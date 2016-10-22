MCFEELY: Bison offense finally steps up... sort of

That's a statement as to how the NDSU offense has struggled in the second half the past couple of games.

Things turned out OK on this night. NDSU held on to defeat the Leathernecks 21-13 on Saturday, Oct. 22, at a one-third filled Hanson Field in a game, oddly, the one-loss Bison had to have. With South Dakota State still undefeated in the Missouri Valley Football Conference and Northern Iowa and Youngstown State next up on the Bison schedule, NDSU needed to dispose of Western Illinois.

They did, but not without drama.

For this, we can thank the Bison offense. It just can't close out a game the last couple of weeks. It can't deliver the knockout punch. It can't quite deliver the roundhouse.

It cost them against SDSU, when the failure to get a first down or two late in the game allowed the Jackrabbits the opportunity to score the winning touchdown.

It almost cost them this time.

The Bison scored 21 points in the first half. They scored zero points in the second half.

NDSU's defense kept coming up with stops, including a remarkable goal-line stand in the fourth quarter that should've sucked all the oxygen out of the Leathernecks. The Bison had two blocked field goals. Just like against the Jackrabbits, the defense kept coming up with enough plays to win the game.

And the offense kept not scoring, not moving the ball.

The Leathernecks kept hanging around and hanging around.

"In the second half, they were blitzing us," Bison coach Chris Klieman said. "The only thing that was really working was the quarterback run."

If you got the sense of deja vu all over again, that's because the end of the game was setting up like the SDSU loss.

Bison linebacker M.J. Stumpf made a remarkable hit at the goal line to stop Western receiver Lance Lenoir from scoring, preserving a 21-13 lead. Fellow linebacker Matt Plank followed by forcing Leathernecks quarterback Sean McGuire to fumble, Pierre Gee-Tucker recovered in the end zone and the Bison took over at their 20-yard line with 7:55 left in the fourth quarter.

A good, long drive—patented by the Bison these last six years—would've snuffed out the Leathernecks. They pounded Iowa into submission in the fourth quarter. Why couldn't they do the same to the Leathernecks?

Instead, the Bison went three-and-out and punted the ball back to Western with 5:46 to go.

Again it was the defense's turn. Cornerback Jalen Allison picked off McGuire and gave the Bison the ball at their 41.

Finally, the Bison went to work. Frazier ran a couple of times for a first down. Chase Morlock got a carry. A couple of more runs for Frazier.

And then came perhaps the offensive play of the game for NDSU. Facing fourth-and-1 from the Western 39 with 2½ minutes left, Stick shoved forward for two yards and a first down. The drive continued. The Bison kept the ball. The clock kept ticking away.

It was the kind of play NDSU has thrived on and it came on a drive that has become the Bison's signature—running the ball to keep possession.

"That last drive we were able to run power," Klieman said. "That's what the guys ask for. 'Hey coach, run power.' And so Tim just said we were going to run it every time."

It wasn't quite perfect. NDSU turned the ball back to Western when it failed to convert another fourth-and-1 a minute later, but the damage was done. The Leathernecks were left with only 49 seconds. Tre Dempsey was able to pick off a desperate McGuire again.

It wasn't like the Bison dropped the hammer, but they did just enough to win. It looked for the world like NDSU was going to blow out Western Illinois after leading 21-6 at halftime. Instead the offense went quiet again.

"We have to find a way to put 60 minutes together," Stick said. "It's never going to perfect, but anytime you can get a win in the Valley, it's a great night. But we have to continue to work to put together 60 minutes and finish the game."