MONDAY'S LOCAL SCOREBOARD

Saturday's quarterfinals

Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter at Thompson, 2 p.m.; Hankinson at Shiloh Christian, 2 p.m.; Kenmare-Bowbells-BC at North Prairie, 2 p.m.; St. John at New Salem/Glen-Ullin, 1 p.m.

Nov. 5

Semifinals

Nov. 11

Championship, Fargodome, noon

N.D. Class A playoffs

Saturday's quarterfinals

Langdon-Munich at Northern Cass, 2 p.m.; Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm at Larimore, 2 p.m.; Velva-Sawyer at Des Lacs-Burlington, 2 p.m.; Minot Ryan at Hazen, 1:30 p.m.

Nov. 5

Semifinals

Nov. 11

Championship, 9:10 a.m., Fargodome

N.D. Class AA playoffs

Saturday's quarterfinals

Watford City (No. 4 West seed) at Fargo Shanley (No. 1 East), 2 p.m.; Kindred (No. 3 East) at Beulah (No. 2 West), 2 p.m.; Central Cass (No. 4 East) at Bismarck St. Mary's (No. 1 West), 5 p.m.; Dickinson Trinity (No. 3 West) at Hillsboro-Central Valley (No. 2 East), 5 p.m.

Nov. 5

Semifinals

Nov. 11

Championship, 3 p.m., Fargodome

N.D. Class AAA playoffs

Friday's quarterfinals, all games 7 p.m.

Bismarck Legacy (No. 4 West seed) at West Fargo (No. 1 East); Fargo South (No. 3 East) at Bismarck Century (No. 2 West); GF Red River (No. 4 East) at Minot (No. 1 West); Bismarck High (No. 3 West) at West Fargo Sheyenne (No. 2 East)

Nov. 4

Semifinals, at highest seeds

Nov. 11

Championship, Fargodome, 6:40 p.m.

N.D. Class AAA poll

1. West Fargo (12) 9-0 60 points

2. B. Century 7-2 44

3. Minot 7-2 39

4. Bismarck 7-2 25

5. B. Legacy 6-3 9

Others receiving votes: West Fargo Sheyenne (6-3)

First-place votes in parentheses

N.D. Class AA poll

1. St. Mary's (10) 9-0 50 pts

2. Shanley 8-1 38

3. Beulah 8-1 32

4. Hillsboro-CV 6-2 14

4. Kindred 7-2 14

Others receiving votes: Dickinson Trinity (6-3)

First-place votes in parentheses

Minn. Section 8AAA

Today's first round, all games 6 p.m.

Park Rapids (No. 5 seed) at Pequot Lakes (No. 4); Aitkin (No. 1) bye; EGF Senior High (No. 6) at Perham (No. 3); Roseau (No. 7) at Dilworth-G-F (No. 2)

Saturday

Semifinals, at highest seeds

Nov. 3

Championship, 5:30 p.m., Fargodome

Minn. Section 8A

Today's first round

Red Lake (No. 8 seed) at Mahnomen (No. 1), 6 p.m.; Badger-G-MR (No. 5) at Fertile-Beltrami (No. 4), 7 p.m.; Red Lake County (No. 6) at Fosston (No. 3), 7 p.m.; Lake of the Woods (No. 7) at Polk County West (No. 2), 7 p.m. at EGF Senior High Field

Saturday

Semifinals, at highest seeds

Nov. 3

Championship, 8 p.m., Fargodome

Minn. Section 8 9-man

Today's first round, all games 7 p.m.

Northern Freeze (No. 8 seed) at Stephen-Argyle (No. 1); Warren-A-O (No. 5) at Kelliher-Northome (No. 4); Goodridge-Grygla (No. 6) at Clearbrook-Gonvick (No. 3); Win-E-Mac (No. 7) at Kittson Co. Central (No. 2)

Saturday

Semifinals, at highest seeds

Nov. 3

Championship, 12:30 p.m., Fargodome

Minn. Section 8AAAA

Today's first round

Fergus Falls (No. 1 seed) bye; Thief River Falls (No. 5) at Willmar (No. 4), 7 p.m.; Little Falls (No. 6) at Rocori (No. 3), 7 p.m.; Detroit Lakes (No. 2) bye

Saturday

Semifinals, at highest seeds

Nov. 4

Championship, 7 p.m., at Alexandria

Minn. Section 8AA

Today's first round

Barnesville (No. 1 seed) bye; United North Central (No. 5) at Warroad (No. 4), 7 p.m.; Crookston (No. 6) at Bagley (No. 3), 6 p.m.; Frazee (No. 7) at Hawley (No. 2), 7 p.m.

