Quick goals lead Wild past Boston

The game also featured the debut of former UND goalie Zane McIntyre. McIntyre, who recently was called up from the AHL by Boston, played roughly half the game.

Ryan Suter and Jason Zucker also scored in the second and Jason Pominville scored in the third. Zucker posted two assists, Joel Eriksson Ek three and Suter for the Wild.

Pittsburgh 3, Florida 2: Sidney Crosby, playing for the first time this season, started Pittsburgh's comeback with his first goal of the season and Carl Hagelin and Eric Fehr scored in the third period.

Crosby's power-play goal sparked a comeback from a 2-0 deficit on goals from Reilly Smith and Mark Pysyk of the Panthers.

Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury made 20 saves, while James Reimer , making his second start, turned aside 19 for the Panthers.

Devils 5, Coyotes 3: Former UND standout Travis Zajac scored with 2:01 remaining in the third period as New Jersey staved off a late rally from Arizona and won at Prudential Center.

Taylor Hall continued his torrid start, scoring his fourth and fifth goals and setting up Zajac's winning

Red Wings 4, Hurricanes 2: Forward Dylan Larkin scored two goals to lead Detroit over Carolina at Joe Louis Arena.

Andreas Athanasiou had a goal and an assist and Thomas Vanek also scored for the Red Wings. Goaltender Petr Mrazek made 29 saves. The Red Wings last five-game winning streak was Jan. 13-27, 2015.

Centers Jordan Staal and Victor Rask scored for the Hurricanes and Cam Ward stopped 21 shots.

Lightning 7, Maple Leafs 3: Steven Stamkos scored twice and added two assists as Tampa Bay thumped Toronto at Air Canada Centre.

Alex Killorn, Victor Hedman, Nikita Kucherov, Vladislav Namestnikov and Jonathan Drouin also scored for the Lightning, while Ben Bishop made 40 saves.

William Nylander, James van Riemsdyk and Auston Matthews scored for the Maple Leafs, while Frederik Andersen stopped 17 shots in the loss.

Flames 4, Blues 1: Goalie Brian Elliott celebrated his return to St. Louis by stopping 22 of 23 shots to lead Calgary to the win.

Elliott was playing his first game against the Blues since being traded to Calgary last June. He spent five seasons with the Blues, winning 104 games and helping the team reach the Western Conference final last spring.

Dennis Wideman, Deryk Engelland, Sam Bennett and Johnny Gaudreau scored for the Flames, and Kevin Shattenkirk scored for the Blues.

Flyers 4, Sabres 3 (SO): Jakub Voracek, minutes after being knocked out of the game on an open-ice check by Buffalo's Dmitry Kulikov, came back to score the decisive goal in the shootout to give Philadelphia a come-from-behind victory at the Wells Fargo Center.

The Flyers received third-period goals from rookie Travis Konecny, center Brayden Schenn and defenseman Mark Streit.

Matt Moulson scored twice for the Sabres, with Tyler Ennis netting Buffalo's other goal.