

W—Jurek 6 run (Liimatta kick)

W—Tyler Johnson 70 run (Liimatta kick)

W—Jake Evans 51 pass from Jurek (Jurek run)

W—Evans 15 pass from Jurek (Liimatta kick)

W—Gage Lippert 1 run (Liimatta kick)

TRF—Christian Larson 5 run (PAT failed)

Individual leaders

RUSHING—TRF: Noah Hawkins 16-85, Christian Larson 15-27; W: Tyler Johnson 9-118, Donald Jurek 10-79, Levi Hauser 5-59

PASSING—TRF: Larson 8-26-2, 61 yards; W: Jurek 11-15-0, 153 yards

RECEIVING—TRF: Derick Newland 2-26, Myles Johnson 1-2, Ty Johnson 3-4, Landon Kruckeberg 1-2; Jake Evans 3-72, Noah Slagter 5-54, Drey Dirksen 1-17, Austin Kowalczyk 1-7, Nick Prokosh 1-3

Saturday's semifinals

Willmar (3-6) at Fergus Falls (8-0), 6 p.m.; Rocori-Cold Spring (6-3) at Detroit Lakes (7-1), 7 p.m.

Nov. 4

Championship, 7 p.m., at Alexandria

Minn. Section 6 9-man

Saturday's semifinals

Ada-Borup (7-2) at Waubun (9-0), 6 p.m.; Norman Co. East/U-H (6-3) at Nevis (9-0), 1 p.m.

Minn. Section 8AAA

Saturday's semifinals

Pequot Lakes (6-3) at Aitkin (7-1), 6 p.m.; Perham (6-3) at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (8-1), 2 p.m.

Nov. 3

Championship, 5:30 p.m., Fargodome

N.D. 9-man playoffs

Saturday's quarterfinals

Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter at Thompson, 2 p.m.; Hankinson at Shiloh Christian, 2 p.m.; Kenmare-Bowbells-BC at North Prairie, 2 p.m.; St. John at New Salem/Glen-Ullin, 1 p.m.

Nov. 5

Semifinals

Nov. 11

Championship, Fargodome, noon

N.D. Class A playoffs

Saturday's quarterfinals

Langdon-Munich at Northern Cass, 2 p.m.; Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm at Larimore, 2 p.m.; Velva-Sawyer at Des Lacs-Burlington, 2 p.m.; Minot Ryan at Hazen, 1:30 p.m.

Nov. 5

Semifinals

Nov. 11

Championship, 9:10 a.m., Fargodome

N.D. Class AA playoffs

Saturday's quarterfinals

Watford City (No. 4 West seed) at Fargo Shanley (No. 1 East), 2 p.m.; Kindred (No. 3 East) at Beulah (No. 2 West), 2 p.m.; Central Cass (No. 4 East) at Bismarck St. Mary's (No. 1 West), 5 p.m.; Dickinson Trinity (No. 3 West) at Hillsboro-Central Valley (No. 2 East), 5 p.m.

Nov. 5

Semifinals

Nov. 11

Championship, 3 p.m., Fargodome

N.D. Class AAA playoffs

Friday's quarterfinals, all games 7 p.m.

Bismarck Legacy (No. 4 West seed) at West Fargo (No. 1 East); Fargo South (No. 3 East) at Bismarck Century (No. 2 West); GF Red River (No. 4 East) at Minot (No. 1 West); Bismarck High (No. 3 West) at West Fargo Sheyenne (No. 2 East)

Nov. 4

Semifinals, at highest seeds

Nov. 11

Championship, Fargodome, 6:40 p.m.

Prep volleyball

N.D. Class A East

Reg. Over.

W-L W-L

Red River 16-2 22-7

Shanley 15-3 22-8

Fargo Davies 13-5 18-10

Sheyenne 12-5 21-7

West Fargo 12-6 19-12

Fargo North 11-7 16-12

Valley City 7-11 18-12

Fargo South 5-13 10-19

Devils Lake 5-13 11-17

Wahpeton 2-16 5-22

GF Central 0-17 4-23

N.D. B Region 2

Reg. Over.

pts W-L-T

Fin-Sh/H-P 18-2 22-8-0

P.River/F-L 18-4 19-11-0

Drayton/VE 14-6 20-9-1

Hillsboro-CV 13-7 12-16-0

Thompson 13-7 13-16-0

May-Port-CG 14-8 14-16-0

N.Border 12-8 16-12-0

Griggs CC 10-10 12-17-0

Grafton 9-11 11-16-0

Larimore 5-15 6-15-1

Cavalier 3-17 5-20-0

Hatton-Nor. 2-18 8-18-0

Mid.-Minto 1-19 3-20-2

N.D. B Region 4

Reg. Over.