Saturday

Semifinals, 2 p.m., at highest seeds

Nov. 4

Championship, 8 p.m., Fargodome

Prep volleyball

Monday's results

North Star 25-25-25,

Four Winds-M. 6-5-6

North Star (kills-blocks-service aces)—Gabbie Miller 10-0-0, Macey Kvilvang 9-0-7 (12 digs), Kellie Huschle 9-0-0, Peyton Halverson 3-0-4, Stephanie Miller 1-1-6 (9 assists), Madison Borstad 1-0-2 (10 assists), Brenna Bulman 0-0-3 (6 assists)

Four Winds-Minnewaukan (kills-blocks-service aces)—n/a

Northern Cass 25-25-25,

M-P-CG 16-22-19

Northern Cass (kills-blocks-service aces)—Payton Johnson 10-0-5, Faith Aasen 7-0-0, Bailey Nelson 7-0-0, Kasey Schroeder 0-0-3 (19 digs), Molly Bohn (17 assists)

Mayville-Portland-CG (kills-blocks-service aces)—Katelin Grinde 3-0-0, Madisen Knudsvig 6-1-1, Shelby Sedivec 1-0-0 (10 assists), Madison Carr 2-2-0, Erin Freeland 3-0-0, Holly Grandalen 1-0-0 (15 assists), Abby Freeland 3-0-0 (10 assists), Cora McClenahen 2-0-1, Ellie Bergstrom 0-0-1, Julia Kohls 2-0-0

North Border 3,

Rolla 0

North Border (kills-blocks-service aces)—Taylor Thompson 3-x-x, Hannah Johnson 17-x-x (9 assists), Natalie Carignan x-x-2 (26 assists), Mandi Stark (18 digs)

Rolla (kills-blocks-service aces)—Keana Cahill 3-0-0, Caitlin Cammack 4-0-1, Samantha Nordmark 5-0-0, Jacie Parisien 1-0-0, Jensen Moberg 1-0-2

Rolette-Wolford 25-25-25,

Bottineau 20-16-19

Bottineau (kills-blocks-service aces)—Sophie Peck 6-0-0, Sammy Hill 5-0-0 (16 digs), Megan Olson 4-1-0, Landon Andel 0-0-2 (10 assists), Christine Wall 0-0-1 (14 digs)

Rolette-Wolford (kills-blocks-service aces)—Kinze Martinson 8-2-x, Courtney Thompson 4-x-x, Lynnsey Slaubaugh 16-3-3, Baylee Mora x-x-3 (24 assists)

Thief River Falls 25-25-13-25,

Warroad 13-17-25-18

Thief River Falls (kills-blocks-service aces)—Janaka Erickson 8-0-0, Tiahna Nicholson 6-0-1, Jennicca Leier 5-0-0, Kayla Selvig 0-0-4, Kylea Praska 0-0-3, Claire Mattson (11 assists), Brenna Schaefer (10 assists)

Warroad (kills-blocks-service aces)—Katie Kotlowski 19-0-0, Grace Eichenberg 13-0-0, Marlee Johnston (24 assists), Caitlin Culletin (22 assists)

Minn. Section 8A

Monday's play-in matches

Mahnomen def. Indus 25-22, 25-5, 25-19

Cass Lake-Bena def. Clearbrook-Gonvick 25-22, 25-23, 19-25, 25-18

Sacred Heart 25-25-25,

Norman Co. West 7-4-11

Norman Co. West (kills-blocks-service aces)—Elle Rufsvold 2-1-0, Aubrey Okroi 3-1-0, Grace Tommerdahl (3 assists), Gracie Schilling 0-0-3 (3 assists)

Sacred Heart (kills-blocks-service aces)—Anya Edwards 0-0-4, Ivy Edwards 8-0-0, Molly Hanson 0-0-7 (22 assists), Abby Smidt 0-0-3, Madeline Mitzel 6-0-0, Jessica Remer 4-0-0, Katelyn Rudolph 8-3-0

B-G-MR 25-25-25,

Red Lake Falls 10-20-19

Red Lake Falls (kills-blocks-service aces)—Emma Duden 6-0-1,

Megan LaCrosse 5-0-0 (9 assists), ShyAnn Larson 1-0-0 (32 digs), Madison Derosier 0-0-2 (9 assists), Malanna Boutain 6-0-0

