Maybe they needed another inch, or less, to be true believers.

That's how short Western came up when it mattered most—twice. WIU failed to crack the NDSU defense twice on fourth-and-goal inside the 1-yard line in the fourth quarter and the Bison holding on to a one-possession lead.

It kept the Bison in front in a 21-13 victory that restored NDSU to the win column in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. With South Dakota State firmly in control as the only unbeaten league team including a win over NDSU, it was critical for the Bison not to lose sight of first place.

The theme of the day: no excuses, said head coach Chris Klieman, citing the two-hour drive from the Quad Cities, sitting around all day and playing at night.

"We just wanted results today," he said.

He especially got results from his defense on fourth-and-very-very-very-short with under eight minutes remaining in the game. Western Illinois head coach Charlie Fisher said he didn't remember seeing the ball so close to the goal line.

"The ball was just sitting there, an inch off the line," Fisher said. "And we didn't get it done. It was there for us to do it and we didn't execute the play."

Quarterback Sean McGuire was stuffed on the first attempt, but an offsides call on NDSU defensive tackle Nate Tanguay negated the stop. Klieman thought a WIU lineman moved first before the snap.

Regardless, the Leathernecks went back to the same play on fourth-and-microscopic. Asked what he would do for an inch, McGuire said: "Just about anything. It just didn't go our way and that's life sometimes."

Bison linebacker Matt Plank met him right before the goal line, forcing a McGuire fumble as he was beginning to reach the ball out toward the end zone. Linebacker Pierre Gee-Tucker recovered it in the end zone and the Bison got the ball at their 20-yard line on the touchback.

"That says something about our defense, we'll stop anybody anytime," Tanguay said. "That's what we do, even if we have to do it a second time."

Don't forget to give an assist to linebacker MJ Stumpf, who stopped Leathernecks receiver Lance Lenoir cold on third-and-goal on a seven-yard reception that looked like a full-speed Lenoir was going to score. You won't see many crunching tackles harder than that.

"He whacked him," Gee-Tucker said. "Because of him, we made the stop. If he crossed the plane, it would have been a touchdown."

Don't also forget to give an assist to the special teams, which blocked two field goals.

The first came at the end of the first half after the Bison went up 21-6 with 45 seconds remaining. But back came WIU with a 41-yard field goal attempt on the last play, only to see Greg Menard slice through and get a hand on it.

"I thought the one before the half was so critical," Klieman said.

The second one toward the end of the third quarter was almost as crucial. This time it was Tanguay who got his big mitt on it. He said the Bison interior overloaded one Western blocker, something they thought they could do from watching film.

"I just got a good push through the line, stuck up my hand and used my 45-inch vertical and got a nice little block," Tanguay said.

Anybody who brings cookies to a postgame press conference like Tanguay did can say whatever he wants about his vertical jump. Defense wins championships and road games in the Valley.

In Macomb, a bunch of fans missed a hard-fought good game. Maybe it will take more FBS wins and Valley victories like the Leathernecks have had this year for that to happen.

"I'll play in front of one person, it doesn't matter," Fisher said. "I'm asked to coach the team, and get our kids to play as hard as we can. Play with class. We could play on Sunday night, that's OK, we're going to represent our university with kids that play with class and play hard."