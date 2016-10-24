Initially trying to feign optimism, Zimmer pointed out how much of Sunday's 21-10 loss at Philadelphia was uncharacteristic.

The Vikings turned the ball over, failed to convert in the red zone and were flagged for unnecessary penalties.

But a season-worst performance from an offensive line that had been average at best in the Vikings' 5-0 start threatens probably was bad enough to slow fans' premature talk of a Super Bowl.

"I do have faith in this football team and obviously, you know, faith is belief without proof," Zimmer said. "Right now, I don't have any proof so I have to have faith that we'll get it done. I think we will. But until we prove it, it's just throwing stuff against the wall."

There were an abundance of problems Sunday for a Vikings offense that couldn't get out of its own way, fumbling five times and throwing an interception.

But none of their issues were more dire than on the offensive line.

Quarterback Sam Bradford was under duress on nearly every dropback, Vikings running backs combined for fewer than 100 yards rushing, and the line allowed six sacks while rotating in three offensive tackles to limited success.

Zimmer was so focused on fixing the line during the offseason that he fired line coach Jeff Davidson and replaced him with Tony Sparano. Frustrated, Zimmer indicated he plans to spend more time working with the linemen.

"I pride myself on knowing protections, so I've got a pretty good idea on protections and how to help it," Zimmer said. "We're going to see what we can do."

If nothing else, Sunday's loss will allow Zimmer to revive his constant refrain that nobody believes in the Vikings, a tactic he has used effectively since taking over three years ago.

On Monday, tight end Kyle Rudolph tweeted to critical fans: "Don't hurt yourself jumping off the wagon! All we need is our 53."

While Zimmer spent much of his post-mortem Sunday dissecting the offensive line, he tried Monday to emphasize that his team's offensive problem extend beyond the trenches.

Bradford struggled to get the ball out and didn't always get the line in the right protection, he said. And the running game ranks dead last in the NFL, averaging 74 yards per game.

Their struggles threaten to limit a season propelled by one of the best defenses in the NFL.

"It was a combination of things offensively," Zimmer said. "It irritated me more so than just one particular thing or it's just the offensive line. We have to get better in every area offensively."

In addition to the offensive complaints, Zimmer was displeased with seven penalties and poor clock management, mistakes he called "dumb."

"It wasn't all the offensive line," Zimmer said. "We did several dumb things in this football game. We pride ourselves on trying to be a smart football team, and we did not do a lot of smart things in this game. So that's why (I'm) as upset as I am."

After the Vikings' 5-0 start, Zimmer cautioned against complacency.

With their poor showing Sunday, that shouldn't be an issue as the Vikings prep for a Monday Night Football game against the Bears in Chicago.

"We're going to change some things up this week," Zimmer said. "They don't know it yet, so I'll just let them figure it out."