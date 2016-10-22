Minnesota-Crookston falls; Weber rallies for win

UMC fell to 0-4 in the NSIC North and 0-8 overall while Minot improved to 1-3 and 2-6.

UMC was led by Andre Person, who rushed for 142 yards on 17 carries. Nathan Cole threw for 127 yards and 3 TDs.

The Eagles finished with 353 yards of offense on the day.

Jamestown 20, Mayville State 13: Jamestown recorded six sacks and intercepted two passes in taking the home NSAA win.

It was the 21st-straight win for Jamestown against Mayville.

Mayville (1-2 NSAA, 3-4) was led by Andrew Blake's 230 passing yards. Jamestown improved to 1-3, 2-6.

Minn. State-Moorhead 47, Mary 16: Demetrius Carr passed for 166 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 143 yards and two scores to lead Minnesota State Moorhead (2-2, NSIC, 4-4 overall) past Mary.

Concordia 43, Augsburg 13: Senior defensive back Landon Moline returned an interception 43 yards for a touchdown to help spark Concordia to the MIAC road win.

The Cobbers (4-1 MIAC, 5-2 overall) have won two consecutive games and five out of their last six. Concordia limited Augsburg to 207 yards and intercepted four passes.

Big Sky

Weber State 37, Southern Utah 36: Jadrian Clark's 60-yard TD pass to Darryl Denby with 31 seconds to go capped a furious fourth-quarter rally by Weber (3-0, 4-2). The visiting Wildcats trailed 36-14 after three quarters. Weber plays at UND on Saturday.Eastern Washington 41, Montana State 17: Gage Gubrud threw for 520 yards and four TDs in leading EWU (4-0, Big Sky, 6-1 overall) past Montana State (0-5, 2-6).

Northern Colorado 28, Sacramento State 19: Jamie Falloon kicked two field goals while Kyle Sloter threw for 203 yards and two scores in leading the Bears (2-2, 4-3) past Sac State (1-4, 1-7).

Northern Arizona 45, Montana 34: Northern Arizona improved to 3-2 in the league and 4-4 overall after whipping Montana (2-2, 5-2) at home. NAU led 45-20 after three quarters.