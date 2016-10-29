Forum News Service FCS Power Poll

1. Eastern Washington (6-1)

Showdown day for the Eagles. If they Montana on the Inferno, they become title contender for the Big Sky. Lose and the door is open for North Dakota.

2. North Dakota State (6-1)

Another showdown for the Bison. Find a way to win in Cedar Falls, Iowa, and Bison have a good shot to run the table.

3. Richmond (7-1)

Spiders will enjoy the bye week before their Super Bowl next Saturday with James Madison.

4. The Citadel (7-0)

Bulldogs managed trap game with an overtime win last week against Wofford. Another huge game next week against red-hot Samford.

5. Sam Houston State (7-0)

SHSU has two potential challenges left, this week is one of them against rival McNeese, who comes in struggling. 'Kats have potential to finish unbeaten.

6. Jacksonville State (6-1)

Gamecocks won without scoring an offensive touchdown last week. Still don't see them being challenged in the Ohio Valley.

7. South Dakota State (5-2)

Jacks are in the driver's seat in the Mo Valley, win out and they take the league outright. Challenge today in Normal against upset-minded Illinois State.

8. James Madison (8-1)

Perfect trap game for JMU facing one-win Rhode Island with Richmond looming. Take care of business and get ready for the Spiders.

9. Chattanooga (7-1)

The Mocs rebounded after first loss with solid win. They're hoping for a Citadel slip up to get back into the SoCon race.

10. Charleston Southern (4-2)

Despite a ton of distractions, the Bucs are in control of the Big South waiting for a matchup with Liberty in two weeks.