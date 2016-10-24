The Thunder backfield shuffle pays off

The result has been adding another big-play threat in the Polk County West backfield. The Thunder, seeded second, host Lake of the Woods at 7 tonight in the Minnesota Section 8A playoff quarterfinals at Senior High Field.

Paul Gapp runs the offense for 6-2 PCW. The senior started the season at wingback. Gapp has since shifted to quarterback, with starting fullback Matt Knutson going to wingback and John Fontaine taking over at fullback.

"We have the depth and the versatility to be able to move people around,'' said Byklum. "Paul at quarterback gives us another running threat. It's like having four running backs on the field. If Paul drops back to pass and sees an opening, he takes off.''

Fontaine forced the issue. When an injury sidelined Knutson, Fontaine got an opportunity and rushed for 112 and 92 yards in back-to-back games. That coincided with Gapp's shift to quarterback in place of sophomore Evan Sczepanski, who had been a running back prior to the season.

Fontaine's two big games "made it an easier switch,'' Byklum said. "There was no second guessing because things had gone smoothly. We'd put Evan at quarterback to see if it would work, but he's more of a running back, too. Paul throws the ball better.''

Pelon Pruneda leads the run-oriented offense with 819 yards on 96 carries, followed by Gapp (77-711), Knutson (80-568) and Fontaine (60-451). Each averages more than 7 yards per carry.

"Their styles complement each other,'' Byklum said. "Pelon is really shifty. Fontaine is consistent just powering straight ahead. Knutson doesn't mind contact, but it's easier for him (at wingback) to see the field and make plays.'''

Lake of the Woods (1-6) played a 9-man schedule, The Bears are led by the throwing of Jacob Fish. "We'll have to see what adjustments they make going to 11-man,'' Byklum said. "But we'll prepare for their spread offense.''

EGF Senior High (2-6)

at Perham (5-3)

The majority of Senior High's games have been decided by 15 or fewer points. One exception was a 50-0 loss to Perham in the season's second game.

Senior High is the No. 6 seed going into today's 6 p.m. Section 8AAA quarterfinal game. A big change for the Green Wave is on the defensive line, where regulars Aaron Riddle, Austin Overgaard and Jhett Pesch none started in the Perham loss.

"(Perham) had a lot of big plays, both running and passing, against us,'' Wave coach Ryan Kasowski said. "We're a different team, with some different guys in there. If we can be assignment sharp, we feel we can do better.''