W-L W-L-T

Langdon-E-M 9-0 36-1-0

North Star 9-0 30-1-0

NR-Shey. 7-2 15-13-0

Harvey-WC 6-3 12-11-0

Benson Co. 6-4 18-13-0

Dak. Prairie 5-4 12-12-0

St. John 6-7 12-17-0

Dunseith 4-6 10-13-0

Rolette-Wol. 4-7 12-18-0

Rolla 3-8 10-17-1

Lakota 1-8 1-23-0

FWinds-Min. 0-11 0-17-0

Minn. 8AA North

QRF W-L-T

Dilworth-GF 152.3 21-6-0

Roseau 131.3 24-5-0

EGF Sr. High 82.9 12-15-0

Hawley 77.1 9-16-1

Thief R. Falls 74.1 9-20-0

Crookston 54.3 10-16-0

Warroad 39.4 1-25-1

Bagley 32.6 3-16-0

Final reg.-season standings

Minn. 8AA South

QRF W-L-T

Park Rapids 137.3 18-5-0

Wadena-DC 134.2 19-9-0

Perham 136.6 20-8-0

Pequot Lakes 119.7 20-7-0

Barnesville 99.8 20-7-0

Crosby-Iron. 91.9 16-10-0

Fergus Falls 74.0 7-21-0

Staples-Mot. 43.9 5-20-0

Final reg.-season standings

Minn. 8A West

QRF W-L-T

Stephen-Arg 131.1 24-3-0

Kittson CC 122.6 23-6-0

Ada-Borup 102.1 19-7-0

Fertile-Belt. 94.6 21-5-1

Sac. Heart 92.8 20-7-0

Badg-G-MR 89.7 17-10-0

Good-Grygla 69.4 13-13-0

Climax-Fish. 58.0 10-12-0

Warren-A-O 60.9 10-13-0

N. Freeze 55.0 8-19-0

Red L. Falls 37.3 6-20-1

Norman West 27.4 0-22-0

Final reg.-season standings

Minn. 8A East

QRF W-L-T

Win-E-Mac 83.8 18-10-0

LOW-Baud. 80.3 15-11-1

Fosston 80.4 14-8-0

Blackduck 52.9 9-14-0

Red Lake CC 44.4 5-18-0

Northome-K 38.3 6-18-0

Cass Lake-B 36.0 6-16-0

Mahnomen 35.4 4-23-0

Indus 32.1 7-7-0

Clear-Gonv 30.5 2-15-0

Red Lake 19.4 2-7-0

Bug-O-Nay. 6.3 0-4-0

Final reg.-season standings

Minn. Section 8A

Today

All matches 7 p.m.

East subsection quarterfinals—Mahnomen at Win-E-Mac; Red Lake Co. Central at at Blackduck; Kelliher-Northome at Fosston; Cass Lake-Bena at Lake of the Woods

West subsection quarterfinals—Warren-Alvarado-Oslo at Stephen-Argyle; Sacred Heart at Fertile-Beltrami; Badger-Greenbush-Middle River at Ada-Borup; Goodridge-Grygla at Kittson County Central

Oct. 31

East subsection semifinals, 6 and 7:30 p.m., Bemidji State

West subsection semifinals, 6 and 7:30 p.m., Northland CTC, Thief RIver Falls

Nov. 1, at Bagley

East subsection championship, 6 p.m.

West subsection championship, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 4

Championship, 7:30 p.m., Minnesota-Crookston

Minn. Section 8AA

Today's first round

All matches 7 p.m.

North subsection—Bagley (No. 8 seed) at Dilworth-G-F (No. 1); Thief River Falls (No. 5) at Hawley (No. 4); Warroad (No. 7) at Roseau (No. 2); Crookston (No. 6) at EGF Senior High (No. 3)

South subsection—Staples-Motley (No. 8) at Park Rapids (No. 1); Barnesville (No. 5) at Pequot Lakes (No. 4); Fergus Falls (No. 7) at Wadena-Deer Creek (No. 2); Crosby-Ironton (No. 6) at Perham (No. 3)

