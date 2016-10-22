Davies' Hunter Lucas ekes out state cross country win

Under heavy pressure from Williston's Leif Everson, the Fargo Davies senior immediately shifted gears and went for broke.

Lucas beat Everson to the line by a mere second at Jamestown's Parkhurst Recreation Area, becoming the Eagles' first individual state champion of the sport in the the school's seven-year history.

"I made the mistake of looking back, but luckily I did," Lucas said. "I saw them coming up fast. I just thought if I puke at the end, that's all right."

Everson was anticipating a close finish. The West Region conference champion said he struggled a little with his stride length in the third mile of the 5,000-meter contest, however, which could have cost him.

"I knew it was going to be tough at the end," Everson said. "But I can't be mad. I gave everything I had, and if we would have had 10 more meters I would have got him."

Bismarck Century won its first ever team title in boys cross country, putting to an end a string of 11 straight championships by rival Bismarck High. Century junior Evan Sayler led the charge with a third-place effort.

Lucas, Everson and Sayler finished exactly how they were ranked in the final Class A poll of the season. Grand Forks Red River's Ben Hutchison placed fourth and Fargo South's Munir Isahak crossed fifth.

"(Century's) been working 41 years at it now and we finally got our first championship," Sayler said. "It feels great and it means a lot to be a part of that."

The feat was similar to 2015, when the Patriots denied the Demons a 12th consecutive state championship in boys track and field.

"I totaled it up," said Century coach Brad Lies, in his 15th year coaching the Patriots. "Eight hundred-and 90-some guys had been in the program before this, so it's pretty special."

Lucas also directed the spotlight toward past Fargo Davies' runners, who he said helped pave the road to his state title. The Eagles' standout placed third in the past two state meets.

"We've had a bunch of good (college) D-I runners, from Evan Kottsick to Branden Scheel to Jacob Henne," Lucas said. "But being the first state champion means a lot to me, and hopefully the program too."

Class A Boys State Cross Country Meet

At Parkhurst Recreation Area, Jamestown

Team finish

1. Bismarck Century 62; 2. Williston 95; 3. Bismarck High 109; 4. Fargo Davies 132; 5. Bismarck Legacy 138; 6. Grand Forks Red River 170; 7. Minot 189; 8. Fargo North 223; 9. Grand Forks Central 278; 10. Dickinson 313; 11. Fargo South 323; 12. Shanley-Oak Grove 370; 13. West Fargo Sheyenne 378; 14. Mandan 388; 15. West Fargo 389; 16. Jamestown 465; 17. Devils Lake 689; 18. Turtle Mountain 746; 19. Valley City 790.

Individual top 20

1. Hunter Lucas, Davis, 15:30.4; 2. Leif Everson, Williston, 15:31.4; 3. Evan Sayler, Century, 15:42.3; 4. Ben Hutchison, GFRR, 16:00.7; 5. Munir Isahak, South, 16:01.9; 6. Morgan Fairbairn, Bismarck, 16:12.1; 7. David Dowdell, North, 16:20.3; 8. Austin Wald, Century, 16:21.1; 9. Beau Brannan, Legacy, 16:27.4; 10. Hussein Muqsuin, South, 16:28.1; 11. Jace Dullum, WF, 16:28.3; 12. Isaiah Germolus, Legacy, 16:30.3; 13. Brennan Tyler, Century, 16:32.4; 14. Dylan Rohrich, Bismarck, 16:32.8; 15. Andrew Lundstrom, Davies, 16:35; 16. Keaton Mack, Williston, 16:37.5; 17. Joseph Wolfe, Century, 16:42.7; 18. Richie Osborn, Central, 16:46; 19. Matt Bakken, Bismarck, 16:46.3; 20. Micade Shumway, Williston, 16:46.6.

Team results

Bismarck Century (62): 3. Evan Sayler, 15:42.27; 8. Austin Wald, 16:21.09; 13. Brennan Tyler 16:32.35; 17. Joseph Wolfe 16:42.70; 21. Ryan Kohler 16:48.50.

Williston (95): 2. Leif Everson, 15:31.37; 16. Keaton Mack, 16:37.49; 20. Micade Shumway, 16:46.59; 27. Leif Larsen, 16:57.49; 30. Wil Olson, 17:02.83.

