Balanced looking paying off for Storm football team

That was a year ago, when they were offensive centerpieces of the 9-3 Stephen-Argyle High School football team that won the Section 8 9-man playoffs. Both graduated last spring; with a new offensive style, the Storm have continued to excel.

Stephen-Argyle is 7-1 and the number one seed in the section as all the area Minnesota Section 8 divisions start their playoffs this week with quarterfinals Tuesday and semifinals Saturday.

"We're missing a few guys who produced a lot of our offense last year,'' S-A coach Ethan Marquis said. "Now we're sharing the load between five or six guys.''

The share-the-wealth offense actually has been more productive. Stephen-Argyle, which hosts Northern Freeze on Tuesday, averages 36.3 points this season, almost a touchdown better than last season's 30.4 average.

"I wouldn't have expected that,'' Marquis said. "I would have assumed it would be the opposite, that our scoring would be down without those two great athletes. It's nice to see we've stayed productive.''

It's all about balance. No back has rushed for as many as 140 yards in a game. Quarterback Chris McGlynn has yet to have a 100-yard passing game.

Kyler Szczepanski leads the rushing game, gaining 651 yards on 118 carries. He's followed by Joston Hoeper (71-454), Tom Gryskiewicz (38-393), Stoene Spilde (46-262), McGlynn (45-167) and Sandler Hanson (13-121). McGlynn is 27-of-61 passing for 449 yards.

"We may lack the star power Stephen-Argyle has had in the past,'' Marquis said. "But defenses can't focus their attention on one or two guys.

"Kyler and Joston carry the inside game. Tom, Stoene and Sandler are more the outside options.''

That offense has been helped by a defense that forces a lot of turnovers. "Those have given us great field position, a lot of short fields. And that's led to points,'' Marquis said.'

Other area games to watch this week include:

Football

North Dakota playoffs: North Dakota teams are in playoff quarterfinals. On Friday, Grand Forks Red River is at Minot. On Saturday, Hillsboro-Central Valley hosts a Class AA playoff game, in Class A Larimore is at home and Langdon-Munich travels to Northern Cass, while Thompson and North Prairie host 9-man games and St. John is at New Salem/Glen Ullin.

Cross country

Section 8A: Bagley hosts the Minnesota Section 8A meet Friday. Perham is the favorite in the boys and girls divisions. Area runners likely to contend for high places include Katherine Geist of Crookston and Ellie Nelson of Roseau in the girls division and, in the boys' race, Ben Andringa of Crookston and Cole Nowacki of East Grand Forks Senior High.

Volleyball

Minnesota playoffs: The postseason begins in Minnesota with the play-in round today in Section 8A and the first round in 8AA on Thursday.

Tennis

Minnesota state tournament: Section 8A champion Roseau meets Virginia at 8 a.m. Tuesday in the opening round of the state team tournament in Minneapolis. Area individual qualifiers are, in doubles, the Ally Tiedemann-Amy Follette from Crookston and Roseau's Kate Wensloff-Lauren Johnson.