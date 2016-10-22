UND downs Bemidji State 5-4 to earn weekend sweep

UND's Brock Boeser scored two goals after netting a hat trick in Friday night's 3-2 win by the Fighting Hawks.

Shane Gersich, Zach Yon and Rhett Gardner also scored for UND.

Bemidji scored first on a Leo Fitzgerald goal at 2:53 of the first period. However, Boeser and Gersich responded for UND as the Hawks led 2-1 after the first period.

Bemidji made it close late in the third period as Dillon Eichstadt scored at 19:19 for the Beavers. But Bemidji couldn't get the equalizer in the closing seconds.

UND outshot Bemidji 33-29.