UND FOOTBALL BOXSCORE

Drive: 3 plays, 15 yards, 52 seconds.

Key plays: Keaton Studsrud throws his second interception of the season on his first pass of the day and the Bengals return the ball to the 15.

ISU 7, UND 0

Second quarter

UND: Keaton Studsrud 1 run, Reid Taubenheim kick, 13:51

Drive: 10-71, 5:15

Key plays: Studsrud hits a pair of deep balls, one to Demun Mercer for 26 yards and one to Noah Wanzek for 24 yards. Kyle Norberg's 12-yard run from the 13 sets up Studsrud's sneak.

UND 7, ISU 7

UND: Travis Toivonen 28 pass from Studsrud, Taubenheim kick, 10:27.

Drive: 5-49, 2:38

Key plays: UND's defense forces a three and out, giving the Hawks good field position near midfield. On the scoring play, Studsrud hit Toivonen on a slant pass and Toivonen shed ISU defensive back Jeremy Bittle near the 10 and cruised in for the score.

UND 14, ISU 7

ISU: Michael Dean 38 pass from Gueller, Johnson kick, 8:44

Drive: 5-75, 1:43

Key plays: The Bengals' fast-paced offense marches quickly. Gueller found Dean open on a post route behind UND safety Chuck Flowers.

UND 14, ISU 14

Third quarter

UND: Brady Oliveira 4 run, Taubenheim kick, 6:46

Drive: 15-78, 8:14

Key plays: On fourth-and-5 from the 9, UND runs a fake field goal with John Santiago as the holder. Santiago ran around the left side for first-down yardage.

UND 21, ISU 14

Fourth quarter

UND: Josh Seibel 17 pass from Studsrud, Taubenheim kick, 14:09

Drive: 6-68, 2:50.

Key plays: Travis Toivonen takes a jet sweep 27 yards down the left sideline. On the scoring play, Studsrud hit Seibel over middle of the field and Seibel had to stretch to the max to haul in the pass.

UND 28, ISU 14

ISU: Williams 17 pass from Gueller, Johnson kick, 1:23

Drive: 15-80, 3:55

Key plays: ISU overcomes third-and-17 situation early in the drive with a long Gueller scramble on fourth down.

UND 28, ISU 21

Team statistics

UND ISU

First downs 20 16

Rushes-yards 206 69

Yards passing 173 220

Passes 12-20-1 26-49-0

Total yards 379 289

Punts-avg. 6-251 6-225

Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0

Sacked-yards lost 2-15 3-19

Penalties-yards 9-64 5-51

Possession time 39:30 20:30

Individual statistics

Away team

Rushing No. Yds. Long TD

Santiago 18 101 18 0

Oliveira 16 53 8 1

Toivonen 1 27 27 0

Gordon 2 20 15 0

Norberg 3 14 12 0

Team totals 51 234 27 2

Receiving No. Yds. Long TD

Seibel 4 32 17 1

Wanzek 3 49 24 0

Mercer 2 39 26 0

Toivonen 2 39 28 1

Mathewson 1 14 14 0

Team totals 12 173 2 28

Passing Comp Att Yds. Int. TD

Studsrud 12 20 173 1 2

Team totals 12 20 173 1 2

Tackles (solo-assisted-total)

O'Brien 3-3-6, Flowers 4-1-5, Hunt 4-1-5, Bakker 3-2-5, Arnell 3-1-4, Harris 2-2-4, Rodgers 0-4-4

Sacks: Wilson 1, Greer 1

Interceptions: 0

Home team

Rushing No. Yds. Long TD

Guelller 8 47 21 0

Ford 5 32 17 0

Madison 1 8 8 0

Flanagan 1 0 0 0

Team totals 16 87 21 0

Receiving No. Yds. Long TD

Williams 8 62 17 2

Graves 7 51 16 0

Dean 3 46 38 1

Cook 3 30 13 0

Team totals 26 220 38 3

Passing Comp Att Yds. Int. TD

Gueller 26 49 220 0 3

Team totals 26 49 220 0 3

Tackles (solo-assisted-total)

Jenkins 2-10-12, Manu 8-2-10, Salutregui 2-8-10, Stout 2-5-7

Sacks: Stout 1, Sharkey 2

Interceptions: Stout 1-27