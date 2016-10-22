No. 4 Bison rebound with road victory at Western Illinois

The 21-13 win at Hanson Field improved the fourth-ranked Bison to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. They left Macomb in a better state of mind—both before and after the game, players said afterward. For instance, quarterback Easton Stick reminded everybody that the game is supposed to be enjoyable.

"I noticed today, didn't play tight at all," said Bison linebacker Pierre Gee-Tucker. "Last game, people were like tight, scared to make a bad play. I feel like everybody played loose, ready to do their job."

Said defensive tackle Nate Tanguay: "Easton said, guys, we're playing college football, it's fun. We just went out there with a good attitude."

For the second straight week, NDSU struggled to score in the second half, but got enough key defensive stops to keep the Leathernecks from the end zone.

"At times it wasn't pretty, but in the same respect as you know, it's always difficult to win on the road in the Valley" said Bison head coach Chris Klieman. "So I'm pleased with how the defense rose up in the second half with great stops."

The Bison also weathered a couple of interceptions in their own territory, but also helped themselves with a pair of blocked field goals—the second after the Leathernecks got the ball following a Bison turnover at the NDSU 19-yard line.

But Tanguay got his arm on Nathan Knuffman's 33-yard field goal attempt and the Bison preserved a 21-13 lead. The Leathernecks, however, returned the favor after the Bison drove to the WIU 11-yard line.

Cam Pedersen's 28-yard field goal was blocked and WIU regained the momentum. The Leathernecks promptly took it down the field ending inches from the end zone. On fourth-and-goal—after an NDSU offsides penalty negated a stop on fourth down—Bison linebacker Matt Plank stuffed quarterback Sean McGuire, forcing a fumble NDSU recovered in the end zone.

The Bison offense failed to get a first down, however, and WIU took over at its 34 with 5:45 remaining. The NDSU defense responded by forcing a turnover. Jalen Allison picked off a McGuire pass with 5:41 remaining.

Unlike last week when the offense had a chance to put South Dakota State away, it picked up a couple of first downs to melt the clock to under a minute remaining. WIU got the ball back with 49 seconds left, but safety Tre Dempsey intercepted McGuire's first pass to end the game.

The Bison went through the air to grab a 21-6 halftime lead, getting a 48-yard pass on their first play of the game from Stick to Darrius Shepherd. That set up a King Frazier 3-yard touchdown run and it was quickly 7-0.

The Leathernecks came back with a pair of field goals from Knuffman to pull within 7-6 early in the second quarter. The second one came after the Bison defense didn't budge after WIU linebacker Adam Brott picked off Stick and returned it to the Bison 24-yard line.

NDSU extended its lead on Frazier's one-yard run, a 48-yard drive that was essentially set up by a 54-yard punt by Jackson Koonce and the Bison defense holding the Leathernecks on three plays.

"That certainly didn't help, going against a good defense and we're backed up," said WIU head coach Charlie Fisher. "Football is a game of field position. They are two teams who like to play the game the same way, control the clock."

A two-minute drive operated to near perfection made it 21-6, with the final 17 yards a pass to tight end Jeff Illies. That came with 45 seconds left in the second quarter.

"It was good to get Illies back involved," Klieman said.

The half ended when NDSU's Greg Menard blocked a 41-yard field goal attempt by Knuffman, slicing through the middle to get his hand on it.

The last time NDSU blocked two field goals in a game was the 2012 FCS semifinals against Georgia Southern.