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River (kills-blocks-service aces)—Emmie Jacobson 5-3-1, Carly Mekash 14-0-0, Brenna Dallager 9-0-3, Alyssa Kilen 0-0-1 (16 assists), Kjerstie Lieberg 7-0-1 (21 assists)

Warren-A-O 27-25-25,

Climax-Fisher 25-23-20

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo (kills-blocks-service aces)—Sydney Olson 11-0-2, Josie Chapman 13-0-1, Faith Porter 5-1-1, Teaira Chandler 0-1-2 (31 assists)

Climax-Fisher (kills-blocks-service aces)—Dalainey Fogerty 7-0-0, Mikayla Vasek 0-0-1 (31 assists), Abbie Altepeter 15-0-2 (19 digs), Christina Cakebread 14-4-0

Goodridge-Grygla 25-25-25,

Northern Freeze 9-8-21

Northern Freeze (kills-blocks-service aces)—Alyssa Audette (5 assists), Shelby Wagner (3 assists), Keylee Dahl 3-2-0, Brita Swenson 4-0-0, Samantha Krohn 2-1-0

Goodridge-Grygla (kills-blocks-service aces)—Kaitlyn Olson 1-0-2 (27 digs), Hannah Dietsch 1-0-1 (28 assists), Karlee Johnson 8-0-2, Alaina Monson 1-0-0, Maci Bakken 5-0-0, Ashlyn Henrickson 11-1-2, Trystan Jelle 4-0-0, Brooke Anderson 2-0-0

Red Lake CC 25-25-25,

Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig 5-3-7

Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig (kills-blocks-service aces)—n/a

Red Lake Co. Central (kills-blocks-service aces)—Calyssa Eskeli 0-0-3, Megan Berberich 1-0-13 (11 assists), Sydnie Gunderson 1-0-0, Shelby Gunderson 2-0-0, Ashley Longtin 11-0-4, Hannay Kolstoe 2-0-0, Kelsie Sirjord 3-0-13, Julia Bernstein 2-0-6

Thursday

All matches 7 p.m.

East subsection quarterfinals—Mahnomen at Win-E-Mac; Red Lake Co. Central at at Blackduck; Red Lake/Kelliher-Northome winner at Fosston; Cass Lake-Bena at Lake of the Woods

West subsection quarterfinals—Warren-Alvarado-Oslo at Stephen-Argyle; Sacred Heart at Fertile-Beltrami; Badger-Greenbush-Middle River at Ada-Borup; Goodridge-Grygla/Northern Freeze winner at Kittson County Central

Oct. 31

East subsection semifinals, 6 and 7:30 p.m., Bemidji State

West subsection semifinals, 6 and 7:30 p.m., Northland CTC, Thief RIver Falls

Nov. 1, at Bagley

East subsection championship, 6 p.m.

West subsection championship, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 4

Championship, 7:30 p.m., Minnesota-Crookston

Minn. Section 8AA tournament

Thursday's first round

All matches 7 p.m.

North subsection—Bagley (No. 8 seed) at Dilworth-G-F (No. 1); Thief River Falls (No. 5) at Hawley (No. 4); Warroad (No. 7) at Roseau (No. 2); Crookston (No. 6) at EGF Senior High (No. 3)

South subsection—Staples-Motley (No. 8) at Park Rapids (No. 1); Barnesville (No. 5) at Pequot Lakes (No. 4); Fergus Falls (No. 7) at Wadena-Deer Creek (No. 2); Crosby-Ironton (No. 6) at Perham (No. 3)

Friday

Subsection semifinals, 7 p.m., at highest seeds

Nov. 1

Subsection championships, 7 p.m., sites TBA

Nov. 5

Section championship, 7 p.m., site TBA

Girls tennis

Minn. state A tournament

In Twin Cities

Today

Quarterfinals—Roseau vs. Virginia, 8 a.m.; Rochester Lourdes vs. Minnewaska, 10 a.m.; St. James vs. Blake School, noon; Holy Family Catholic vs. Foley, 2 p.m.Fergus Falls Hillcrest (14-4-0) at St. Cloud Cathedral (13-4-1), 6 p.m.

Consolation semifinals, 4 and 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Semifinals, 8 and 10 a.m.

Consolation championship, noon

Third place, 2 p.m.

Championship, 4 p.m.

