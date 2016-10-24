MONDAY'S LOCAL SCOREBOARD
Prep football
N.D. 9-man playoffs
Saturday's quarterfinals
Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter at Thompson, 2 p.m.; Hankinson at Shiloh Christian, 2 p.m.; Kenmare-Bowbells-BC at North Prairie, 2 p.m.; St. John at New Salem/Glen-Ullin, 1 p.m.
Semifinals
Nov. 11
Championship, Fargodome, noon
N.D. Class A playoffs
Saturday's quarterfinals
Langdon-Munich at Northern Cass, 2 p.m.; Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm at Larimore, 2 p.m.; Velva-Sawyer at Des Lacs-Burlington, 2 p.m.; Minot Ryan at Hazen, 1:30 p.m.
Nov. 5
Semifinals
Nov. 11
Championship, 9:10 a.m., Fargodome
N.D. Class AA playoffs
Saturday's quarterfinals
Watford City (No. 4 West seed) at Fargo Shanley (No. 1 East), 2 p.m.; Kindred (No. 3 East) at Beulah (No. 2 West), 2 p.m.; Central Cass (No. 4 East) at Bismarck St. Mary's (No. 1 West), 5 p.m.; Dickinson Trinity (No. 3 West) at Hillsboro-Central Valley (No. 2 East), 5 p.m.
Nov. 5
Semifinals
Nov. 11
Championship, 3 p.m., Fargodome
N.D. Class AAA playoffs
Friday's quarterfinals, all games 7 p.m.
Bismarck Legacy (No. 4 West seed) at West Fargo (No. 1 East); Fargo South (No. 3 East) at Bismarck Century (No. 2 West); GF Red River (No. 4 East) at Minot (No. 1 West); Bismarck High (No. 3 West) at West Fargo Sheyenne (No. 2 East)
Nov. 4
Semifinals, at highest seeds
Nov. 11
Championship, Fargodome, 6:40 p.m.
N.D. Class AAA poll
1. West Fargo (12) 9-0 60 points
2. B. Century 7-2 44
3. Minot 7-2 39
4. Bismarck 7-2 25
5. B. Legacy 6-3 9
Others receiving votes: West Fargo Sheyenne (6-3)
First-place votes in parentheses
N.D. Class AA poll
1. St. Mary's (10) 9-0 50 pts
2. Shanley 8-1 38
3. Beulah 8-1 32
4. Hillsboro-CV 6-2 14
4. Kindred 7-2 14
Others receiving votes: Dickinson Trinity (6-3)
First-place votes in parentheses
Minn. Section 8AAA
Today's first round, all games 6 p.m.
Park Rapids (No. 5 seed) at Pequot Lakes (No. 4); Aitkin (No. 1) bye; EGF Senior High (No. 6) at Perham (No. 3); Roseau (No. 7) at Dilworth-G-F (No. 2)
Saturday
Semifinals, at highest seeds
Nov. 3
Championship, 5:30 p.m., Fargodome
Minn. Section 8A
Today's first round
Red Lake (No. 8 seed) at Mahnomen (No. 1), 6 p.m.; Badger-G-MR (No. 5) at Fertile-Beltrami (No. 4), 7 p.m.; Red Lake County (No. 6) at Fosston (No. 3), 7 p.m.; Lake of the Woods (No. 7) at Polk County West (No. 2), 7 p.m. at EGF Senior High Field
Saturday
Semifinals, at highest seeds
Nov. 3
Championship, 8 p.m., Fargodome
Minn. Section 8 9-man
Today's first round, all games 7 p.m.
Northern Freeze (No. 8 seed) at Stephen-Argyle (No. 1); Warren-A-O (No. 5) at Kelliher-Northome (No. 4); Goodridge-Grygla (No. 6) at Clearbrook-Gonvick (No. 3); Win-E-Mac (No. 7) at Kittson Co. Central (No. 2)
Saturday
Semifinals, at highest seeds
Nov. 3
Championship, 12:30 p.m., Fargodome
Minn. Section 8AAAA
Today's first round
Fergus Falls (No. 1 seed) bye; Thief River Falls (No. 5) at Willmar (No. 4), 7 p.m.; Little Falls (No. 6) at Rocori (No. 3), 7 p.m.; Detroit Lakes (No. 2) bye
Saturday
Semifinals, at highest seeds
Nov. 4
Championship, 7 p.m., at Alexandria
Minn. Section 8AA
Today's first round
Barnesville (No. 1 seed) bye; United North Central (No. 5) at Warroad (No. 4), 7 p.m.; Crookston (No. 6) at Bagley (No. 3), 6 p.m.; Frazee (No. 7) at Hawley (No. 2), 7 p.m.
