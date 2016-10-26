UND basketball reaches for the Sky

The Big Sky has been UND's basketball home since 2012. At times, though, UND has not felt at home in the Sky—considering its location in the massive three time-zone league. But both programs have had varying degrees of success in the league.

This season, however, there are signs that this year could be UND's best showing in Big Sky men's and women's basketball.

In fact, it could be the best season for both basketball programs since UND made the move to Division I.

UND held its annual basketball media day Wednesday at The Betty. Of course, optimism is high for any program in late October. And that theme prevailed from players and coaches But the upcoming season has a different feel to it for both the UND men and women.

The UND men's team has considerable talent returning, led by Quinton Hooker—the league's preseason MVP.

All five of the last year's starters return with the memory of Weber State's Jeremy Senglin hitting a deep, step-back 3-pointer still fresh in their minds. That late basket rallied Weber past UND in last year's Big Sky semifinals in Reno, Nev., where the Wildcats won another league title to advance to the NCAA Tournament.

The UND women's team returns considerable talent as well. The Hawks surged late last year and won its first-ever postseason game in the program's Division I era. The Hawks, however, have put together perhaps its most demanding schedule since moving up.

In UND's brief stint in the league, the Hawks have had two preseason MVP selections—Hooker and Mia Loyd. They've also had a regular-season MVP, Madi Buck, who led the Hawks to the postseason title and NCAA Tournament berth in 2014.

UND basketball is gaining a foothold in the Big Sky. So is football, as Bubba Schweigert has guided UND to eight-straight league wins dating back to last season.

And UND volleyball has made it mark, too, as the Hawks are one game off the pace for the No. 1 seed in the upcoming league tournament.

It will be interesting, however, to see if UND can use that foothold to keep climbing in the Sky. Or will they have to pack up and move to another home and start all over again?

Regardless, the fact remains that basketball—no matter the home—appears to be on the rise at UND.

"It just shows that here in North Dakota we're building a great program," said Hooker.