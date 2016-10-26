Fertile-Beltrami finishing the season strong

The optimism was justified. Fertile-Beltrami has won three of its past four games. The Falcons are still alive in the Minnesota Section 8A playoffs, playing at perennial 8A power Mahnomen in a 2 p.m. semifinal game Saturday.

After graduating 15 seniors from last season's team, Fertile-Beltrami went through early-season growing pains.

"A lot of these guys had only played junior varsity ball,'' Nelson said. "It took awhile to adjust to varsity ball and to mesh. And we've battled injuries, more so than normal.''

When standout running back Carter Mosher's season ended early due to an injury, freshman Micah Tollefson stepped in and responded with back-to-back 100-yard rushing games.

"We've struggled at times on offense,'' Nelson said. "We've relied on our defense. We've been pretty good there all year.''

Mahnomen has excelled on defense, as the 8-1 Indians have an 8.4 points-against average per game.

In the other 8A semifinal, Fosston (5-4) is at Polk County West (7-2) in a 6 p.m. game Saturday in Climax. The Greyhounds will rely on a stingy defense (15.1 points allowed per game) to offset a PCW offense that averages 38.9 points. Fosston has allowed more than 27 points in only two games.

"Our defense has played well,'' said Fosston coach Arek Aakre. "That's been the key ingredient for us. We've been inconsistent on offense.''

Bagley faces test

Bagley (7-2) has the stingiest defense in Section 8AA football, allowing an average of 10.6 points a game and not giving up more than 16 points in any game. The Flyers will try to slow down Hawley (6-3, 38.3 scoring average) in a 2 p.m. section semifinal game Saturday in Hawley.

"We know we'll be seeing our best opponent of the year,'' Bagley coach Brandon Schwegel said. "Our defense has been pretty good. We haven't given up a lot of big plays.

"Up front, we have to win the battle. And we're pretty stout up there, as big and physical as anybody we've played.''

Underdogs in 8 9-man

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo and Clearbrook-Gonvick figure to be the underdogs Saturday in the Section 8 9-man football playoff semifinals. Warren-A-O (5-4) is at Stephen-Argyle (8-1) for a 2 p.m. game. Clearbrook-Gonvick (5-4) plays a 7 p.m. semifinal at Kittson County Central (7-2).

Stephen-Argyle beat W-A-O 50-7 during the regular season, while KCC topped Clearbrook-Gonvick 25-6.

"We made a lot of mistakes in our first game and were down right away,'' W-A-O coach Tony Gullikson said. "We have to keep the score close and hope to get them at the end.''

Clearbrook-Gonvick has gotten hot since the KCC loss, going 3-1 and scoring 30 or more points in each game.

"You use the loss as motivation,'' C-G coach Casey Kroulik said. "We play quite a few young kids. They're kind of getting it now. That game was a while ago. We're playing much better now.''

Briefly

Goodridge-Grygla's Kaitlyn Olson registered the 1,000th dig of her volleyball career this week. . . . North Border's Natalie Carignan recently registered the 1,500th assist of her volleyball career.