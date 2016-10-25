Shanley's net play takes down Red River

Behind their dominance at the net with a pronounced height advantage, the Deacons defeated the Roughriders 25-23, 25-21, 22-25 and 25-16 at the Red River gym.

"Our net play was very good," Shanley coach Curtis Johnson said. "We were very aggressive (with our hitting) and were able to keep them on their heels. We have more options for hitting, so we can come at everybody from different angles."

The Deacons received 15 kills from 6-foot Katie Roberts, 14 from 6-foot Caira Berg, 12 from 6-1 Kyle Kanwischer and eight from 6-2 Emily Dietz. Red River, whose tallest players are 5-10, received 14 kills each from Maggie Steffen and Hanna Schreiner.

"We struggled to find a way to put the ball away," Red River coach Carolyn Olson said. "We're definitely outsized at the net, so we need to do a better job of mixing things up. We have to figure out an offense that we can compete with down the stretch."

Defense was a different matter, however, as the Riders registered 106 digs. "That's a lot for just four sets," Olson said.

The result left the Roughriders with an EDC record of 16-2 and an overall mark of 22-7. Shanley is 15-3 and 22-8.

If Red River wins its remaining two regular season conference matches—against Fargo South and West Fargo over the next seven days—it will earn the top seed in the East Region tournament. If the Roughriders lose one and West Fargo wins its last two matches, the Packers will earn the top seed.

The Deacons took the lead for good in the first set with an 8-1 streak for a 13-9 lead, then added an 11-1 romp for a 22-12 spread in the second set. Red River rallied to stay alive in the third set, but led only once, at 2-1, in the decisive fourth set.

The Roughriders defeated Shanley in five sets earlier in conference play, but the Packers also claimed a 2-0 win in a tournament, giving them a 2-1 advantage head-to-head.

"We will use this as a learning opportunity," Olson said.