    MONDAY'S LOCAL SCOREBOARD

    By Grand Forks General Sports Today at 9:54 p.m.

    Prep football

    6

    N.D. 9-man playoffs

    Saturday's quarterfinals

    Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter at Thompson, 2 p.m.; Hankinson at Shiloh Christian, 2 p.m.; Kenmare-Bowbells-BC at North Prairie, 2 p.m.; St. John at New Salem/Glen-Ullin, 1 p.m.

    Nov. 5

    Semifinals

    Nov. 11

    Championship, Fargodome, noon

    N.D. Class A playoffs

    Saturday's quarterfinals

    Langdon-Munich at Northern Cass, 2 p.m.; Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm at Larimore, 2 p.m.; Velva-Sawyer at Des Lacs-Burlington, 2 p.m.; Minot Ryan at Hazen, 1:30 p.m.

    Nov. 5

    Semifinals

    Nov. 11

    Championship, 9:10 a.m., Fargodome

    N.D. Class AA playoffs

    Saturday's quarterfinals

    Watford City (No. 4 West seed) at Fargo Shanley (No. 1 East), 2 p.m.; Kindred (No. 3 East) at Beulah (No. 2 West), 2 p.m.; Central Cass (No. 4 East) at Bismarck St. Mary's (No. 1 West), 5 p.m.; Dickinson Trinity (No. 3 West) at Hillsboro-Central Valley (No. 2 East), 5 p.m.

    Nov. 5

    Semifinals

    Nov. 11

    Championship, 3 p.m., Fargodome

    N.D. Class AAA playoffs

    Friday's quarterfinals, all games 7 p.m.

    Bismarck Legacy (No. 4 West seed) at West Fargo (No. 1 East); Fargo South (No. 3 East) at Bismarck Century (No. 2 West); GF Red River (No. 4 East) at Minot (No. 1 West); Bismarck High (No. 3 West) at West Fargo Sheyenne (No. 2 East)

    Nov. 4

    Semifinals, at highest seeds

    Nov. 11

    Championship, Fargodome, 6:40 p.m.

    N.D. Class AAA poll

    1. West Fargo (12) 9-0 60 points

    2. B. Century 7-2 44

    3. Minot 7-2 39

    4. Bismarck 7-2 25

    5. B. Legacy 6-3 9

    Others receiving votes: West Fargo Sheyenne (6-3)

    First-place votes in parentheses

    N.D. Class AA poll

    1. St. Mary's (10) 9-0 50 pts

    2. Shanley 8-1 38

    3. Beulah 8-1 32

    4. Hillsboro-CV 6-2 14

    4. Kindred 7-2 14

    Others receiving votes: Dickinson Trinity (6-3)

    First-place votes in parentheses

    Minn. Section 8AAA

    Today's first round, all games 6 p.m.

    Park Rapids (No. 5 seed) at Pequot Lakes (No. 4); Aitkin (No. 1) bye; EGF Senior High (No. 6) at Perham (No. 3); Roseau (No. 7) at Dilworth-G-F (No. 2)

    Saturday

    Semifinals, at highest seeds

    Nov. 3

    Championship, 5:30 p.m., Fargodome

    Minn. Section 8A

    Today's first round

    Red Lake (No. 8 seed) at Mahnomen (No. 1), 6 p.m.; Badger-G-MR (No. 5) at Fertile-Beltrami (No. 4), 7 p.m.; Red Lake County (No. 6) at Fosston (No. 3), 7 p.m.; Lake of the Woods (No. 7) at Polk County West (No. 2), 7 p.m. at EGF Senior High Field

    Saturday

    Semifinals, at highest seeds

    Nov. 3

    Championship, 8 p.m., Fargodome

    Minn. Section 8 9-man

    Today's first round, all games 7 p.m.

    Northern Freeze (No. 8 seed) at Stephen-Argyle (No. 1); Warren-A-O (No. 5) at Kelliher-Northome (No. 4); Goodridge-Grygla (No. 6) at Clearbrook-Gonvick (No. 3); Win-E-Mac (No. 7) at Kittson Co. Central (No. 2)

    Saturday

    Semifinals, at highest seeds

    Nov. 3

    Championship, 12:30 p.m., Fargodome

    Minn. Section 8AAAA

    Today's first round

    Fergus Falls (No. 1 seed) bye; Thief River Falls (No. 5) at Willmar (No. 4), 7 p.m.; Little Falls (No. 6) at Rocori (No. 3), 7 p.m.; Detroit Lakes (No. 2) bye

    Saturday

    Semifinals, at highest seeds

    Nov. 4

    Championship, 7 p.m., at Alexandria

    Minn. Section 8AA

    Today's first round

    Barnesville (No. 1 seed) bye; United North Central (No. 5) at Warroad (No. 4), 7 p.m.; Crookston (No. 6) at Bagley (No. 3), 6 p.m.; Frazee (No. 7) at Hawley (No. 2), 7 p.m.

