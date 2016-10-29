Search
    Forum News Service FCS Power Poll

    By Jeff Kolpack and Dom Izzo Today at 7:00 a.m.
    Sep 3, 2016; Pullman, WA, USA; Eastern Washington Eagles running back Antoine Custer Jr. (28) and Eastern Washington Eagles wide receiver Nsimba Webster (22) celebrate a touchdown against the Washington State Cougars during the first half at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports1 / 4
    Sep 3, 2016; Fort Worth, TX, USA; South Dakota State Jackrabbits quarterback Taryn Christion (3) sets to pass against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half on an NCAA football game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports2 / 4
    Sep 10, 2016; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Charleston Southern Buccaneers quarterback Shane Bucenell (13) tries to stay cool during the first half against Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Glenn Beil-USA TODAY Sports3 / 4
    Sep 10, 2016; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Jacksonville State Gamecocks head coach John Grass talks with a referee during the first half at Tiger Stadium. LSU defeated Jacksonville State 34-13. Mandatory Credit: Crystal LoGiudice-USA TODAY Sports4 / 4

    FARGO—Jeff Kolpack and Dom Izzo of Forum News Service, who combine to cover North Dakota State's football team all season, offer their weekly picks of the 10 best teams in Division I FCS football:

    1. Eastern Washington (6-1)

    Showdown day for the Eagles. If they Montana on the Inferno, they become title contender for the Big Sky. Lose and the door is open for North Dakota.

    2. North Dakota State (6-1)

    Another showdown for the Bison. Find a way to win in Cedar Falls, Iowa, and Bison have a good shot to run the table.

    3. Richmond (7-1)

    Spiders will enjoy the bye week before their Super Bowl next Saturday with James Madison.

    4. The Citadel (7-0)

    Bulldogs managed trap game with an overtime win last week against Wofford. Another huge game next week against red-hot Samford.

    5. Sam Houston State (7-0)

    SHSU has two potential challenges left, this week is one of them against rival McNeese, who comes in struggling. 'Kats have potential to finish unbeaten.

    6. Jacksonville State (6-1)

    Gamecocks won without scoring an offensive touchdown last week. Still don't see them being challenged in the Ohio Valley.

    7. South Dakota State (5-2)

    Jacks are in the driver's seat in the Mo Valley, win out and they take the league outright. Challenge today in Normal against upset-minded Illinois State.

    8. James Madison (8-1)

    Perfect trap game for JMU facing one-win Rhode Island with Richmond looming. Take care of business and get ready for the Spiders.

    9. Chattanooga (7-1)

    The Mocs rebounded after first loss with solid win. They're hoping for a Citadel slip up to get back into the SoCon race.

    10. Charleston Southern (4-2)

    Despite a ton of distractions, the Bucs are in control of the Big South waiting for a matchup with Liberty in two weeks.