Friday

Subsection semifinals, 7 p.m., at highest seeds

Nov. 1

Subsection championships, 7 p.m., sites TBA

Nov. 5

Section championship, 7 p.m., site TBA

Honor roll

Football

100-yard rushing games

Adam Dietrich, Thompson, 21-258

Ethan Dorman, Clearbrook-Gonvick, 10-186 vs. Goodridge-Grygla

Austin Urlaub, Cavalier, 26-168

Tristan Bakke, Clearbrook-Gonvick, 13-166 vs. Goodridge-Grygla

Brody Cahill, North Prairie, 7-164

Jordan Watson, Badger-G-MR, 13-144 vs. Blackduck

Hunter Roller, Warren-A-O, 21-143 vs. Kelliher-Northome

Weston O'Beirne, Bagley, 12-139 vs. Pine River-Backus; 10-125 vs. Crookston

Chris Holm, Kittson Co. Central, 21-138 vs. Win-E-Mac

Tom Gryskiewicz, Stephen-Argyle, 7-137 vs. Clearbrook-Gonvick

Cade Salentine, Crookston, 26-137 vs. Staples-Motley

Garrett Munro, North Prairie, 7-132

Micah Tollefson, Fertile-Beltrami, 26-123 vs. Badger-G-MR; 17-105 vs. Fosston

Pelon Pruneda, Polk Co. West, 9-119 vs. Lake of the Woods

Kyle Szczepanski, Stephen-Argyle, 15-119 vs. Northern Freeze

Paul Gapp, Polk Co. West, 22-111 vs. Mahnomen

Dylan Gustafson, Red Lake County, 24-111 vs. Fosston

Noah Harren, Warroad, 20-110 vs. United N. Central

Calen Schwabe, Thompson, 5-108

Jordan Anderson, Warren-A-O, 19-104 vs. Kelliher-Northome

Damon Bakke, Clearbrook-Gonvick, 6-100 vs. Goodridge-Grygla

100-yard passing games

Jacob Delvo, Langdon-Munich, 27-38,498

Parker Wenzel, Red River, 21-49, 249

Carter Beck, EGF Senior High, 6-8, 216 vs. Perham

Eli Johnson, Northern Freeze, 12-15, 205 vs. Stephen-Argyle

Jacob Fish, Lake of the Woods, 14-32, 200 vs. Polk Co. West

Tyler Isane, Badger-G-MR, 13-24, 196 vs. Blackduck

Beau Wilmer, Warroad, 13-22, 168 vs. United N. Central

Chris McGlynn, Stephen-Argyle, 9-20, 119 vs.Clearbrook-Gonvick

Chris Wavra, Crookston, 6-14, 112 vs. Bagley

Brody Cahill, North Prairie, 8-11, 107

Calen Schwabe, Thompson, 6-7, 103

Zack Murphy, GF Central, 7-12, 100

100-yard receiving games

Anfernee Economy, Langdon-Munich, 13-218

Aaron Havis, EGF Senior High, 4-194 vs. Perham

Chase Peebles, Langdon-Munich, 7-145

Jordan Watson, Badger-G-MR, 7-126 vs. Blackduck

Zak Anderson, Northern Freeze, 6-113 vs. Stephen-Argyle

Volleyball

Double doubles

Abbie Altepeter, Climax-Fisher, 15 kills, 19 digs vs.Warren-A-O

Megan Berberich, Red Lake Co. Central, 13 service aces, 11 assists vs. Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig

Dani Schwanke, Benson County, 10 kills, 16 digs vs. Rolla

Maggie Steffen, Red River, 14 kills, 20 digs vs. Shanley

Jenna Windjue, Devils Lake, 38 assists, 10 digs vs. Fargo South

Taylor Zak, Thompson, 18 kills,14 digs vs. Mayville-Portland-CG

Girls tennis

Minn. dual tournament

In Minneapolis, Wednesday

Championship

Blake School 6, Rochester Lourdes 1

Third place

Virginia 4, Foley 3

Championship semifinals

Rochester Lourdes 4, Virginia 3

Blake School 7, Foley 0

Consolation championship

Holy Family Catholic 4,

Roseau 3

Singles

1.Sophie Lynch, HFC, def. Jodi Ostroski 6-0, 7-6(8-6); 2. Ally Agerland, HFC, def. Lauren Johnson 6-0, 6-2; 3. Kate Wensloff, R, def. Emma Terris 6-3, 6-0; 4. Madison Lee, R, def. Maggie Berg 6-0, 6-2

Doubles

1.Libby Moakley-Lindsey Harris, HFC, def. Kacie Bjerk-Haley Ostgaard 6-4, 6-1; 2. Alexis Pricoo-Mary Seifert, HFC, def. Mackenzie Bergstrom-Ellice Murphy 4-6, 6-2, 10-1; 3. Bria Dale-Grace Walsh, R, def. Ellie Hauser-Natalie Carter 6-3, 6-3

College football

Big Sky Conference

Conf. Overall

North Dakota 5-0 6-2

Eastern Washington 4-0 6-1

Weber State 4-0 5-2

Cal Poly 3-1 5-2

Northern Arizona 3-2 4-4

Montana 2-1 5-1

Northern Colorado 2-2 4-3

Southern Utah 2-3 3-4

Idaho State 1-3 2-5

Portland State 1-3 2-5

UC Davis 1-4 2-6

Sacramento State 1-4 1-7

Montana State 0-5 2-6

Games Saturday, Oct. 29

Weber State at UND, 1 p.m.

Montana at Eastern Washington, 2:30 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Portland State, 4:30 p.m.

Southern Utah at Idaho State 3:35 p.m.

Cal Poly at Sacramento State, 8 p.m.