    Saturday

    Semifinals, 2 p.m., at highest seeds

    Nov. 4

    Championship, 8 p.m., Fargodome

    Prep volleyball

    6

    Monday's results

    North Star 25-25-25,

    Four Winds-M. 6-5-6

    North Star (kills-blocks-service aces)—Gabbie Miller 10-0-0, Macey Kvilvang 9-0-7 (12 digs), Kellie Huschle 9-0-0, Peyton Halverson 3-0-4, Stephanie Miller 1-1-6 (9 assists), Madison Borstad 1-0-2 (10 assists), Brenna Bulman 0-0-3 (6 assists)

    Four Winds-Minnewaukan (kills-blocks-service aces)—n/a

    Northern Cass 25-25-25,

    M-P-CG 16-22-19

    Northern Cass (kills-blocks-service aces)—Payton Johnson 10-0-5, Faith Aasen 7-0-0, Bailey Nelson 7-0-0, Kasey Schroeder 0-0-3 (19 digs), Molly Bohn (17 assists)

    Mayville-Portland-CG (kills-blocks-service aces)—Katelin Grinde 3-0-0, Madisen Knudsvig 6-1-1, Shelby Sedivec 1-0-0 (10 assists), Madison Carr 2-2-0, Erin Freeland 3-0-0, Holly Grandalen 1-0-0 (15 assists), Abby Freeland 3-0-0 (10 assists), Cora McClenahen 2-0-1, Ellie Bergstrom 0-0-1, Julia Kohls 2-0-0

    North Border 3,

    Rolla 0

    North Border (kills-blocks-service aces)—Taylor Thompson 3-x-x, Hannah Johnson 17-x-x (9 assists), Natalie Carignan x-x-2 (26 assists), Mandi Stark (18 digs)

    Rolla (kills-blocks-service aces)—Keana Cahill 3-0-0, Caitlin Cammack 4-0-1, Samantha Nordmark 5-0-0, Jacie Parisien 1-0-0, Jensen Moberg 1-0-2

    Rolette-Wolford 25-25-25,

    Bottineau 20-16-19

    Bottineau (kills-blocks-service aces)—Sophie Peck 6-0-0, Sammy Hill 5-0-0 (16 digs), Megan Olson 4-1-0, Landon Andel 0-0-2 (10 assists), Christine Wall 0-0-1 (14 digs)

    Rolette-Wolford (kills-blocks-service aces)—Kinze Martinson 8-2-x, Courtney Thompson 4-x-x, Lynnsey Slaubaugh 16-3-3, Baylee Mora x-x-3 (24 assists)

    Thief River Falls 25-25-13-25,

    Warroad 13-17-25-18

    Thief River Falls (kills-blocks-service aces)—Janaka Erickson 8-0-0, Tiahna Nicholson 6-0-1, Jennicca Leier 5-0-0, Kayla Selvig 0-0-4, Kylea Praska 0-0-3, Claire Mattson (11 assists), Brenna Schaefer (10 assists)

    Warroad (kills-blocks-service aces)—Katie Kotlowski 19-0-0, Grace Eichenberg 13-0-0, Marlee Johnston (24 assists), Caitlin Culletin (22 assists)

    Minn. Section 8A

    Monday's play-in matches

    Mahnomen def. Indus 25-22, 25-5, 25-19

    Cass Lake-Bena def. Clearbrook-Gonvick 25-22, 25-23, 19-25, 25-18

    Sacred Heart 25-25-25,

    Norman Co. West 7-4-11

    Norman Co. West (kills-blocks-service aces)—Elle Rufsvold 2-1-0, Aubrey Okroi 3-1-0, Grace Tommerdahl (3 assists), Gracie Schilling 0-0-3 (3 assists)

    Sacred Heart (kills-blocks-service aces)—Anya Edwards 0-0-4, Ivy Edwards 8-0-0, Molly Hanson 0-0-7 (22 assists), Abby Smidt 0-0-3, Madeline Mitzel 6-0-0, Jessica Remer 4-0-0, Katelyn Rudolph 8-3-0

    B-G-MR 25-25-25,

    Red Lake Falls 10-20-19

    Red Lake Falls (kills-blocks-service aces)—Emma Duden 6-0-1,

    Megan LaCrosse 5-0-0 (9 assists), ShyAnn Larson 1-0-0 (32 digs), Madison Derosier 0-0-2 (9 assists), Malanna Boutain 6-0-0