Bismarck High (109): 6. Morgan Fairbairn, 16:12.08; 14. Dylan Rohrich, 16:32.74; 19. Matt Bakken, 16:46.27; 29. Nolan Maher, 17:02.42; 41. Sean Korsmo, 17:16.63.

Fargo Davies (132): 1. Hunter Lucas, 15:30.40; 15. Andrew Lundstrom, 16:34.94; 33. Alex Skaare, 17:06.81; 40. Jack Boub, 17:15.87; 43. Hunter Barth, 17:17.97.

Bismarck Legacy (138): 9. Beau Brannan, 16:27.33; 12. Isaiah Germolus, 16:30.24; 26. Carl Reis, 16:55.39; 44. Braden Gilbertson, 17:18.38; 47. Dylan Beck, 17:20.86.

Grand Forks Red River (170): 4. Ben Hutchison, 16:00.67; 36. Cole Stenseth, 17:13.12; 37. Tim Dunham, 17:13.57; 39. Thomas Hugo, 17:15.09; 54. Dalton Burne, 17:30.74.

Minot (189): 24. Keston Van Dusen, 16:52.18; 28. Ethan Behm, 17:01.87; 42. Austin Folk, 17:17.92; 46. Gabriel Hegstad, 17:20.33; 49. Carso Tofteland, 17:24.02.

Fargo North (223): 7. David Dowdell, 16:20.24; 23. Caleb Yokom, 16:51.78; 34. Mason Bjorlie, 17:10.97; 76. Gus Aaland, 17:53.24; 83. Bridger Scraper, 18:03.57.

Grand Forks Central (278): 18. Richie Osborn, 16:45.99; 59. Ryan Meyer, 17:36.06; 61. Aaron Springer, 17:37.93; 68. Kohlton Peterson, 17:43.21; 72. Zach Nelson, 17:48.24.

Dickinson (313): 22. Aiden Jung, 16:48.71; 35. Brady Yoder, 17:11.95; 79. Mike Herauf, 17:55.19; 81. Garrett Hughes, 18:00.25; 96. Brayden Groll, 18:19.84.

Fargo South (323): 5. Munir Isahak, 16:01.84; 10. Hussein Muqsuin, 16:28.03; 66. Grunae Titus, 17:41.29; 104. Abakar Muhend, 18:25.71; 138. Holmlund Vincent, 19:27.42.

Shanley/Oak Grove (370): 58. Tommy Conmy, 17:35.67; 60. Mason Lantz, 17:36.69; 62. Gavin Sunderland, 17:38.80; 93. Ben Asheim, 18:14.47; 97. Cole Mathison, 18:20.15.

West Fargo Sheyenne (378): 51. Luke Wasem, 17:28.04; 64. Jakob Sailer, 17:40.23; 70. Leo Smith, 17:47.22; 87. Logan Schauer, 18:09.31; 106. Nathan Rohrer, 18:30.83.

Mandan (388): 48. Brayden Johnson, 17:23.18; 65. Ben Fishbeck, 17:41; 77. Mason Brown, 17:53.68; 91. Landon Kleingartner, 18:11.82; 107. Eric Spilman, 18:31.64.

West Fargo (389): 11. Jace Dullum, 16:28.29; 55. Braxton Bruer, 17:33.03; 78. Drew Mears, 17:54.44; 122. Aiden Biwer, 18:57.43; 123. Luke Johnson, 18:57.85.

Jamestown (465): 63. Justus Naumann, 17:39.23; 84. Dustin Wagner, 18:03.75; 94. Chandlar Rott, 18:18.32; 105. Cole Burkle, 18:30.17; 119. Jare Andersen, 18:54.67.

Devils Lake (689): 114. Damon Sobolik 18:41.30; 126. Ian Tjelta, 18:59.31; 142. Matthew Alexander, 19:32.38; 152. Nate Grafsgaard 20:00.53; 155. Keplin Longie, 20:01.77.

Turtle Mountain (746): 32. Jacob Jensen, 17:05.21; 177. Craig Bruce, 23:26.97; 178. Tate Laducer, 23:45.32; 179. Ghost; 180. Ghost.

Valley City (790): 134. Jack Ingstad, 19:21.98; 158. David Opdahl, 20:07.27; 165. Dakota Tahran, 20:30.10; 166. Keegan Couture, 20:31.61; 167. Ethan Jenner, 20:35.21.