Saturday
Semifinals, 2 p.m., at highest seeds
Nov. 4
Championship, 8 p.m., Fargodome
Prep volleyball
Monday's results
North Star 25-25-25,
Four Winds-M. 6-5-6
North Star (kills-blocks-service aces)—Gabbie Miller 10-0-0, Macey Kvilvang 9-0-7 (12 digs), Kellie Huschle 9-0-0, Peyton Halverson 3-0-4, Stephanie Miller 1-1-6 (9 assists), Madison Borstad 1-0-2 (10 assists), Brenna Bulman 0-0-3 (6 assists)
Four Winds-Minnewaukan (kills-blocks-service aces)—n/a
Northern Cass 25-25-25,
M-P-CG 16-22-19
Northern Cass (kills-blocks-service aces)—Payton Johnson 10-0-5, Faith Aasen 7-0-0, Bailey Nelson 7-0-0, Kasey Schroeder 0-0-3 (19 digs), Molly Bohn (17 assists)
Mayville-Portland-CG (kills-blocks-service aces)—Katelin Grinde 3-0-0, Madisen Knudsvig 6-1-1, Shelby Sedivec 1-0-0 (10 assists), Madison Carr 2-2-0, Erin Freeland 3-0-0, Holly Grandalen 1-0-0 (15 assists), Abby Freeland 3-0-0 (10 assists), Cora McClenahen 2-0-1, Ellie Bergstrom 0-0-1, Julia Kohls 2-0-0
North Border 3,
Rolla 0
North Border (kills-blocks-service aces)—Taylor Thompson 3-x-x, Hannah Johnson 17-x-x (9 assists), Natalie Carignan x-x-2 (26 assists), Mandi Stark (18 digs)
Rolla (kills-blocks-service aces)—Keana Cahill 3-0-0, Caitlin Cammack 4-0-1, Samantha Nordmark 5-0-0, Jacie Parisien 1-0-0, Jensen Moberg 1-0-2
Rolette-Wolford 25-25-25,
Bottineau 20-16-19
Bottineau (kills-blocks-service aces)—Sophie Peck 6-0-0, Sammy Hill 5-0-0 (16 digs), Megan Olson 4-1-0, Landon Andel 0-0-2 (10 assists), Christine Wall 0-0-1 (14 digs)
Rolette-Wolford (kills-blocks-service aces)—Kinze Martinson 8-2-x, Courtney Thompson 4-x-x, Lynnsey Slaubaugh 16-3-3, Baylee Mora x-x-3 (24 assists)
Thief River Falls 25-25-13-25,
Warroad 13-17-25-18
Thief River Falls (kills-blocks-service aces)—Janaka Erickson 8-0-0, Tiahna Nicholson 6-0-1, Jennicca Leier 5-0-0, Kayla Selvig 0-0-4, Kylea Praska 0-0-3, Claire Mattson (11 assists), Brenna Schaefer (10 assists)
Warroad (kills-blocks-service aces)—Katie Kotlowski 19-0-0, Grace Eichenberg 13-0-0, Marlee Johnston (24 assists), Caitlin Culletin (22 assists)
Minn. Section 8A
Monday's play-in matches
Mahnomen def. Indus 25-22, 25-5, 25-19
Cass Lake-Bena def. Clearbrook-Gonvick 25-22, 25-23, 19-25, 25-18
Sacred Heart 25-25-25,
Norman Co. West 7-4-11
Norman Co. West (kills-blocks-service aces)—Elle Rufsvold 2-1-0, Aubrey Okroi 3-1-0, Grace Tommerdahl (3 assists), Gracie Schilling 0-0-3 (3 assists)
Sacred Heart (kills-blocks-service aces)—Anya Edwards 0-0-4, Ivy Edwards 8-0-0, Molly Hanson 0-0-7 (22 assists), Abby Smidt 0-0-3, Madeline Mitzel 6-0-0, Jessica Remer 4-0-0, Katelyn Rudolph 8-3-0
B-G-MR 25-25-25,
Red Lake Falls 10-20-19
Red Lake Falls (kills-blocks-service aces)—Emma Duden 6-0-1,
Megan LaCrosse 5-0-0 (9 assists), ShyAnn Larson 1-0-0 (32 digs), Madison Derosier 0-0-2 (9 assists), Malanna Boutain 6-0-0
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River (kills-blocks-service aces)—Emmie Jacobson 5-3-1, Carly Mekash 14-0-0, Brenna Dallager 9-0-3, Alyssa Kilen 0-0-1 (16 assists), Kjerstie Lieberg 7-0-1 (21 assists)
Warren-A-O 27-25-25,