    Badger-Greenbush-Middle River (kills-blocks-service aces)—Emmie Jacobson 5-3-1, Carly Mekash 14-0-0, Brenna Dallager 9-0-3, Alyssa Kilen 0-0-1 (16 assists), Kjerstie Lieberg 7-0-1 (21 assists)

    Warren-A-O 27-25-25,

    Climax-Fisher 25-23-20

    Warren-Alvarado-Oslo (kills-blocks-service aces)—Sydney Olson 11-0-2, Josie Chapman 13-0-1, Faith Porter 5-1-1, Teaira Chandler 0-1-2 (31 assists)

    Climax-Fisher (kills-blocks-service aces)—Dalainey Fogerty 7-0-0, Mikayla Vasek 0-0-1 (31 assists), Abbie Altepeter 15-0-2 (19 digs), Christina Cakebread 14-4-0

    Goodridge-Grygla 25-25-25,

    Northern Freeze 9-8-21

    Northern Freeze (kills-blocks-service aces)—Alyssa Audette (5 assists), Shelby Wagner (3 assists), Keylee Dahl 3-2-0, Brita Swenson 4-0-0, Samantha Krohn 2-1-0

    Goodridge-Grygla (kills-blocks-service aces)—Kaitlyn Olson 1-0-2 (27 digs), Hannah Dietsch 1-0-1 (28 assists), Karlee Johnson 8-0-2, Alaina Monson 1-0-0, Maci Bakken 5-0-0, Ashlyn Henrickson 11-1-2, Trystan Jelle 4-0-0, Brooke Anderson 2-0-0

    Red Lake CC 25-25-25,

    Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig 5-3-7

    Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig (kills-blocks-service aces)—n/a

    Red Lake Co. Central (kills-blocks-service aces)—Calyssa Eskeli 0-0-3, Megan Berberich 1-0-13 (11 assists), Sydnie Gunderson 1-0-0, Shelby Gunderson 2-0-0, Ashley Longtin 11-0-4, Hannay Kolstoe 2-0-0, Kelsie Sirjord 3-0-13, Julia Bernstein 2-0-6

    Thursday

    All matches 7 p.m.

    East subsection quarterfinals—Mahnomen at Win-E-Mac; Red Lake Co. Central at at Blackduck; Red Lake/Kelliher-Northome winner at Fosston; Cass Lake-Bena at Lake of the Woods

    West subsection quarterfinals—Warren-Alvarado-Oslo at Stephen-Argyle; Sacred Heart at Fertile-Beltrami; Badger-Greenbush-Middle River at Ada-Borup; Goodridge-Grygla/Northern Freeze winner at Kittson County Central

    Oct. 31

    East subsection semifinals, 6 and 7:30 p.m., Bemidji State

    West subsection semifinals, 6 and 7:30 p.m., Northland CTC, Thief RIver Falls

    Nov. 1, at Bagley

    East subsection championship, 6 p.m.

    West subsection championship, 7:30 p.m.

    Nov. 4

    Championship, 7:30 p.m., Minnesota-Crookston

    Minn. Section 8AA tournament

    Thursday's first round

    All matches 7 p.m.

    North subsection—Bagley (No. 8 seed) at Dilworth-G-F (No. 1); Thief River Falls (No. 5) at Hawley (No. 4); Warroad (No. 7) at Roseau (No. 2); Crookston (No. 6) at EGF Senior High (No. 3)

    South subsection—Staples-Motley (No. 8) at Park Rapids (No. 1); Barnesville (No. 5) at Pequot Lakes (No. 4); Fergus Falls (No. 7) at Wadena-Deer Creek (No. 2); Crosby-Ironton (No. 6) at Perham (No. 3)

    Friday

    Subsection semifinals, 7 p.m., at highest seeds

    Nov. 1

    Subsection championships, 7 p.m., sites TBA

    Nov. 5

    Section championship, 7 p.m., site TBA

    Girls tennis

    6

    Minn. state A tournament

    In Twin Cities

    Today

    Quarterfinals—Roseau vs. Virginia, 8 a.m.; Rochester Lourdes vs. Minnewaska, 10 a.m.; St. James vs. Blake School, noon; Holy Family Catholic vs. Foley, 2 p.m.Fergus Falls Hillcrest (14-4-0) at St. Cloud Cathedral (13-4-1), 6 p.m.

    Consolation semifinals, 4 and 6 p.m.

    Wednesday

    Semifinals, 8 and 10 a.m.

    Consolation championship, noon

    Third place, 2 p.m.

    Championship, 4 p.m.

