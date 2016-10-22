Baesler, Burros win Class B girls cross country titles

That was no big deal to Baesler, the Burros' standout freshman,

"It wasn't a lot of pressure, maybe just a little,'' Baesler said. "I didn't really pay attention to it. I just went out and ran my races.''

That worked for Baesler. She capped her season Saturday by winning the individual title at the North Dakota Class B girls high school cross country meet and led the Burros' program to its sixth consecutive team title.

The Burros scored 133 points to edge runner-up Bowman County by 18 points. Rounding out the top five were Rugby (153), Hatton-Northwood-Thompson (264) and Southern McLean (311).

Baesler not only became the first individual state champion in the H-CV girls cross country program, but she did it running a personal-record time of 18:11.80. Baesler, who didn't lose to a Class B runner this season, has come on strong in the postseason, as her previous PR (18:24.79) was set in the East Region meet.

"It's how we train,'' Baesler said of the strong finish to the season. "And I got a lot more adrenaline going here, running against all the fast runners at state. That helped me.

"I was feeling good. I didn't know I had a PR until I looked at the clock at the end of the race. It was pretty shocking, seeing that time.''

Baesler's title wasn't a surprise to H-CV coach Kirk Zink.

"Reagan's just starting to develop some confidence,'' Zink said. "In the past, I don't know if she realized how good she is. She just went out and won in a strong, deep field.''

Hillsboro-CV also had top-20, all-state runners in Gracie Wright (10th) and Jensyn Zink (13th).

Kirk Zink said this state title was probably more difficult than the Burros' previous five.

"We have top-end talent, but we don't have the depth we've had in the past,'' the H-CV coach said. "Reagan ran an excellent race. But the rest of the girls struggled.

"But it's a terrific testament to the girls. They've worked hard enough so that, even when they struggled, they were in a winnable situation. They should be proud.''

For Addi Eckart, who finished eighth among H-CV's 10 runners, there was particular satisfaction. The senior is the only runner who has been a member of all six Burros state titles.

"Not many people can say that,'' Eckart said of being on six state championship teams. "It's pretty incredible. A lot of people on our team have come and gone. But we have a strong program.''

Named co-senior athletes of the year were Mayville-Portland-CG's Cailee Peterson (third) and Sargent Central-Lidgerwood's Peyton Frolek (ninth).

Also gaining all-state recognition with top-20 finishes from the area were Hatton-Northwood-Thompson's Mackenzie Holkesvig (eighth) and Lana Krack (20th) and Griggs County Central's Mikayla Koening (11th).

New Town romps

New Town easily repeated as champion in the boys B division. New Town had five of the top six finishers, including champion Jalen Chase, to score 18 points. Rugby was second with 85, with Hillsboro-CV (152) fourth.

Area top-20 all-state finishers were Hatton-Northwood-Thompson's Jacob Hendrickson (15th) and Hillsboro-CV's Eli Nelson (17th) and Chase Fossum (19th).