Climax-Fisher 25-23-20
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo (kills-blocks-service aces)—Sydney Olson 11-0-2, Josie Chapman 13-0-1, Faith Porter 5-1-1, Teaira Chandler 0-1-2 (31 assists)
Climax-Fisher (kills-blocks-service aces)—Dalainey Fogerty 7-0-0, Mikayla Vasek 0-0-1 (31 assists), Abbie Altepeter 15-0-2 (19 digs), Christina Cakebread 14-4-0
Goodridge-Grygla 25-25-25,
Northern Freeze 9-8-21
Northern Freeze (kills-blocks-service aces)—Alyssa Audette (5 assists), Shelby Wagner (3 assists), Keylee Dahl 3-2-0, Brita Swenson 4-0-0, Samantha Krohn 2-1-0
Goodridge-Grygla (kills-blocks-service aces)—Kaitlyn Olson 1-0-2 (27 digs), Hannah Dietsch 1-0-1 (28 assists), Karlee Johnson 8-0-2, Alaina Monson 1-0-0, Maci Bakken 5-0-0, Ashlyn Henrickson 11-1-2, Trystan Jelle 4-0-0, Brooke Anderson 2-0-0
Red Lake CC 25-25-25,
Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig 5-3-7
Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig (kills-blocks-service aces)—n/a
Red Lake Co. Central (kills-blocks-service aces)—Calyssa Eskeli 0-0-3, Megan Berberich 1-0-13 (11 assists), Sydnie Gunderson 1-0-0, Shelby Gunderson 2-0-0, Ashley Longtin 11-0-4, Hannay Kolstoe 2-0-0, Kelsie Sirjord 3-0-13, Julia Bernstein 2-0-6
Thursday
All matches 7 p.m.
East subsection quarterfinals—Mahnomen at Win-E-Mac; Red Lake Co. Central at at Blackduck; Red Lake/Kelliher-Northome winner at Fosston; Cass Lake-Bena at Lake of the Woods
West subsection quarterfinals—Warren-Alvarado-Oslo at Stephen-Argyle; Sacred Heart at Fertile-Beltrami; Badger-Greenbush-Middle River at Ada-Borup; Goodridge-Grygla/Northern Freeze winner at Kittson County Central
Oct. 31
East subsection semifinals, 6 and 7:30 p.m., Bemidji State
West subsection semifinals, 6 and 7:30 p.m., Northland CTC, Thief RIver Falls
Nov. 1, at Bagley
East subsection championship, 6 p.m.
West subsection championship, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 4
Championship, 7:30 p.m., Minnesota-Crookston
Minn. Section 8AA tournament
Thursday's first round
All matches 7 p.m.
North subsection—Bagley (No. 8 seed) at Dilworth-G-F (No. 1); Thief River Falls (No. 5) at Hawley (No. 4); Warroad (No. 7) at Roseau (No. 2); Crookston (No. 6) at EGF Senior High (No. 3)
South subsection—Staples-Motley (No. 8) at Park Rapids (No. 1); Barnesville (No. 5) at Pequot Lakes (No. 4); Fergus Falls (No. 7) at Wadena-Deer Creek (No. 2); Crosby-Ironton (No. 6) at Perham (No. 3)
Friday
Subsection semifinals, 7 p.m., at highest seeds
Nov. 1
Subsection championships, 7 p.m., sites TBA
Nov. 5
Section championship, 7 p.m., site TBA
Girls tennis
Minn. state A tournament
In Twin Cities
Today
Quarterfinals—Roseau vs. Virginia, 8 a.m.; Rochester Lourdes vs. Minnewaska, 10 a.m.; St. James vs. Blake School, noon; Holy Family Catholic vs. Foley, 2 p.m.Fergus Falls Hillcrest (14-4-0) at St. Cloud Cathedral (13-4-1), 6 p.m.
Consolation semifinals, 4 and 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Semifinals, 8 and 10 a.m.
Consolation championship, noon
Third place, 2 p.m.
Championship, 4 p.m.