    College hockey

    6

    USCHO poll

    1. UND (50) 5-0-0

    2.Duluth 3-1-2

    3. Denver 4-2-0

    4. Boston U 3-2-0

    5. Lowell 3-1-2

    6. Quinnipiac 3-2-1

    7. Notre Dame 3-2-1

    8. Boston Col 4-0-0

    9. Minn. St. 5-1-0

    10. St. Cloud 2-2-0

    11. Michigan 3-1-1

    12. Minnesota 2-2-0

    13. Harvard 0-0-0

    14. Providence 2-2-1

    15. Ohio St. 3-0-2

    16. Northeastern 3-1-2

    17. Yale 0-0-0

    18. St. Lawrence 3-3-0

    19. Penn St. 3-1-1

    20. Bemidji 4-2-0

    Men's basketball

    Monday's result

    Minot State 72, Valley City State 65

    Bowling

    6

    WOMEN

    High Week Game

    Tiana Delzer................229

    Rachel Schreiner........224

    Betts Benson.............212

    Gail Sullivan...............210

    Rancee Rupert............206

    High Week Series

    Rachel Schreiner.......595

    Tiana Delzer............. 581

    Jenell Braseth........... 552

    Alicia Johnson............552

    Kitty Carberry............535

    High Season Game

    Amy Stromsodt..........256

    Tiana Dezler..............229

    Rachel Schreiner.........224

    Terri Larson................221

    Tari Mitzel..................219

    High Season Series

    Tari Mitzel.................600

    Tiana Delzer............. 573

    Amy Stromsodt..........566

    Danielle Soholt...........566

    Kitty Carberry............550

    MEN

    High Week Game

    Jamie Kosmatka...........289

    Joel Galle....................288

    Kenny Nelson..............288

    Mike Cordts..........,......280

    Dave Collins.................266

    Brad Nelson................266

    Jeff Peterson...............266

    High Week Series

    Kenny Nelson........... 743

    Joel Galle...................739

    Jeff Peterson.............717

    Mike Cordts..............709

    Jamie Kosmatka.........705

    High Season Game

    Mike Cordts..............300

    Matt Stricker.............300

    Joel Galle.................300

    Dustin Robles........... 300

    Jamie Kosmatka........ 289

    High Season Series

    Joel Galle................ .752

    Steve Berry Jr............747

    Kenny Nelson............743

    Joel Galle.................739

    Joel Galle.................738

    GGF leagues

    Hi-Lo—Janell Braseth 199, 552; Paulette Swartz 190; Sonja O'Neill 502

    WWW—Tanya Kroke 187, 178, 491; Amy Schothorst 431

    High Flyers—Kay Strom 179; Jan Torrance 175, 484; Lois Peterson 438

    Six Pack—Gail Sullivan 210, 485; Cheryl Wasylow 199; Schawnn Decker 467

    Double R—Tiana Delzer 229, 581; Rancee Rupert 206; Kitty Carberry 535

    Red Ray Runners—Marlene Nolte 187; Sandie Eaton 175, 475; Bonnie Vasichek 415; Kathy Ashe 415

    1st Niters—Jan Homstad 189; Mary Jo Kreiger 184, 481; Janine Groseth 503

    Commercial—Men: Kenny Nelson 288, 743; Mike Cordts 280, 709; Women: Alicia Johnson 192, 552; Kristi LItzinger 171, 457

    Mixed-Up Doubles—Men: Mikey Schreiner 226, 573; Dan Hennessy 210, 538; Women: Rachel Schreiner 224, 595; Suwonie Carberry 148, 425

    J.S. Sundowners Mixed—Men: Bryan Ewert 157; Ryan Kaste 152, 428; Robert Lee 301; Women: Betts Benson 212; Ruth Jacobson 170; Sharon Daucsavage 393; Robert Middagh 294

    Southside—Men: Jamie Kosmatka 289, 705; Brad Nelson 266; Jeff Peterson 266, 717; Women: Tari Mitzel 194, Shirley Smith 162

    XYZ Doubles—Men: Bob Steers 244, 606; Tom Henderson 204; Aaron Fontaine 548; Women: Ashley Hayes 181, 488; Naomi Christenson 148, 441

    Miracle Mile—Joel Galle 288, 739; Dave Collins 266; Tim Straub 691

    Thursday Night Rollers—Aaron Fontaine 225; Dustin Robles 224, 627; Matt Dempsey 593

    Bantam—Boys: Ethan Blanchard 117, 324; Jonathan McCauley 98, 260; Girls: Allie Grotte 118, 307; Lillie Miller 54, 133

    Prep—Boys: Jacob Warnke 138, 337; Calaeb Sapa 116, 339; Girls: Sarah Schreiner 120, 336

    Junior-Senior—Boys: Tyler Renner 226, 553, Jack Schaefer 219; Tyler Harlow 552; Girls: Sarah Mord 179, 462; Cassidy Ellingson 160, 414

