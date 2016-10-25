Big linemen, big plays

Polk County West scored eight touchdowns. One of them was by 270-pound senior Dyllon McLean, a fourth-year starting offensive lineman. He got two carries—the first for five yards to the LOW 8-yard line, then scoring from there on the next play.

"It was a lot different getting the ball,'' McLean said. "I've been a varsity lineman for four years and never touched it before. It was fun. But I was pretty nervous.

"I (scored) for the whole line.''

Said PCW coach Darrin Byklum: "He's been begging to do that for four years and we've been promising him he'd get the ball since he was a freshman. It was a dream come true for Dyllon. And if we had more depth on the line, he could be a good fullback.''

McLean's score was short yardage for PCW, whose offense had seven plays covering 25 or more yards. The longest was a 74-yard touchdown run by John Fontaine on the first play from scrimmage for the Thunder.

Fontaine finished a yard shy of 100 yards rushing. Pelon Pruneda led the way with 119 yards, including runs of 31, 32 and 48 yards. Matt Knutson rushed for 50 and caught three passes for 50. Paul Gapp rushed for 79 yards and passed for 50.

"That's pretty good,'' Byklum said of the 411 yards in total offense. "It was good athletes making plays. They were getting to the second level because our offensive line was giving them holes. And our backs were making plays in the open field.''

Points weren't limited to the offense. Tristan Rowley scored twice, once on another big play—a 34-yard interception return—and once when Grant Sullivan blocked a punt and Rowley recovered the ball in the end zone.

Lake of the Woods (1-7) struggled with its ground game. But quarterback Jacob Fish was 14-of-32 passing for 200 yards, including a 68-yard scoring pass to McKord Krause.

"Our offense works,'' LOW coach Bob Laine said. "We've moved the ball all year. But we just have given up too many points all season.''

Polk County West (7-2) will host Fosston in a 6 p.m. section semifinal game Saturday in Climax.