College hockey
USCHO poll
1. UND (50) 5-0-0
2.Duluth 3-1-2
3. Denver 4-2-0
4. Boston U 3-2-0
5. Lowell 3-1-2
6. Quinnipiac 3-2-1
7. Notre Dame 3-2-1
8. Boston Col 4-0-0
9. Minn. St. 5-1-0
10. St. Cloud 2-2-0
11. Michigan 3-1-1
12. Minnesota 2-2-0
13. Harvard 0-0-0
14. Providence 2-2-1
15. Ohio St. 3-0-2
16. Northeastern 3-1-2
17. Yale 0-0-0
18. St. Lawrence 3-3-0
19. Penn St. 3-1-1
20. Bemidji 4-2-0
Men's basketball
Monday's result
Minot State 72, Valley City State 65
Bowling
WOMEN
High Week Game
Tiana Delzer................229
Rachel Schreiner........224
Betts Benson.............212
Gail Sullivan...............210
Rancee Rupert............206
High Week Series
Rachel Schreiner.......595
Tiana Delzer............. 581
Jenell Braseth........... 552
Alicia Johnson............552
Kitty Carberry............535
High Season Game
Amy Stromsodt..........256
Tiana Dezler..............229
Rachel Schreiner.........224
Terri Larson................221
Tari Mitzel..................219
High Season Series
Tari Mitzel.................600
Tiana Delzer............. 573
Amy Stromsodt..........566
Danielle Soholt...........566
Kitty Carberry............550
MEN
High Week Game
Jamie Kosmatka...........289
Joel Galle....................288
Kenny Nelson..............288
Mike Cordts..........,......280
Dave Collins.................266
Brad Nelson................266
Jeff Peterson...............266
High Week Series
Kenny Nelson........... 743
Joel Galle...................739
Jeff Peterson.............717
Mike Cordts..............709
Jamie Kosmatka.........705
High Season Game
Mike Cordts..............300
Matt Stricker.............300
Joel Galle.................300
Dustin Robles........... 300
Jamie Kosmatka........ 289
High Season Series
Joel Galle................ .752
Steve Berry Jr............747
Kenny Nelson............743
Joel Galle.................739
Joel Galle.................738
GGF leagues
Hi-Lo—Janell Braseth 199, 552; Paulette Swartz 190; Sonja O'Neill 502
WWW—Tanya Kroke 187, 178, 491; Amy Schothorst 431
High Flyers—Kay Strom 179; Jan Torrance 175, 484; Lois Peterson 438
Six Pack—Gail Sullivan 210, 485; Cheryl Wasylow 199; Schawnn Decker 467
Double R—Tiana Delzer 229, 581; Rancee Rupert 206; Kitty Carberry 535
Red Ray Runners—Marlene Nolte 187; Sandie Eaton 175, 475; Bonnie Vasichek 415; Kathy Ashe 415
1st Niters—Jan Homstad 189; Mary Jo Kreiger 184, 481; Janine Groseth 503
Commercial—Men: Kenny Nelson 288, 743; Mike Cordts 280, 709; Women: Alicia Johnson 192, 552; Kristi LItzinger 171, 457
Mixed-Up Doubles—Men: Mikey Schreiner 226, 573; Dan Hennessy 210, 538; Women: Rachel Schreiner 224, 595; Suwonie Carberry 148, 425
J.S. Sundowners Mixed—Men: Bryan Ewert 157; Ryan Kaste 152, 428; Robert Lee 301; Women: Betts Benson 212; Ruth Jacobson 170; Sharon Daucsavage 393; Robert Middagh 294
Southside—Men: Jamie Kosmatka 289, 705; Brad Nelson 266; Jeff Peterson 266, 717; Women: Tari Mitzel 194, Shirley Smith 162
XYZ Doubles—Men: Bob Steers 244, 606; Tom Henderson 204; Aaron Fontaine 548; Women: Ashley Hayes 181, 488; Naomi Christenson 148, 441
Miracle Mile—Joel Galle 288, 739; Dave Collins 266; Tim Straub 691
Thursday Night Rollers—Aaron Fontaine 225; Dustin Robles 224, 627; Matt Dempsey 593
Bantam—Boys: Ethan Blanchard 117, 324; Jonathan McCauley 98, 260; Girls: Allie Grotte 118, 307; Lillie Miller 54, 133
Prep—Boys: Jacob Warnke 138, 337; Calaeb Sapa 116, 339; Girls: Sarah Schreiner 120, 336
Junior-Senior—Boys: Tyler Renner 226, 553, Jack Schaefer 219; Tyler Harlow 552; Girls: Sarah Mord 179, 462; Cassidy Ellingson 160, 414