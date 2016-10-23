Wentz, defense carry Eagles to win over Vikings

Neither team's offense was effective and both team's quarterbacks struggled.

Philadelphia rookie Carson Wentz completed 16 of 28 passes for 138 yards and had a passer rating of 52.3.

Minnesota's Sam Bradford - who was traded from the Eagles before the season opener - was even worse for most of the game. He completed 24 of 41 passes for 224 yards and had a passer rating of 71.5, but most of that came in garbage time when Philadelphia was giving up short passes. Prior to the Vikings' final possession, Bradford was 15 of 32 with a passer rating of 45.7.

The first quarter ended 0-0, but that doesn't mean there wasn't plenty of action, including turnovers on four consecutive possessions. The Vikings (5-1) received great field position when Wentz threw his second interception of the year, taking over on theEagles 11. But two plays later, Bradford threw his first interception of the season, with safety Rodney McLeod catching the ball in the end zone.

On the Eagles' next possession, Wentz and running back Darren Sproles fumbled a handoff and the Vikings recovered on the Eagles 17. Once again, the Vikings turned the ball right back to them. This time, Connor Barwin knocked the ball out of Bradford's hand and safety Malcolm Jenkins returned it 76 yards for an apparent touchdown - until the officials ruled that he had been touched when he was on the ground.

The Vikings finally broke the ice when Blair Walsh kicked a 48-yard field goal with 9:01 left in the second quarter for a 3-0 lead.

And then it took the Eagles (4-2) exactly 13 seconds to erase that lead, as Josh Huff returned the ensuing kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown. And after the point-after was made, the Vikings were flagged for roughing the kicker and the Eagles decided to take the penalty and go for the two-point conversion from the 1. They got it when Wentz ran a quarterback draw and banged into the end zone for an 8-3 lead.

The Eagles added a field goal right before halftime and then their defense took over. Bradford was sacked twice on Minnesota's first possession of the second half and the Vikings were force to punt. Wentz then led the Eagles on a 77-yard scoring drive, throwing a 5-yard TD pass to wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham for an 18-3 lead with 5:45 left in the third period.

NOTES: Vikings WR Stefon Diggs was back in the lineup after missing the last game with a groin injury. Rookie WR Laquon Treadwell, the first-round pick from Mississippi, was deactivated with a thumb injury. Treadwell, who has now missed three of the Vikings' six games, is still looking for his first NFL reception. ... The Eagles played without starting DT Bennie Logan (groin). Beau Allen started in his place. ... Josh Huff became the fifth Eagles player to return more than one kickoff for a TD. The others - Timmy Brown (five times), Derrick Witherspoon (three), Steve Van Buren (three) and Brian Mitchell (two).