College hockey

USCHO poll

1. UND (50) 5-0-0

2.Duluth 3-1-2

3. Denver 4-2-0

4. Boston U 3-2-0

5. Lowell 3-1-2

6. Quinnipiac 3-2-1

7. Notre Dame 3-2-1

8. Boston Col 4-0-0

9. Minn. St. 5-1-0

10. St. Cloud 2-2-0

11. Michigan 3-1-1

12. Minnesota 2-2-0

13. Harvard 0-0-0

14. Providence 2-2-1

15. Ohio St. 3-0-2

16. Northeastern 3-1-2

17. Yale 0-0-0

18. St. Lawrence 3-3-0

19. Penn St. 3-1-1

20. Bemidji 4-2-0

Men's basketball

Monday's result

Minot State 72, Valley City State 65

Bowling

WOMEN

High Week Game

Tiana Delzer................229

Rachel Schreiner........224

Betts Benson.............212

Gail Sullivan...............210

Rancee Rupert............206

High Week Series

Rachel Schreiner.......595

Tiana Delzer............. 581

Jenell Braseth........... 552

Alicia Johnson............552

Kitty Carberry............535

High Season Game

Amy Stromsodt..........256

Tiana Dezler..............229

Rachel Schreiner.........224

Terri Larson................221

Tari Mitzel..................219

High Season Series

Tari Mitzel.................600

Tiana Delzer............. 573

Amy Stromsodt..........566

Danielle Soholt...........566

Kitty Carberry............550

MEN

High Week Game

Jamie Kosmatka...........289

Joel Galle....................288

Kenny Nelson..............288

Mike Cordts..........,......280

Dave Collins.................266

Brad Nelson................266

Jeff Peterson...............266

High Week Series

Kenny Nelson........... 743

Joel Galle...................739

Jeff Peterson.............717

Mike Cordts..............709

Jamie Kosmatka.........705

High Season Game

Mike Cordts..............300

Matt Stricker.............300

Joel Galle.................300

Dustin Robles........... 300

Jamie Kosmatka........ 289

High Season Series

Joel Galle................ .752

Steve Berry Jr............747

Kenny Nelson............743

Joel Galle.................739

Joel Galle.................738

GGF leagues

Hi-Lo—Janell Braseth 199, 552; Paulette Swartz 190; Sonja O'Neill 502

WWW—Tanya Kroke 187, 178, 491; Amy Schothorst 431

High Flyers—Kay Strom 179; Jan Torrance 175, 484; Lois Peterson 438

Six Pack—Gail Sullivan 210, 485; Cheryl Wasylow 199; Schawnn Decker 467

Double R—Tiana Delzer 229, 581; Rancee Rupert 206; Kitty Carberry 535

Red Ray Runners—Marlene Nolte 187; Sandie Eaton 175, 475; Bonnie Vasichek 415; Kathy Ashe 415

1st Niters—Jan Homstad 189; Mary Jo Kreiger 184, 481; Janine Groseth 503

Commercial—Men: Kenny Nelson 288, 743; Mike Cordts 280, 709; Women: Alicia Johnson 192, 552; Kristi LItzinger 171, 457

Mixed-Up Doubles—Men: Mikey Schreiner 226, 573; Dan Hennessy 210, 538; Women: Rachel Schreiner 224, 595; Suwonie Carberry 148, 425

J.S. Sundowners Mixed—Men: Bryan Ewert 157; Ryan Kaste 152, 428; Robert Lee 301; Women: Betts Benson 212; Ruth Jacobson 170; Sharon Daucsavage 393; Robert Middagh 294

Southside—Men: Jamie Kosmatka 289, 705; Brad Nelson 266; Jeff Peterson 266, 717; Women: Tari Mitzel 194, Shirley Smith 162

XYZ Doubles—Men: Bob Steers 244, 606; Tom Henderson 204; Aaron Fontaine 548; Women: Ashley Hayes 181, 488; Naomi Christenson 148, 441

Miracle Mile—Joel Galle 288, 739; Dave Collins 266; Tim Straub 691

Thursday Night Rollers—Aaron Fontaine 225; Dustin Robles 224, 627; Matt Dempsey 593

Bantam—Boys: Ethan Blanchard 117, 324; Jonathan McCauley 98, 260; Girls: Allie Grotte 118, 307; Lillie Miller 54, 133

Prep—Boys: Jacob Warnke 138, 337; Calaeb Sapa 116, 339; Girls: Sarah Schreiner 120, 336

Junior-Senior—Boys: Tyler Renner 226, 553, Jack Schaefer 219; Tyler Harlow 552; Girls: Sarah Mord 179, 462; Cassidy Ellingson 160, 414