UND downs Bemidji State 5-4 to earn weekend sweep
UND remained undefeated Saturday night with a 5-4 nonconference win over Bemidji State at Ralph Engelstad Arena.
The top-ranked Fighting Hawks improved to 5-0 while Bemidji dropped to 4-2.
UND's Brock Boeser scored two goals after netting a hat trick in Friday night's 3-2 win by the Fighting Hawks.
Shane Gersich, Zach Yon and Rhett Gardner also scored for UND.
Bemidji scored first on a Leo Fitzgerald goal at 2:53 of the first period. However, Boeser and Gersich responded for UND as the Hawks led 2-1 after the first period.
Bemidji made it close late in the third period as Dillon Eichstadt scored at 19:19 for the Beavers. But Bemidji couldn't get the equalizer in the closing seconds.
UND outshot Bemidji 33-29.